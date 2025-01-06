Dr. Ruby Dhalla: The Story Of A Trailblazing Business Leader, Visionary Hotelier & Global Humanitarian

From Parliament to the Pinnacle of Hospitality: A Story of Resilience and Leadership

Dr. Ruby Dhalla is no stranger to making history. From her early years advocating for peace and justice at just 10 years old to becoming the first woman of Indian origin elected to Canada’s Parliament—and the Western world—trailblazing milestones have marked her career. Today, as CEO and President of the Dhalla Group of Companies, Dr. Ruby is making waves again, this time in the world of hospitality.

After the sudden and tragic passing of her brother, Dr. Neil Dhalla, Ruby stepped into his shoes to take on leadership roles as the CEO & President in the family’s fast-growing businesses. While many would falter & crumble under the weight of such a massive loss, Ruby demonstrated remarkable strength and rose to the challenge. Her resilience in the face of adversity is truly inspiring. Under her visionary leadership, the Dhalla Group has flourished, expanding its healthcare, real estate, and hospitality footprint. Ruby’s strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to honoring her brother’s legacy have propelled the company to heights, especially within the hotel sector, with key acquisitions in the U.S. and UAE markets.

In 2024, Ruby was honored with the prestigious Outstanding Woman Hotelier of the Year Award by AAHOA, one of the world’s largest and most influential hotel associations. This award, a testament to her exceptional leadership, hardwork and contributions to the industry, recognizes her ability to lead amidst personal tragedy, build mentorship programs for women and youth, and pursue excellence and has earned her the respect of her peers and solidified her position as an influential & respected figure in the hospitality industry.

“This award was dedicated to my brother, Dr. Neil Dhalla. “His life philosophy—’ Ask for it. Believe it. Receive it.’—continues to inspire me every day.”

Continuing a Legacy of Leadership and Empowerment

As a hotelier, Ruby has transformed her family business and worked to break barriers in an industry historically dominated by men. Despite her relatively short time in the hospitality industry, she has already made a significant impact, speaking at hotel conferences around the world as a keynote speaker and sharing her expertise as a panelist. Her leadership initiatives, such as the mentorship programs for young entrepreneurs and the establishment of a hotel fund, have provided support and opportunities for aspiring hoteliers, particularly women, youth, and newcomers, but have also significantly contributed to the diversification and empowerment of the industry. Through platforms like HerOwnership, Ruby continues to champion women in hospitality, sharing her journey and inspiring others to pursue their paths of success.

Global Recognition and Influence

Ruby’s influence extends far beyond the boardroom. Recently, the Prime Minister of India honored her as one of 10 Global Indians for her historic political achievements and her humanitarian work, which includes initiatives to support orphanages for abandoned girls, empower victims of fraud marriages, and champion the global NRI community. Her invitations to speak at prestigious events, including the United Nations and the Princes Global Leaders Forum, underscore her role as a global advocate for change amplifying the voices of women and underrepresented groups. This international recognition solidifies her position as a leader of significant influence.

Her invitation to attend the coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia in July 2024 further exemplifies her international prominence and respect on the world stage. Ruby was the only Canadian invited to this significant event, reflecting her connections with global leaders and her ongoing dedication to promoting Canada on the world stage. Her representation of Canada at such an important event is a source of pride for all Canadians.

An Inspirational Journey—Rooted in Passion, Purpose, and Perseverance

Ruby’s remarkable achievements are a testament to her unwavering dedication to excellence, social justice, and empowerment. From her groundbreaking political career to her transformative role as a hotelier, Ruby has consistently defied the odds, breaking glass ceilings and redefining what it means to lead with vision and heart.

“Anything is possible with drive, determination, vision, passion, and purpose,” These words encapsulate her journey—inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs, women leaders, and future generations.

Dr. Ruby Dhalla is more than a business leader. She is a champion of change, a voice for the voiceless, and a symbol of hope for those who dare to dream big. Through her work at the Dhalla Group of Companies, her humanitarian efforts, and her tireless advocacy for women and minorities, Ruby is shaping a future that is inclusive, equitable, and full of possibility.

—- We had the opportunity to chat with Ruby where she shared her journey of breaking barriers as a parliamentarian and CEO, emphasizing perseverance, mentorship, faith, and fostering inclusive leadership to inspire women, drive innovation, and create lasting global impact. —-

1. Breaking Barriers

ANOKHI LIFE: You’ve made history as the first woman of Indian origin elected to Parliament in the Western world. How did this experience shape your leadership style, and what advice do you have for women aiming to break barriers in male-dominated industries?

Ruby Dhalla: Believe in Yourself and Go For It: The only barrier is your mind. My advice to women breaking barriers is simple: Ask for it. Believe it. & Receive it.

Faith & Positivity: Have faith in God and surround yourself with a positive attitude, a positive team and positive vibes. Let your purpose fuel your passion and let your passion be your purpose. Manifest what you want to achieve.

Embrace Challenges: Making history to become one of the first women of Indian origin elected in the western world as a Member of Parliament and as one of the youngest women elected in Canada I went through many hardships, challenges, personal attacks and struggles. When you are breaking barriers the path is never easy. Stay strong and focused.

Create Your Own Path: If you’re not given a seat at the table, build your own.

Never Give Up: Perseverance, resilience, and hard work are essential for navigating uncharted territory. Perseverance, persistence, resilience, hard work, drive, determination and never taking “NO” for an answer has been at the core of navigating through uncharted waters. I never give up and never let anyone or anything dim my light, my vision or my passion. Follow your heart, ignore the noise and keep moving forward.

Find Strength Within: So much of my journey has been the result of my faith in God. The power of prayer is real. A driving force behind my achievements has been the support and blessings of my mother, brother, family and strong circle of loyal and genuine friends.

Faith, family, friends and positive energy are important as I believe the ultimate source of strength for your journey lies within.

Leadership Qualities: As a result of my experiences of running for political office in 4 challenging election campaigns, working in mostly male dominated environments both in politics and in business and navigating through many firsts has resulted in my leadership style that is focused on results and winning.

2. Leadership in Business

AL: As the CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies, what key leadership principles do you apply to manage such a diverse portfolio?

RD: Leadership stems from a leader having passion, and positive energy for life. These qualities allow for a leader to attract a team and build with people who are loyal and believe in the vision, growth and success of the company.

My leadership philosophy prioritizes loyalty, productivity and results.

As CEO of the Dhalla Group of Companies, I oversee our Hotels, Real Estate, and Healthcare divisions which require adaptability to work in a multitude of different environments with many different personalities.

Being able to multitask, firefight with a focus on solutions vs the problem and do it with grace and composure is vital for growth and success. Numbers play a big part in my decisions however the human element must always be taken into account. Once you make your decision be confident and credible. No one is attracted to weak leaders.

Following the unexpected loss of my brother, who previously managed the business, I have learned first hand the importance of a seasoned team, robust systems, and efficient structures. Regardless of who is at the helm a leader must ensure that its companies operations are streamlined, efficient, effective and focused on a positive return on investment.

I value hiring top talent that is merit based and empowering my team with the resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally and believe in cultivating a culture that encourages ideas, fosters innovation, growth, and development.

In this day and age of emerging technology it is also vital to be open to change and new ideas to ensure that your organization and your team are operating at its peak performance.

Ultimately teamwork makes the dream work and serves as the driving force behind the success of our company.

3. Women in Leadership

AL: You are a strong advocate for women’s leadership. What changes would you like to see in corporate environments to promote more women into leadership positions?

RD: I am a strong advocate for women, having worked in male-dominated environments in politics and business.

To promote women in leadership positions I believe women must support & encourage each other. While I am a believer in hiring based on merit regardless of male or female, organizations need to recognize the value of diverse leadership and actively work to dismantle unconscious biases in hiring and promotion processes. Whether it comes to hiring or to pay we must ensure equality.

The Dhalla Group has had a strong team of women in leadership positions originating from my late brother, Dr. Neil Dhalla, who had a firm commitment to building a company culture that championed women. He created a company with flexible work environments, support systems for women balancing careers and family, and ensured leadership training. This progress is demonstrated with some of the women working with the Dhalla Group for over 20 years.

Now as a women led company I am proud to continue and build on the progress at the Dhalla Group in encouraging, empowering and supporting women. I believe the corporate world needs more inclusive environments that actively mentor women into leadership roles by creating pathways for professional development and establishing mentorship programs.

Whether its in the corporate world, politics or the non profit sector we need people to champion greater participation. I am honored to be the first woman of color appointed to Canada’s Walk of Fame and appreciate the support of individuals like Nick DiDonato, the Chair of the Board, who nominated me and champions my vision for greater diversity and voices , particularly among women, immigrants, and First Nations communities.

Leaders like Nick and his company the Liberty Group are instrumental in demonstrating the change required to elevate women to leadership positions.

Leaders are known by their legacy, the leaders they create and the company culture they build.

On the other end I have experienced dealing with individuals who are not comfortable in dealing with a woman as the CEO. Some of these individuals who were partners with my brother tried to write me off stating that I didn’t know anything about the hotel or real estate business, forgetting the fact that I had served Canada as a 3 time Member of Parliament and had started our families’ health care business 20 years ago. Faced with innuendos and negative comments, I intensified my efforts, dedicating evenings and late nights to studying accounting, and learning all the nuances of the hotel and real estate industry. I also built a team of capable, experienced individuals and sought guidance from mentors, advisors, and entrepreneurs.

As the months passed the individuals learned that I could not be pushed over or swayed and were forced to realize I meant business. Through this experience, I learned the power of knowledge, perseverance, resilience, and fighting for fairness.

4. Mentorship

AL: Mentorship is a key part of your career. How has mentorship shaped your journey, and how do you pass this on to the next generation of leaders?

RD: Mentorship has been instrumental in my career, from politics to business. I have been fortunate to learn from mentors who guided me through challenges and celebrated my successes. They’ve taught me the importance of listening, continuous learning, ignoring negativity and noise, persistence and perseverance.

My early experiences in politics, where I faced derogatory remarks from other women, fueled my commitment to supporting women not just in politics but in all areas.

I am filled with pride as I see the positive momentum and progress from my time as the first woman of Indian origin elected to Canadian Parliament to the increasing number of women of color in elected positions both in Canada and the US. As apart of the mentorship I have also encouraged women to take a greater responsibility in not commenting about a women’s looks or weight. As the influence and impact of social media increases we as women must ensure we are not negatively impacting someone’s mental health by contributing to body shaming or making negative remarks.

I have also witnessed the power and impact of being mentored first hand. Upon losing my brother who managed our families hotel business many hoteliers played a vital role in mentoring me and helping me navigate the hotel and hospitality industry.

Having been recently recognized as Woman Hotelier of the Year by the worlds largest hotel association, I am grateful and full of gratitude for these mentors and also hopeful that my journey will inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and hoteliers.

Mentorship especially to young women, particularly those from immigrant and marginalized communities is crucial for fostering opportunities, sharing knowledge, and building confidence in young women pursuing careers in politics or business.

As women we must always remember that we are stronger together and this is why I am committed to supporting women leaders like Raj Girn, the founder of ANOKHI Magazine in her success and journey as a trailblazer.

5. Global Expansion

AL: What are your global expansion plans for Dhalla Group, and what role do you see for international partnerships?

RD: As the Dhalla Group of Companies continues to grow, we are focused on expanding our footprint in Hotels and Real Estate globally throughout the US and the UAE.

The Dhalla Group of Companies also aims to establish a luxury boutique hotel brand that will excel at providing a positive and impactful guest experience.

With a keen interest in technology and AI, I also look forward to leading the Dhalla Group in its new initiative as a venture capitalist in diverse startups in both AI and self care segments.

International partnerships play a crucial role in as they bring together talent, global expertise, ideas and innovation. With the advancements in technology and AI the world is at your fingertips.

By leveraging these partnerships, and forming collaborations the Dhalla Group is committed to creating positive impact and value for support of its philanthropic initiatives and fostering sustainable growth and development.

6. Technology and Innovation

AL: How do you see technology influencing the future of your industries, and what innovations are you most excited about?

RD: Technology is revolutionizing the way we operate across all industries, from real estate development to healthcare delivery. For continued success businesses must adapt to the changes while always remembering that nothing replaces human interaction or intelligence.

In the hospitality industry as a guest I am most excited about having the opportunity to check in on your mobile device, robots for delivery of room service and the ability to control your lighting, music and tv in your room from your phone. From an owners perspective technological solutions such as robots for vacuuming and cleaning the floors, to automated check ins and automated systems to answer guest enquiries, and the integration of AI technologies to monitor and improve operations have resulted in cost savings and increased profit margins.

7. Philanthropy and Impact

AL: You are known for your humanitarian work and philanthropy. What current initiatives are you focusing on, and why are these causes important to you?

RD: I have dedicated most of my life to public service. Giving back has always been a central part of my life’s mission based on my Sikh Faith which states Naam Japo (take the name of God), Keerat Karo (give back), Vans Shako (share with others).

My family and I are deeply committed to initiatives that support women’s empowerment. Whether its through education, mentorship programs or job opportunities I believe that empowering women is key to building stronger families, communities, and economies.

The initiatives I am most proud of is our support for an orphanage in India for abandoned girls and another that supports underprivileged families and those that are homeless with a food bank.

In visiting and volunteering at our charities in India I am always reminded that regardless of what you have, people only remember you by your deeds and how you touched their lives. There is truly no deeper feeling of gratitude than making a difference in someone’s life. My brother’s legacy is the greatest example to this testament of impacting people’s lives.

8. Diplomacy and Representation

AL: You’ve been a prominent figure on the international stage. How do you view the role of diplomacy in business, and what experiences have shaped your international presence?

RD: Diplomacy is about knowing the people, the personalities, the politics and the policies and working in dignified silence to achieve results.

My experiences, from representing Canada at international forums to engaging with global leaders, has shaped my belief in the power of collaboration.

Whether it’s working with foreign governments or international partners, I have always approached these opportunities with a focus on working quietly behind the scenes with mutual respect for long-term impact and results.

9. Future Vision

AL: What is your vision for the future of the Dhalla Group of Companies, and what legacy do you hope to leave behind?

RD: My vision for the Dhalla Group is to innovate, create and expand globally in the areas of hotels, hospitality and real estate.

2025 is a year in which I hope to share insights into all that I have learned with my soon-to-be released podcast called “Ruby Red” and my book chronicling my life’s journey and moments.



As for my legacy, I hope my journey will inspire youth, women and those from immigrant backgrounds to have self confidence to dream big, break barriers, and achieve new heights.

God gives you the gift of life and what you do with your life is your gift to God.

I hope young girls will listen and read about my journey and say “if Ruby did it I can do it to.”

10. Inspiration and Influence

AL: Who has been your greatest inspiration throughout your career, and how do you hope to inspire others—especially young women—who look up to your achievements?

RD: Throughout my life , my greatest inspiration has been my mother, whose strength and resilience has shaped my journey.

She has been my source of strength, my mother, my father, my best friend, my guiding light and my mentor. I thank God for being born as her daughter.

Her life journey is a true inspiration.

From immigrating to Canada, travelling by bus to work in factories in minus 40 below weather in Winnipeg to raising 2 children as a single mother and then losing a husband and a son in the same lifetime she continues to wake up with a smile, a positive attitude , a zest for life and a belief in following Gods path.

Whether she meets a President, a Star or a cleaner she gives them the same love and respect. Through her teachings my brother learned about the most important priorities in life – faith, family and friends.

I hope people looking at my achievements will know my mom is the driving force who taught my brother and I that with faith in Baba ji combined with hard work, determination, and self confidence, anything in life is possible.

Manifest and create your reality. Make the most of every minute in this life. “Ask for it. Believe it Receive it.” Its 2025 lets go!



Photo Credits:

Images i, iv, viii, x, x1 & Cover Photo:

Photography: Forevercreations.ca

Stylist: Lorina Risko

Jewellery: Rova Brilliance and La Marquis Jewellery

Hair: Hair By Shay

Makeup: Glam Beauty Space

Shoes: Aethra Shoes and Christian Louboutin

Images ii, iii, v, vi, vii, ix:

Provided by Dr. Ruby Dhalla’s Team