Celebrating Trailblazers: Inside The 2025 Women Empowerment Awards

The 2025 Women Empowerment Awards gathered visionaries, innovators, and changemakers for an unforgettable night of inspiration and community on September 26th, 2025 at the Park Hyatt Toronto. From powerful on-stage stories to meaningful connections in the room, the event centered a clear mission: women empowering women—and the real, lasting impact that follows.

Honouring Impact Across Canada

This year’s program recognized extraordinary women across 10 categories with recognition and grants, while also investing in future leaders. Scholarships were awarded to support young girls in marginalized and racialized communities pursuing business and STEM. In a powerful gesture of inclusion, young girls from Indigenous groups, youth organizations, and the Toronto Police Human Trafficking Division were invited to attend—an affirmation that their voices and futures are not only valid but necessary.