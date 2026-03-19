Exclusive Chat: Inside ‘Fly In The Chai’ With Author Zenia Wadhwani

A review of Fly In The Chai and Q&A with author Zenia Wadhwani about culture, storytelling, and children’s books.

There is something universally comforting about a warm cup of chai. It’s a ritual, a pause in the day, a moment of connection, and for many South Asian families, it’s also the backdrop to some of life’s most memorable conversations.

In her delightful new picture book, Fly in the Chai by Zenia Wadhwani and illustrated by Chaaya Prabhat, readers are invited into a vibrant world filled with humour, heart, and the familiar comfort of everyday cultural traditions.

The story centres on a spirited granddaughter and her beloved Nanu as they make their way through a bustling market filled with colour, aromas, and friendly greetings. From incense-filled storefronts to fruit vendors and sweet shops, the setting feels lively and richly textured, capturing the warmth of community and the simple joy of spending time with family.

When Nanu finally sits down to enjoy a freshly poured cup of chai, an unexpected interruption turns his peaceful moment into something far more animated. What follows is a playful and humorous exchange that quickly becomes a spirited debate about who truly loves chai the most.

A Story Made for Reading Aloud

What makes Fly in the Chai particularly delightful is its rhythm. The story flows beautifully when read aloud, with playful repetition and lively dialogue that will keep young readers engaged while giving adults plenty to smile about.

At the same time, the book gently introduces children to multilingual greetings and cultural foods that are familiar across many South Asian households. Rather than explaining or translating every detail, the story embraces these elements naturally, allowing them to exist as part of the characters’ everyday world.

The illustrations by Chaaya Prabhat add another layer of charm and energy, bringing the market scenes to life with colour, movement, and expressive characters. Each page feels full of personality, perfectly complementing the humour and warmth of the text.

A particularly lovely touch comes at the end of the book, where Wadhwani includes her own family chai recipe. It’s a small but meaningful detail, reminding readers that stories, much like recipes, are often passed down and shared across generations.

The Author Behind the Story

Toronto-based author Zenia Wadhwani is a passionate advocate for literacy and diverse storytelling in children’s literature. She is also the author of the beloved picture book Once Upon a Sari, as well as ‘Twas the Night Before Diwali, both of which celebrate South Asian culture and traditions through joyful storytelling.

Although Wadhwani has long been an avid reader and supporter of emerging writers, it took the pandemic and a milestone birthday to inspire her to finally write her own children’s stories.

Many of her stories are inspired by her daughter and her desire to see more diverse and authentic representation in children’s books. That commitment to representation and cultural celebration shines through clearly in Fly in the Chai, a story that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Exclusive Q&A With Zenia Wadhwani

KIRAN R. KHAN: You’ve built a rich career working in equity and social justice before becoming a published children’s author. What first sparked your journey into writing, and what gave you the push to finally put your stories on the page?

ZENIA WADHWANI: I was fortunate to grow up in a household that had a real appreciation for reading, literacy and a love of books. I grew up dreaming that one day I might write a novel, and while that hopefully will come true one day, my foray into writing children’s books came about for a couple of reasons. The first was when I started building my daughter’s home library about fourteen years ago and realized that there wasn’t a lot of diversity in children’s literature in North America.

That has since changed, but at the time, I was inspired by a quote by author Beverly Cleary that says: “if you don’t see the book you want on the shelf, write it.” And so, with that advice, coupled with the pandemic and a looming milestone birthday, I was incentivized into writing my first book, ‘Twas the Night Before Diwali. That was an incredibly positive experience that spurred a desire to continue writing.

Fly in the Chai is rooted in a very ordinary moment, sitting down with a cup of chai, yet it carries so much emotional weight. How do you decide which everyday moments are worthy of becoming stories?

What a great question! It’s interesting, because stories are truly everywhere, and while any moment in time can be a story, for a children’s book, there needs to be something slightly out of the ordinary, or something that makes the ordinary not so ordinary after all. It’s about finding the nugget that makes it interesting from a child’s perspective. With all the distractions there are today for kids, a story in a physical book needs to have something special, and it’s not always obvious what that might be when one begins writing.

For me, it’s a bit of an ‘Aha!’ moment along the journey. In many cases for me, it’s a title that inspires the tale. But truth be told, an ‘Aha!’ moment for me doesn’t necessarily mean it’s one for the publisher!

The book feels both playful and deeply personal. Can you tell us where the idea for Fly in the Chai first came from?

A few summers ago, after making some chai, a fly happened to get into our home. Randomly, my daughter said something along the lines of: make sure the fly doesn’t get into the chai! And in that moment, I knew that was the title of a great picture book. I had no idea what the story would be, but, as is often the case for me, I need a great title to get my creative writing flowing. My daughter is very much my muse.

Your books center quiet rituals rather than big events. What do you think children gain from stories that honour the small, familiar moments of life?

Seeing oneself represented is familiarity and that brings comfort. The value of that cannot be understated. Many South Asian kids witness, on a daily basis, the enjoyment and ritual of chai in their home by family members. It is simply a part of everyday. So, getting to see that in a book is what representation is all about: one’s everyday as the familiar.

It sounds simplistic but diversity in North American picture books is only now beginning to really flourish. I’m thrilled to be playing a small role in enabling South Asian children to see themselves reflected more in their literary choices.

Chai plays such a central role in this story. What does chai mean to you personally, and why did it feel like the perfect anchor for this book?

Who doesn’t love a good cup of steaming masala chai?! It falls into the category of soul food because it brings such warmth and comfort. My mother-in-law’s masala mix brings a welcome and comforting aroma into the air that is just divine. In our home, chai time is a daily ritual and a moment when we connect as an intergenerational family. Paired with something both sweet and salty, it’s the perfect signal that the workday is over and the evening is about to begin.

Food often carries memory, comfort, and identity. What role does food play in how you understand home and belonging, especially as part of the South Asian diaspora?

So very true! Food is such a strong link to culture, identity and belonging, especially for those in the diaspora. A specific scent—like that of masala chai—serves as a “sensory bridge” of sorts to notions of home, be that another country or simply one’s dwelling or family. And those scents aren’t simply about tastes associated with those scents, but also about who made it, the occasion(s) when it was enjoyed, where it was consumed and with whom.

As someone whose family originates from Sindh, a physical place that is lost to those who had to flee because of Partition, Sindhi food is one of the few connections I still have to the culture.

The story weaves in greetings from different South Asian languages so naturally. Why was it important for you to include this multi-lingual aspect without over-explaining it?

I’m glad you noticed this! South Asian culture is so diverse and I wanted to showcase that in the book in some way. It doesn’t capture the true diversity of the region, but it certainly does give a little flavour.

The little Easter egg in this spread of the book however, is that the last names are some of the family friends we have as part of our extended family, so I’m giving a bit of a nod to them. And of course, chai doesn’t belong to any one community. In fact, it is now enjoyed worldwide, and if I’m not mistaken, was recently voted as one of the most popular drinks in the world!

Your stories reflect South Asian life without translating or softening it for a Western gaze. Was that a conscious choice from the beginning, and how do you balance cultural specificity with universality?

As a South Asian woman raised in the UK and Canada, my experiences are a balance of both East and West. It is my lived experience, and so that is what I believe is coming through in my writing. I’m not sure it was a conscious choice per se, it just was the way the writing came out.

That being said, I still felt the need to include a glossary, not necessarily for a ‘western gaze,’ but knowing that South Asians themselves cannot be universalized; their experiences are far from homogenous. As an example, the word for grandfather is not the same for all who fall under the umbrella of South Asia. The universality comes from finding familiarity with the everyday moments, i.e., walking with a grandparent, savouring foods, etc.

Fly In The Chai has a wonderful rhythm that begs to be read aloud. How much do you think about sound, pacing, and musicality when writing for children?

Writing is an iterative process, so initially ideas just spill down on a page. All of those elements certainly play into every version or draft, but it’s likely that there are several versions before it’s shared with my agent, who will also likely give feedback on the cadence of the book. But then of course it goes through multiple rounds from the publisher, who is able to lend a wealth of experience to getting the words and pace just right.

Rani the fly is an unforgettable character. How did you develop her personality, and did you always know she would have such a big voice in the story?

I don’t always know the direction of a story when I start writing it, but when the idea of giving this character a voice came to me, I knew it couldn’t be meek. She needed to be strong and vibrant, like many of the South Asian women I know. Even developing her formal name was quite the process! I wanted that to be a statement too, so I worked closely with a friend to ensure her full name had resonance and meaning.

Your daughter has inspired your books. How does being a parent shape the way you think about language, humour, and emotional truth in your writing?

Being a parent absolutely influences the way I shape stories. There is no way I could have written my books without that role as it gave me an inside look at what a child is interested in, how they interact and what catches their attention. As someone who has spent a lot of time writing in more academic and business formats, I must say that writing for children is not easy. It’s not simply a matter of simplification, it is a fine balance of the right words, the tone, what is age-appropriate, understanding kid humour, etc., … but let’s not forget that a huge part of a successful picture book are the illustrations. They play a vital role in the experience of a book, and I’m very grateful that Fly in the Chai had the very talented Chaaya Prabhat bringing the story to life.

Once Upon a Sari and Fly In The Chai both centre familiar objects and rituals. Do you see these stories as part of a larger conversation you’re having with young readers?

Absolutely. There are cultural aspects of South Asia that are becoming more mainstream, yet retain their hold in tradition. That entrance into the mainstream offers an opportunity to have a conversation with kids with something they may have seen or heard of, and then connect it to parts of their own culture that they are more familiar with. Those connections and similarities are important in building cross-cultural understanding and building caring communities.

You often speak about coming to writing later in life. What would you say to aspiring South Asian writers who feel it might be “too late” to start, or who don’t yet see themselves reflected in publishing?

It’s never too late! There are so many amazing examples of individuals who started careers and passions much later in life that have had great success. Timing is nothing when it comes to age and everything when it comes to commitment. You need to want to do it, create the time to do it, and have the energy to push forward and make it happen.

As someone who advocates for literacy and emerging writers, what changes would you love to see in the children’s publishing world, particularly around representation?

The industry is changing. Diversity is happening in real time and it’s great to see. For some it might be too slow, but things like true/genuine representation don’t happen overnight, not if they’re going to be meaningful and be long-term. But each of us has a role to play in ensuring that diversification continues, whether we are the author, the illustrator, or even more importantly, the consumer. Buying power speaks volumes to ensuring greater diversity in the options on the shelves.

Finally, what upcoming projects or stories are you excited to share next, and what would you like ANOKHI readers to know about what’s coming?

I wish I had a title ready in the wings to tell you about. I’m working on several stories currently and hoping at least one of them catches the eye of my agents and publisher soon! Like life, writing is a work in progress! Be sure to follow me on social at @zeniawadhwaniwrites to get regular updates!

One Last Sip

Fly in the Chai will be released on March 24, 2026.

Funny, warm, and culturally rich, the book celebrates the small moments that bring families together, whether it’s a walk through the market, a lively conversation, or simply sharing a cup of chai. For readers young and old, it’s a joyful reminder that some of life’s best stories begin with the simplest traditions.

Featured Image: www.zeniawadhwani.com