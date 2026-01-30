How Raoul Juneja Is Building The Infrastructure Of South Asian Music In North America

Farah Khan: What was the inspiration behind launching SiriusXM Dhamaka, and what makes it different from other South Asian music platforms? What role do you see SiriusXM Dhamaka playing in the global South Asian music movement?

Raoul Juneja: With Canada being considered a current hotspot for South Asian music, Michelle Mearns (SiriusXM Canada SVP, Programming & Operations) felt there was a genuine need for our channel – and our SiriusXM Canada studios being based in Toronto also gives us a uniquely Canadian viewpoint, right in the center of the action!”

SiriusXM also prides itself on being “humanly curated” and we go above and beyond to make sure every segment of the South Asian music diaspora is represented, both angles which I feel are unique to any other Canadian channel.

Farah Khan: You’ve been a champion of South Asian artists in North America for decades. How have you seen the scene evolve since you first started?

Raoul Juneja: I believe South Asian community media and social platforms played a big part in fans growing up seeing artists who looked and sounded like them who they wanted to support – and then once the labels and mainstream media started supporting more, we really started to see a South Asian music industry infrastructure come together which we had always needed.

Farah Khan: What do you hope this channel will mean for young South Asian Canadians trying to break into music?

Raoul Juneja: SiriusXM has a great track record of breaking artists (they were one of the first to ever play Taylor Swift!) and I’ve been honored to have discovered many (now) prominent South Asian artists during my career!

So I hope the channel can be an inspiration for young artists that they will genuinely be supported by SiriusXM Dhamaka. Our Senior Music Manager Siobhan Woodrow and our other Canadian channel programmers have been beyond supportive of my efforts, and I’m always proud to see them following the same philosophy for their respective channels to put the music first.