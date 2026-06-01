Cover Story: This Hour Has Darrell Faria, The Storyteller Behind Canada’s Biggest Laughs

I’ve also always used comedy to deflect confrontation, lol. It’s never been easy for me to figure out when to be funny and when to dial it in and be serious. I still haven’t fully figured that out, and I don’t think I ever will. But with age, I’ve learned to accept that it’s just something I have to balance, you know?

When it comes to comedy in the workplace, for a long time, I tried to be what I thought people wanted in this industry: serious, intense, hard-working. But I’ve realised what works best for me is being all of those things while also bringing a warm and fun presence. We work long hours, so I try to create an environment that people actually enjoy being in. No one in comedy wants to be around someone intense for 14 hours a day. It took me a long time to get here, to speak in my own voice. I used to fight it. Now I lean into it.

As for storytelling, while my brothers were wrestling and chucking Nerf darts at each other, my dad had home videos of me sitting in the corner reading books and saying, “Guys, can I read you a story?” I wrote comic books, I drew, and I just loved being creative. My mum was a florist too, and I think a lot of my creativity comes from her.

When I was 16, I started acting in musicals and plays (mainly because the girl I liked at school was doing them on weekends), and that’s when something really clicked. All that comedic energy I’d been building suddenly had a place, a character I could step into.

Acting eventually led me to film school instead of acting school.

When you’re a brown kid who’s already not becoming a doctor or engineer, you start thinking that at least the film industry has different departments where you can find work, lol

It felt more tangible and realistic than pursuing acting full-time, despite how much I loved it. To be clear, my parents were supportive no matter what I chose. But somewhere deep down, the brown kid in me felt more secure choosing film school. Isn’t it funny how generational conditioning makes us “brown” ourselves sometimes? Ha. And no shade to my musical thespians out there!



Haha, I love that, it really hits home. I grew up in a fun, laughter-filled household too, and honestly, my friends and family often joke that I’m basically doing stand-up comedy around them.

At this stage in your career, do you feel like you’re creating from a different place emotionally or creatively than you were earlier on?

I really hope this sounds good when you publish it because I’m kind of forming this thought as I say it, lol. The limitations of schedules, budgets, mandates, who’s in charge, and so on can make it difficult to process pure creativity into a finished product. Sometimes, the thing that’s in my head bumps up against powers greater than my precious little vision.

Where I’m at in my career right now is learning how to ultimately process my creativity in ways that can pivot around those limitations. That feels like the real tool. Creating, to me, isn’t just about ideas. Creating looks more like shepherding your intentions through the reality of opposing forces. Actually, I’m hella fine if you publish this, blemishes and all. I think this is true for many industries.

You’ve just received three nominations at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, People of Comedy, and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. You also won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction in 2025 for This Hour Has 22 Minutes. What do you think made this body of work resonate so strongly this year, and how does it feel to see your work consistently recognised at this level?

Something all three of these projects share is that they’re about the Canadian identity in some way or another. I’m so proud to be part of the creative team shaping how Canadian voices are portrayed.