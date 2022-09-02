5 Pakistani Fashion Designers You Need To Add To Your Collection

The world of fashion is always evolving as designers dare to take bold and fresh perspectives that elevate the use of familiar materials and textiles. What’s also intriguing is the increased focus by designers on creating a sustainable supply chain that produces fabulous pieces fashionistas everywhere can feel good about donning.

With that in mind, check out five Pakistani designers who are setting new standards in the industry that you definitely need to keep an eye on:

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (“HSY”)

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin launched his fashion career with the HSY label in 2000. Prior to that, Yasin was the host of Tonite with HSY from 2014 to 2018 and has acted in television and film. According to The World of HSY, “what started as a bridal and formal wear couture house, soon became one of Pakistan’s most extravagant and recognized brands.” Today the brand features formal wear for women and men, a menswear line that consists of kurtas, sherwanis, prince coats, and waist coats, along with a bridal collection, and accessories. What’s unique about HSY is that they incorporate “traditional techniques with modern methods, putting together a couture experience, specially designed to cater each of our clients.” Even more interesting is the respect HSY has for cultural traditions, such as kainchi-chalai rasam notes The World of HSY, whereby they begin working on new projects on Fridays given it is an auspicious time after consuming treats from the customer. Lastly, HSY often seeks to work “with local cottage industries and talented differently-abled individuals,” explains The World of HSY as they want to help individuals become more autonomous and involved in their community.

Sania Maskatiya

The Sania Maskatiya brand was co-founded by Creative Director Sania Maskatiya and CEO Umair Tabani. The fashion the brand churns out is highly sought after due to its use of “…specialized, versatile prints, textile design based on pure textures, exceptional hues, and fine craftsmanship,” notes Sania Maskatiya. Sania Maskatiya has blessed the walkways of various fashion shows including “…PFDC and FPW platforms in Pakistan, Lakme Fashion Week in India, the Swarovski Sparkling Couture Infinity Exhibit in Dubai, and Beirut Fashion Week.” Most notably, Sania Maskatiya is the only Pakistani designer to have been featured three years in a row, starting in 2018, at New York Fashion Week. Despite all of the incredible things the brand has already achieved, next they are looking to start “…an accessible ethnic-wear label on a larger scale,” highlights eShe.

Anuje Farhung

Anuje Farhung studied “…Fashion Design from the Savannah College of Art & Design” and was able to “intern during this period with Oscar De La Renta,” explains Pecha Kucha. It’s no surprise that Farhung launched her own brand in 2017 and is the artistic genius behind House of Farhung. According to Instagram, the fashion house focuses on pumping out “ethically created sustainable luxury clothing, made to order, size inclusive” goods, including bridal wear. This interest in creating sustainable clothing caused Farhung to take a closer look at the plastic sequin, which is commonly featured on outfits that wind up at dumps. Farhung’s concerns about creating a biodegradable sequin led her to “…biologist Sarah Khan” and the two are close to finding a plausible alternative, notes MailChimp. In the future, MailChimp highlights that Farhung hopes to influence “…the South Asian fashion industry” to see that sustainable alternatives are equally beautiful and fashionable.

Zara Shahjahan

Zara Shahjahan is a veteran in her own right to the fashion world having kicked off her “…design career in 2004 after graduating from the prestigious National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore,” notes Secret Closet. Shahjahan has stores in Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore. Zara Shahjahan’s pieces is inspired by tradition and the environment, and it caters to the “…woman [that] is free from the shackles of the fickle world with a timeless approach to fashion; she is confident of her past and grounded enough in her roots to embrace tradition in its purest form.” Since launching her brand, Shahjahan has also launched collections or sub-brands, such as Coco that offers beautiful clothing that prioritizes ease-of-wear at reasonable prices. Most recently, Shahjahan founded another collection or sub-brand, Jehan. According to Arab News, this latest brand “…employs local craftspeople, has a philosophy of producing…small batches, has manufactured a type of cotton called kora that is completely untreated and free of chemicals, and aims for zero-waste, with some signature cotton pieces dyed using left-over vegetables from the local market that would otherwise be trashed.” This proves that fashion can be multi-faceted, in that it can be eco-friendly and slay on the runway.

Hussain Rehar

Hussain Rehar launched his brand in 2017 after “…graduating the Fashion degree from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design” and has since made a name for himself as a powerhouse within the fashion industry. Rehar’s designs are inspired by his attention to the finer aspects of fashion, his focus on “offer[ing] fashion through broad spectrum accessibility,” and his consistent need to push the envelope. Fashionistas can expect to find pieces that seek to uplift the modern women within Rehar’s collections, which includes bridalwear, formal attire, and more.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.allartschools.com