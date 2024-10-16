Five 2024 Diwali Fashion Trends That Will Light Up Your Celebrations

Diwali is quickly approaching, which means there may be a celebration or two for you to attend during this five-day celebration. If you’re stressed about what to wear, not to worry; we’ve got you covered with the latest trends to ensure you’re shining brighter than those diyas this Diwali!

But first, for those who aren’t entirely familiar with this religious celebration or maybe you’re joining your first Diwali festivity, here’s the backstory on this auspicious occasion: Diwali is often referred to as the Festival of Lights and is primarily celebrated by Hindus, along with Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

There are many stories about how Diwali originated, depending on where you are in India, but these are the most popular renditions, according to Trafalgar: [First], Diwali is the day Lord Rama, his wife Sita Devi and brother Lakshmana return to their homeland after 14 years in exile. The villagers lit a path for Rama, who had defeated the demon king Ravana. Another Diwali story in Hindu mythology is that Diwali marks the day Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura and freed the people of his kingdom. After he slayed the demon, Lord Krishna declared it a day of festivities.”

This day is meant to celebrate light over darkness and good over evil. Many people, including in my household, welcome “…Hindu Goddess Lakshmi…the goddess of prosperity, wealth and fertility” into their clean and well-lit homes and provide offerings in order to receive her blessings. In addition, Diwali is intended to symbolize new beginnings.

During the five-day celebrations, people light diyas, set off fireworks, light sparklers (one of my favourite parts of the celebration as a child), pray, provide offerings, feast, and give gifts. And, of course, they also come dressed to impress in their best Diwali swag! Read on for all the latest trends this year that will ensure those diyas won’t be the only things lighting up the room this year!

Halter Neck x Saree

You can never go wrong with a saree, which can be draped so many different ways to transform your look. But, I’m absolutely obsessed with pairing your saree with a halter blouse. For me, the halter blouse really elevates the whole look and has the ensemble giving high-fashion and elegance all in one fell swoop. Love it!

Sharara Sets

Picture this: it’s Diwali and you’re feasting every night, for five nights. What diet? Enter sharara sets. I am absolutely in love with the comfort the combination of wide-legged, flowy, breathable pants bring, especially when paired with a beautiful kurta. The details on these sets are absolutely stunning, with tons of embroidery, beads, and more. You can even pair the pants with a crop. It’s a very bohemian look in my opinion that you could very easily dress up or down, depending on how you’re feeling that night with heels, jewels, or bold makeup. The world is your oyster in a Sharara set and it needs to be a staple for your Diwali wardrobe this year. 10/10 would recommend.

Lehengas For The New Age

Lehengas are on par for the course where Diwali is concerned, but this year, it’s all about going against the grain a little and adding a little more of new age razzle dazzle to jazz up your look. According to Glamourental, this year, the latest craze is all about “…lehengas in bold jewel tones such as emerald green, royal blue, or even a bright mustard yellow.” You can also rock a crop or halter neck blouse (traditional or non-traditional) with your lehenga. What I really enjoy about this trend is that usually at Diwali you can really customize it and make it your own, it’s bright, and it’s so fitting for this celebration.

Kurta Sets

Any outfit that incorporates pants that aren’t going to cut off my circulation and a flowy top gets my stamp of approval. I am so here for these kurta sets that you can really personalize to fit your specific style. For example, OLX describes that kurta sets “often feature a combination of traditional and contemporary designs, such as asymmetrical hemlines and unique cuts.” You can easily go for a very casual look with a kurta set or you can take it to the next level with prints and other “…embellishments such as mirror work or hand embroidery.” In addition, you can pair this fit with flats or you can kick things up a notch with some killer heels that may make your feet hate you, but it’s all in the name of fashion, right? You really can’t go wrong with a kurta set, so I would definitely recommend incorporating one into your roster of fits for Diwali!

Sherwanis

I bet you thought I forgot about the fellas! Not to worry, I didn’t. This year, brocade fabrics are the latest craze. What is a brocade fabric you may ask? According to Sewport, “brocade is a patterned, woven fabric. Unlike embroidered fabrics, the patterns in brocade are woven into the fabric.” It’s usually made from silk, but nowadays can be made using a plethora of other fabrics. I love that this fabric does most of the work to elevate men’s kurtas and sherwanis, either of which can be paired with a plain pant as the top is already giving all there is to give without even trying! This fabric is very sophisticated – you absolutely cannot go wrong.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @etimes