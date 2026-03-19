Lifestyle / Exclusive Chat: Inside ‘Fly In The Chai’ With Author Zenia Wadhwani

Exclusive Chat: Inside ‘Fly In The Chai’ With Author Zenia Wadhwani

Lifestyle Mar 19, 2026

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Kiran R. Khan | Culture & Lifestyle Editor

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Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...

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