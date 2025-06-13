Runways Without Borders: International Fashion Encounter Doubles Down With Style, Culture, & Global Glamour

ANOKHI: IFE has taken place in cities as diverse as Toronto, Dubai, and Lagos – how do you adapt the show’s format to reflect each local market while maintaining its international spirit?

JASON: IFE adapts to each host city by infusing local culture, fashion sensibilities, and industry dynamics into the show’s format while preserving its core international identity. In cities like Toronto, Dubai, and Lagos, the team collaborates with local designers, models, performers, and cultural influencers to ensure the event resonates with the audience. The runway reflects regional aesthetics and trends while maintaining a global mix of participants to highlight cross-cultural creativity. This balance allows IFE to remain authentic to each location yet consistently deliver a unified international platform that celebrates diversity in fashion.

ANOKHI: You just had very successful 16th and 17th editions of IFE. What stood out to you the most about these year’s event compared to previous editions?

JASON: The 16th and 17th editions of IFE stood out for their unprecedented level of global collaboration and artistic innovation. What truly made these editions special was the seamless fusion of cultures on the runway – designers from across continents brought collections that showcased craftsmanship and told powerful stories of heritage and identity. There was a noticeable elevation in production quality, from staging to model choreography, and a deeper engagement from the audience, both in-person and online. Most importantly, these editions marked a turning point in how emerging talent was embraced, with several first-time designers gaining international recognition, reinforcing IFE’s mission to be a true launchpad for global creatives.

ANOKHI: What are your goals for the 18th edition and beyond?

JASON: For the 18th edition and beyond, the goal is to amplify IFE’s global impact by expanding into new international markets and deepening partnerships with fashion councils, cultural organizations, and industry leaders. There’s a strong focus on sustainability, aiming to spotlight designers who prioritize ethical practices and innovation. IFE also plans to enhance the digital experience, making the event more interactive and accessible worldwide. Most importantly, the vision is to continue nurturing emerging talent, providing them with the tools, exposure, and mentorship needed to thrive on the global stage, while staying true to IFE’s mission of celebrating cultural diversity through fashion.

ANOKHI: What advice would you give to emerging designers who want to participate in IFE?

JASON: For emerging designers looking to participate in IFE, the key advice is to be authentic and bold in your creative vision. IFE celebrates cultural diversity and innovation, so don’t be afraid to let your heritage, story, or unique aesthetic shine through your collection. Prepare a strong portfolio, be clear about your brand identity, and make sure your pieces are runway-ready in terms of quality and presentation. Also, be open to collaboration and feedback – IFE is not just a show, it’s a community. Take advantage of the networking opportunities, connect with fellow creatives, and use the platform to grow both artistically and professionally.

ANOKHI: If you could collaborate with any international fashion house or designer, who would it be and why?

JASON: If we could collaborate with any international fashion house or designer, it would be with a brand that shares our values of diversity, innovation, and cultural storytelling. The ideal partnership would be with a creative force that’s not only globally recognized but also committed to uplifting emerging talent and pushing the boundaries of fashion. We look for collaborators who see fashion as a platform for connection and change, and who are eager to be part of something that celebrates voices from around the world.