Runways Without Borders: International Fashion Encounter Doubles Down With Style, Culture, & Global Glamour
Fashion Jun 13, 2025
The 16th and 17th editions of the International Fashion Encounter (IFE) lit up Canada’s fashion scene with back-to-back showcases of breathtaking style, cultural fusion, and boundary-pushing creativity – solidifying IFE’s status as one of the country’s premier fashion events.
The 16th edition, held on April 24 and 25 at the Toronto Congress Centre, was a dynamic celebration of global design innovation, cultural storytelling, and sartorial excellence. With ANOKHI Life proudly returning as a media partner, the event attracted fashion lovers, influencers, industry leaders, and VIP guests who gathered to witness the future of style. IFE once again joined forces with the Living Luxe Design Show, creating a seamless fusion of fashion, art, and luxury interiors in an immersive, sensory-rich experience.
Just weeks later, the 17th edition took the runway to new heights on May 29 at The Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary. This unforgettable evening brought together world-class designers, models, and creatives from around the globe, set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of historic aircrafts. The contrast between cutting-edge fashion and vintage aviation created an atmosphere unlike any other, where heritage met haute couture in spectacular fashion.
Together, these two editions of IFE pushed the envelope of what fashion showcases can be – uniting global voices, celebrating innovation, and proving that style truly knows no borders.
An Elevated VIP Experience
For guests who opted for the VIP treatment, the experiences included front-row seats, access to the exclusive lounge, personalized meet-and-greets with designers, craft cocktails, gourmet canapés, and valet service. It was an unforgettable, luxury-first experience that truly elevated the atmosphere of the weekend.
More Than Just A Fashion Show
Beyond the runway, IFE continues to act as a platform for cross-cultural connection and creative discovery. With participation from both Canadian and international designers and models, IFE provides space for diverse voices and emerging talents to thrive. The event is not just about fashion – it’s about creating a community rooted in global inspiration and forward-thinking design.
As always, IFE delivered on its promise to bring local and international designers to the doorstep of Canadian fashion lovers – celebrating style in all its forms and opening the door to the future of fashion.
About International Fashion Encounter
The International Fashion Encounter (IFE) is a global fashion and lifestyle event that brings together emerging and established designers from around the world. With past editions held in Toronto, Dubai, and Lagos, IFE offers a platform for designers to debut new collections, connect with buyers and fashion editors, and reach diverse consumer markets – especially those within the growing ethnic communities across North America.
Headquartered in Toronto, IFE continues to champion inclusivity, creativity, and cultural exchange. From high-end runway presentations to showcasing new talent, IFE is committed to bridging global fashion trends with local markets – delivering innovation, inspiration, and international flair under one roof.
In Conversation with Jason Cameron: Steering IFE Into the Future of Fashion
ANOKHI had the opportunity to sit down with Jason Cameron, CEO of Toronto Fashion Academy and Director of International Fashion Encounter, to discuss the inspiration behind IFE, its evolution over the years, and the vision driving its global reach.
ANOKHI: What inspired the creation of International Fashion Encounter, and how has the vision evolved over the years?
JASON CAMERON: The International Fashion Encounter (IFE) is the largest fashion production in Canada and was inspired by the need to create a global platform that brings together emerging and established designers, models, and industry professionals from around the world to showcase cultural diversity through fashion. Its creation was rooted in bridging international designers to your door, particularly exposing designers from underrepresented regions in mainstream fashion weeks.
ANOKHI: How does IFE differentiate itself from other fashion events in Canada or internationally?
JASON: International Fashion Encounter (IFE) sets itself apart through its strong focus on cultural diversity, inclusivity, and global collaboration. Unlike typical fashion weeks, IFE showcases international and emerging designers, especially from underrepresented regions, offering them a platform to break into the North American market. With inclusive model casting, immersive shows blending fashion from art and music, and a commitment to community-building through networking and mentorship, IFE stands out as a truly global and culturally rich fashion experience.
ANOKHI: IFE has taken place in cities as diverse as Toronto, Dubai, and Lagos – how do you adapt the show’s format to reflect each local market while maintaining its international spirit?
JASON: IFE adapts to each host city by infusing local culture, fashion sensibilities, and industry dynamics into the show’s format while preserving its core international identity. In cities like Toronto, Dubai, and Lagos, the team collaborates with local designers, models, performers, and cultural influencers to ensure the event resonates with the audience. The runway reflects regional aesthetics and trends while maintaining a global mix of participants to highlight cross-cultural creativity. This balance allows IFE to remain authentic to each location yet consistently deliver a unified international platform that celebrates diversity in fashion.
ANOKHI: You just had very successful 16th and 17th editions of IFE. What stood out to you the most about these year’s event compared to previous editions?
JASON: The 16th and 17th editions of IFE stood out for their unprecedented level of global collaboration and artistic innovation. What truly made these editions special was the seamless fusion of cultures on the runway – designers from across continents brought collections that showcased craftsmanship and told powerful stories of heritage and identity. There was a noticeable elevation in production quality, from staging to model choreography, and a deeper engagement from the audience, both in-person and online. Most importantly, these editions marked a turning point in how emerging talent was embraced, with several first-time designers gaining international recognition, reinforcing IFE’s mission to be a true launchpad for global creatives.
ANOKHI: What are your goals for the 18th edition and beyond?
JASON: For the 18th edition and beyond, the goal is to amplify IFE’s global impact by expanding into new international markets and deepening partnerships with fashion councils, cultural organizations, and industry leaders. There’s a strong focus on sustainability, aiming to spotlight designers who prioritize ethical practices and innovation. IFE also plans to enhance the digital experience, making the event more interactive and accessible worldwide. Most importantly, the vision is to continue nurturing emerging talent, providing them with the tools, exposure, and mentorship needed to thrive on the global stage, while staying true to IFE’s mission of celebrating cultural diversity through fashion.
ANOKHI: What advice would you give to emerging designers who want to participate in IFE?
JASON: For emerging designers looking to participate in IFE, the key advice is to be authentic and bold in your creative vision. IFE celebrates cultural diversity and innovation, so don’t be afraid to let your heritage, story, or unique aesthetic shine through your collection. Prepare a strong portfolio, be clear about your brand identity, and make sure your pieces are runway-ready in terms of quality and presentation. Also, be open to collaboration and feedback – IFE is not just a show, it’s a community. Take advantage of the networking opportunities, connect with fellow creatives, and use the platform to grow both artistically and professionally.
ANOKHI: If you could collaborate with any international fashion house or designer, who would it be and why?
JASON: If we could collaborate with any international fashion house or designer, it would be with a brand that shares our values of diversity, innovation, and cultural storytelling. The ideal partnership would be with a creative force that’s not only globally recognized but also committed to uplifting emerging talent and pushing the boundaries of fashion. We look for collaborators who see fashion as a platform for connection and change, and who are eager to be part of something that celebrates voices from around the world.
Photo Galleries
16th Edition
Thursday, April 24 opened with a star-studded red carpet, followed by the presentation of Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections. Designers ZOFF, KUVRD, ELANTUR, and the always iconic Mani Jassal set the tone with collections that ranged from avant-garde to ethereal, each offering bold interpretations of modern fashion.
Friday, April 25 shifted gears into couture mode. The evening began with a glamorous red carpet reception, followed by a curated presentation from Rita Tesolin, Steven Lejambe, Kosmos Couture, and Sergio Tirado. Each designer brought a unique lens to high fashion, showcasing looks that were nothing short of runway magic.
ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder & CEO Raj Girn was in attendance, as a proud supporter of the International Fashion Encounter (IFE) and Toronto Fashion Academy.
Here are a few photos from the 16th Edition of IFE. For full gallery, please visit: www.facebook.com/internationalfashionencounter
Credits:
The 16th Edition of International Fashion Encounter was proudly presented by @torontofashionacademy, empowered by @feccouncil, and held in association with @thelivingluxedesignshow.
Showcasing standout SS/FW designers including @zoffranieri x @hpcanada, @kuvrd, @elantur.inc, and @manikjassal, as well as couture designers @ritatesolininc, @stevenlejambe x @heilirocks, @kosmos_couture, and @sergio_tiradomexico.
The event featured official red carpet partner @sherwinwilliams, technology partner @hpcanada, official auto @alfamaseratitoronto, hair by @lorealpro and @lorealpro_education_canada, surfaces by @marbella_canada, valet by @eminentvalet, and regenerative partner @celexir.
Additional key contributors included DJ @idxmusic, furniture partner @handlingspace, model pre-glow by @kaybeestudio, official makeup by @cosmiccollegebrampton, and official photographer @anindasworld.
Supporting partners also included: @thefashave, @livingluxemagzine, @anokhilifestyle, @basilwaris, @king.pharaoh.consulting, @myblankblocks, @clentonafonso, @fynn_badgely, @joankelleywalkerofficial, @booth_empire, and @yamima.
The 17th EditionHere are a few photos from the 17th Edition of IFE. For full gallery, please visit: www.facebook.com/internationalfashionencounter
Credits:
The 17th Edition of International Fashion Encounter in Calgary was proudly presented by @torontofashionacademy and empowered by @feccouncil. Featured designers included @ylynx, @houseofdwir, @mariesaintpierre, and @worldofvici.
The event was hosted at the official venue @thehangarmuseum, with official technology by @hpcanada, food & beverage by @kanvaschefs, team dinner by @blowersgrafton, and non-alcoholic beverage partner @rubiconexptic.
Additional partners included official red carpet @sherwinwilliams, hair by @hedkandisalon, regenerative partner @celexir, and beer partner @toolshedbeer.
The event also proudly supported official charity @gemsforgemscanada. Supporting collaborators included: @thefashave, @king.pharaoh.consulting, @lorealpro_education_canada, @lorealpro, @shoe_muse, @fynn_badgely, @basilwaris, @thenumanetwork, @mccollegegroup, @shoesbychaniib, and @myblankblocks.
Featured Image: YLXNX. Photographer: Fynn Badgley.
