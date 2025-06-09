From First-Time Dads To Wise Grandfathers: A Father’s Day Gift Guide For The Men We Love
Beauty Jun 09, 2025
Father’s Day is an important one because the love from our dads, grandfathers and uncles is like rocket fuel that fills us with the courage to take risks. In my opinion, dads, uncles and grandfathers are simply the best because their quiet strength is the foundation upon which many of us have built fulfilling lives.
On Father’s Day, spoil them because even if they may not be effusive in their appreciation for gifts, everyone loves a little TLC. The trick to buying a successful beauty gift for a dad or father figure, i.e. one that will be used, is to purchase a product that is simple to apply and has an immediate impact.
Dads In Their Thirties – Focused And Functional
In Canada, the average age of the first time dad is 33.6 years old. Being the dad of a baby or toddler likely has changed their sleep schedule which results in tired eyes and more time spent in parks. Even if men are not openly bemoaning their dark circles, it does not mean that they have not silently remarked on this change. A great, practical gift is a high-quality eye cream that infuses the area with moisture, softens crows feet and adds brightness. One product that meets the three criteria is the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Age Reversal Eye Creme. The cream also comes with a rolling applicator so all he has to do as apply a dab on each contour and then gently roll the product into the area. The cream quickly absorbs within seconds, and he will obtain fresh eyes within seconds.
Going outdoors, especially during the summer months means that sunscreen usage becomes imperative. Between hanging out at the playground and playing sports, every man has experienced some level of sun discomfort. Sunscreen that does not leave an ashen cast, is rapidly absorbed and lightly hydrates the skin, is an ideal one for a man on the go. I am a huge fan of the Lion Pose UNGHOSTED™ Sheer Tint 100% Mineral SPF 42 because my skin looks brighter instantly and is protected. The packaging, a handsome, cylindrical, ridged pump bottle that is the colour of Klein blue is easy to spot on the vanity which will help the lucky recipient to remember to use it. You can quickly grab it and stuff it into a gym bag or luggage without fear of a cap bursting and product spillage so it is easy to pack and transport.
Dads In Their Forties – Sophistication And Style
The forties are key years for men, because usually by this time, after much experimentation they truly come into their own style, and hair loss is becoming more prominent.
If the lucky recipient loves fragrance, Byredo is a stylish line of fragrances known for its simple, timeless scents. Woody scents such as the line’s Super Cedar EDP, are a classic choice, and what makes this fragrance special is that it is, “Reminiscent of pencil shavings, it evokes a sense of nostalgia for school days and simpler times.” If you are uncertain of his fragrance preference, you can always ask the salesperson for a few samples that he can try for fun. Applying fragrance is a long-established part of a man’s ritual so a fragrance purchase will not require any adjustment on his part, it will be a welcome addition to his routine.
Hair loss is a particularly sensitive topic for men, as baldness has been the butt of cruel jokes and luscious manes are heralded as a sign of youth and masculinity. What I have observed is that men cherish the hair that they have and as it inevitably becomes thinner in their forties, they are open to treatments and products. A great hair gift that has instant impact and can quickly integrate into a man’s routine, is a volumising shampoo and conditioner duo. The products cleanse and soften the hair and leave the mane looking thicker and bouncier. The products do not add hair but they optimise the presence of what remains on the scalp.
A great option is the Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo which contains vitamins, proteins and fenugreek that plumps and strengthen the strands, so there is less hair breakage during the cleansing process. The matching conditioner contains black seed oil that softens hair and leaves it bouncy. These products once rinsed, leave an immediate impact and will be an easy fit into any hair routine.
Dads In Their Fifties – Wiser And Drier
As men age, their skin gets drier and duller, and consequently some men start to “sample” and “share” the moisturising products of their partners, sisters and friends. To prevent “domestic conflict”, presenting gifts that are designed to moisturise and treat the skin is a capital idea.
If the recipient’s skin looks dull, a brightening, vitamin C serum is a fantastic option. Vitamin C brightens the skin and complements the impact of sunscreen. Shayde the Brightening Serum is wonderful for South Asian dads and uncles because it addresses skin issues that are common within the South Asian community, namely the vitamin C illuminates dull skin, and the product’s green tea and kojic acid contain anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help fade sun damage, acne scars, and age spots. You only need to apply a few droplets to the face, ears and neck after washing the skin, and it is rapidly absorbed by the skin. The skin will immediately feel softer, and the damage will typically fade within 6-8 weeks.
If the recipient’s skin is overall drier, and the lines look etched, an anti-aging creaming will immediately plump the skin and regular use will reduce the appearance of fine lines. A wonderful option is Shiseido Men Skin Empowering Cream because it visibly improves aging signs like wrinkles, firmness, and sagging in as few as 7 days. The quick improvement is attributed to Retinol Ace, a retinoid that targets lines and Sakura leaf extract that blocks cellular aging.
Dads In Their Sixties And Beyond – Sage And Sassy
Perhaps it is because they have likely survived the teenage years of their children with their sanity intact, that our loved ones possess a quiet strength and undeniable charm that attracts special attention and respect. Chances are that a lifetime of not indulging in beauty routines will not change, even if they have more time when they are retired to experiment and indulge. The themes of efficient and impactful beauty products are relevant for our grandfathers.
At this phase in life, sagging is inevitable and so are aches and pains. I suspect that our darling dadas and nanas still want to make a good impression, and a achieving a tighter jawline with minimal effort is a key step. Clarins Wrinkle-Smoothing & Firming Care cream is a lift and firming effect treatment that reinforces the skin’s barrier to combat the appearance of the signs of aging. This non-sticky, lightweight cream firms and tightens the facial features to create a youthful appearance, and the skin is protected from pollution.
A lifetime of hard work and then running around with grandchildren is bound to cause some aches and pains. Relief is a wonderful gift, and one that can be used at anytime and anyplace is the gift that keeps on giving. Ghlee Muscle Recovery Balm is ghee-based and contains arnica extract and turmeric extract to deliver an instant soothing sensation to relieve pain and tension. The handsome, yellow tin is easy to spot in a pile of stuff and can be easily transported in a jacket pocket or a travel pouch. The balm encourages rest and relief, which are key elements to looking great!
Dads – Beloved And So Special
Beauty products and South Asian dads are not a typical mix but they should be – because our dads, uncles and grandfathers work hard and should be encouraged to engage in self-care. Too often, men are expected to be silent and strong, and that is simply unfair. The gift of a thoughtfully chosen beauty product is more than just about tweaking one’s vanity, it is a loving request that the recipient take care of himself, to treat himself… because our dads, uncles and grandfathers are our rocks of Gibraltar and they deserve the best.
Meena Khan | Features Editor - Beauty
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
