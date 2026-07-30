NOT YOUR TYPICAL BILLO: How Simar Is Giving Punjabi Music A Powerful New Female Voice

In this exclusive chat with ANOKHI, Simar shares the story behind Billo, her genre-defying debut album, inspirations, and how she is redefining the sound of Punjabi music.

Toronto-based Punjabi singer-songwriter and composer Simar is carving out a unique space in contemporary music. Blending Punjabi and English with elements of R&B, hip-hop, and pop, her sound is rooted in her culture while embracing a global perspective. As one of the few Punjabi women writing, singing, and composing her own music in both languages, Simar is bringing a fresh voice to an industry where women’s stories have often been told through others’ lenses.

Her debut album, Billo, marks a defining moment in that journey. Reclaiming a word long associated with women in Punjabi music, Simar transforms Billo into a celebration of female identity, confidence, and creative ownership. The independent project blends genres, languages, and lived experiences to reflect the realities of a modern South Asian woman navigating multiple identities, while staying true to her Punjabi roots.

With Billo, Simar isn’t just introducing listeners to her music; she’s challenging conventions and expanding the conversation around representation in Punjabi music. Ahead of the album’s release, I sat down with Simar to discuss the inspiration behind Billo, her journey as an independent artist, the importance of telling women’s stories, and what lies ahead.

Read on to see what Simar had to say!

Mehak Kapoor: Congratulations on your debut album, Billo! Tell us about the album. How many songs does it feature, and what can listeners expect from it?

Simar: Billo is a collection of all the different styles of music I love. It features 12 tracks, each with elements of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and even touches of folk. It’s Punjabi music like you’ve never heard before.

Billo is releasing on July 30. Fans are already excited; how can they pre-save the album, and where will it be available to stream once it’s out?

You can pre-save Billo on Spotify and listen to it across all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs), as well as YouTube and SoundCloud, once it releases. Why did you choose the title Billo? It’s a word Punjabi audience know well, but you’ve given it a whole new meaning.

We hear the word Billo often in songs by men, where women are described and defined through their perspective. I wanted to reclaim that word and redefine what it means by referring to myself as Billo in my own music. It became my alter ego, the kind of woman who refuses to be defined by others and fully embraces who she is. Strong, bold, confident, feminine yet fierce, and a force of nature that cannot be stopped.