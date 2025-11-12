The Lit Gala 2025: When Toronto’s Diwali Spirit Turned Into $130K For Change

Toronto’s Diwali season sparkled brighter than ever as The Lit Gala 2025 transformed the Fairmont Royal York’s Concert Hall into a dazzling showcase of culture, community, and compassion.

What began as a small Diwali-inspired celebration among friends has grown into one of Toronto’s most anticipated charity events — The Lit Gala. Founded by Sapna Makhija, Aryan Raj Nigam, Melissa Krishna, and Akhil Chandan, the Lit Gala was created with one simple goal: to bring people together in the spirit of light, generosity, and purpose.

From Celebration To Movement

Over the years, this dazzling evening has evolved into much more than a night of music, dance, and glamour. It has become a powerful movement rooted in giving back. Now officially a nonprofit organization, The Lit Gala proudly selects a different registered charity beneficiary each year, ensuring that its impact reaches diverse causes and communities in need.

“From the beginning, we came together with a shared vision — to elevate our community by giving back to causes we believe in,” says co-founder Sapna Makhija. “Each year, our guests, sponsors, and volunteers remind us what’s possible when purpose and celebration come together.”

This Year’s Cause: Clean Water for India

This year’s chosen charity, H2O4ALL, is a Canadian nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable clean water solutions to underserved communities. Through the incredible generosity of attendees, sponsors, and donors, the 2025 Lit Gala raised an astounding $130,000 CAD — all of which will go directly toward H2O4ALL’s India Project, bringing safe, clean drinking water to families in need.

But this year brought an unexpected twist — a Game 7 Blue Jays World Series matchup that landed on the very same night as the gala. Rather than letting the overlap derail months of planning, the Lit Gala team rose to the occasion, transforming the event into the city’s most spirited charity Jays Watch Party. Guests cheered, celebrated, and gave generously — proving that even amidst change, community and compassion always win.

The Sponsors That Made It Possible

Kind Snacks, Sahajan, Virgin Atlantic, Gucci, Desi Pop, Desi Sodas, NoDays Wasted, Punch Toronto, Skinbyvee, Mi Bowl, Vasanti, Gravitate, Aste Wellness, Pukka Toronto, Holi Chic, The Gift Library, Nitan Chai, Lotus Bloom, India Sajawat & Puja Hut, Fable & Mane, Zen for You, Chef Melani Bastians, Atma Things, *** Live the Collective, Masala Spirits Co., Adventure Tripr, Culture Market Co., The Simple Date ***

Lighting The Way Forward

“Through every challenge and triumph, The Lit Gala continues to shine brighter each year — a reminder that when passionate people unite with purpose, the result is truly lit.”

Through every beat of music, every auction bid, and every toast raised, The Lit Gala once again proved that Toronto’s South Asian community shines brightest when celebration meets service.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn about next year’s charity partner, visit www.thelitgala.com or follow @thelitgala on Instagram.

Our Exclusive Chat With Co-Founder, Dr. Sapna Makhija

ANOKHI: This year marked another sold-out success for The Lit Gala. What moments stood out to you most from the evening?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: This year’s Lit Gala was especially memorable because we had to pivot on the fly due to a Game 7 with the Blue Jays, which meant completely reworking the evening’s program. Despite the unexpected challenge, the energy in the room was incredible. Seeing our guests fully engaged, cheering on the cause, and celebrating together—even with the timing changes—really stood out. It was a testament to the support and enthusiasm of everyone in attendance, and it made this sold-out night feel even more specia

ANOKHI: The partnership with H2O4ALL this year raised an incredible $130,000. Why was this particular cause — clean water access in India — chosen for 2025? How do you and your co-founders decide which charity will be featured each year?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: For 2025, we chose H2O4ALL because access to clean water is such a fundamental need, and this year’s funds are helping them launch their first initiative project in India. When selecting a charity each year, we focus on smaller, grassroots organizations that are driving tangible change and innovative projects on the ground. We love supporting initiatives where our contribution can make a real, visible difference, and H2O4ALL perfectly fit that vision.

ANOKHI: Now that The Lit Gala is an official nonprofit organization, how do you see its long-term impact evolving beyond the annual event?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: Now that we’re an official nonprofit, The Lit Gala isn’t just a one-night event—it’s a platform to drive real change year-round. Our hope is to build earlier support from our community, both through sponsorships and fundraising, so we can amplify our impact. The biggest challenge remains securing sponsors, but with growing awareness, we’re excited to make every year bigger and more meaningful.

ANOKHI: How has the South Asian community in Toronto responded to the gala’s mission over the years? And what message do you hope the next generation of South Asian Canadians takes away from The Lit Gala’s success?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: Over the years, the South Asian community in Toronto has embraced The Lit Gala’s mission with incredible warmth and enthusiasm, showing up not just to celebrate, but to actively support meaningful causes. What we hope the next generation takes away from our success is the importance of giving back—of seeing community events like this not only as celebrations, but as opportunities to make a tangible difference. We hope they carry forward this spirit of philanthropy, ensuring that the act of supporting and uplifting others remains a cornerstone of our community for years to come.

ANOKHI: This year feels like a defining milestone for The Lit Gala — with record fundraising, official nonprofit status, and even a Game 7 twist that became part of its story. From your perspective, what made this year feel different or more significant than those before it?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: This year felt like a turning point because we had to rethink the entire evening around a Game 7, yet still managed a sold-out, record-breaking night. Becoming an official nonprofit and raising $130,000 for H2O4ALL made it clear that The Lit Gala isn’t just an event—it’s a platform for real impact, and this year showed us just how far our community’s support can take us.

ANOKHI: If you could describe your dream version of The Lit Gala five years from now, what would it look like?

Dr. Sapna Makhija: Our dream for The Lit Gala five years from now is that sponsorships are secured well in advance, and we even have to turn away in-kind donations because the support is so overwhelming. We want to keep the event intimate, which is part of its charm, while continuing to break fundraising records each year. We’d also love to feature entertainers who are well-known and beloved within the South Asian community, making the evening even more memorable while staying true to our mission of bringing the community together for meaningful causes.