Cover Stories / Cover Story: This Hour Has Darrell Faria, The Storyteller Behind Canada’s Biggest Laughs

Cover Story: This Hour Has Darrell Faria, The Storyteller Behind Canada’s Biggest Laughs

Cover Stories Jun 01, 2026

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Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

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Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

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