Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy’s ‘Trident Moon’ Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
Community Spotlight Mar 25, 2025
Toronto’s theatre scene is currently experiencing a riveting journey into history with the Canadian premiere of Trident Moon, an emotionally charged drama by acclaimed South Asian playwright Anusree Roy. Running until March 30, 2025, at Crow’s Theatre, this gripping production delves into the turbulent era of India’s 1947 Partition, exploring survival, identity, and the fine line between victim and perpetrator.
A Story That Must Be Told
As Canada’s South Asian community flourishes, the demand for diverse narratives on mainstream stages grows. Trident Moon is a vital contribution to this movement, bringing historically underrepresented voices to the forefront. With its Canadian debut, the play not only broadens theatrical representation but also deepens conversations about migration, displacement, and resilience.
The Plot: A Tense Fight for Survival
Set in India during the chaos of Partition, Trident Moon follows six women – three Muslim and three Hindu – trapped together in the back of a transport truck. As fear and desperation mount, they must confront their deep-seated divisions and recognize their shared humanity. This suspenseful thriller sheds light on the often-overlooked experiences of women caught in the crossfire of history.
A Star-Studded Creative Team
Directed by Nina Lee Aquino, the Artistic Director of English Theatre at the National Arts Centre, and written by Anusree Roy—a Governor General’s Award nominee and four-time Dora Award winner—this production boasts a stellar team. The cast includes Sahiba Arora, Afroza Banu, Sehar Bhojani, Michelle Mohammed, Muhaddisah, Prerna Nehta, Imali Perera, Anusree Roy, Zorana Sadiq, and Mirza Sarhan. Scenic design is helmed by Jawon Kang, with lighting by Michelle Ramsay and sound by Romeo Candido. Anam Zakaria joins as a cultural historian and consultant, ensuring historical accuracy and depth.
Critically Acclaimed and Award-Nominated
Having been shortlisted for the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Trident Moon has already garnered praise for its bold storytelling and emotionally gripping performances. UK-based A Younger Theatre raved, “Every now and then a gem of a show appears that you hope and pray more people get the opportunity to see.”
Show Details
Dates: Running until March 30, 2025
Venue: Guloien Theatre, Crow’s Theatre
Tickets: $65.00 – $100.00 (Pay What You Can Days: March 16, 23, 30)
⏳ Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE
Audience Advisory
AUDIENCE ADVISORY: Trident Moon is a fictionalized portrayal of historical events set during the 1947 partition of India. The play includes content that may be disturbing including depictions of death, as well as physical and sexual violence towards women and children. This production also includes the use of prop guns, simulated gunfire, strong language, discussions of rape, torture, murder, decapitation, and derogatory language describing a character with a disability. Sensory advisories include flashing lights, theatrical haze, fog, and loud noises.
Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable theatrical experience before it closes on March 30. Secure your tickets now and be part of the conversation.
