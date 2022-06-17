How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
Community Spotlight Jun 17, 2022
Shivani Sharma wanted to venture out on her own with a new business. A single mom who was on her own at the age of 35 and found love again shortly thereafter, decided at 40 that she would start something of her own. Now 12 months later, Mubarak Cards, thanks to a solid Instagram following, have clients from all over the world who are ordering her cool cards for their own celebrations. Shivani shares her story.
My Business: Mubarak Cards
City: Toronto, Canada
Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook
Email: [email protected]
Launched: February 2021
Founder(s): Shivani Sharma
Mission Statement: Our goal is to provide the members of the South Asian Community unique options in Greeting Cards that will reflect their own traditions and values and they can identify with.
Target Market: The South Asian Community in North America and in the UK
What We Offer: We make beautiful Greeting Cards Geared towards the South Asian Community that celebrate the different Holidays and Events such as Eid, Diwali and Vaisakhi.
Shivani shares her story:
Mubarak Cards was started during the Pandemic when people were not able to see their family and friends for any celebrations or special occasions.
During that time my own family decided to send all our family members gifts for Diwali since we couldn’t meet with them to wish them. We searched everywhere for Diwali greeting cards and were very surprised to come back empty-handed and realized that even though we live in a multicultural country, the greeting card industry didn’t have anything to represent and celebrate our holidays.
That’s when I decided to make these cards myself and took a chance on starting Mubarak Cards. We were very lucky that we were given so much love right away. I was overwhelmed when the orders started coming in only minutes after I had posted my first photos on Instagram, and the love that we have received ever since has been simply phenomenal!
We are always trying to add to our collections and currently are carrying cards that represent the Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities. Our first year has been a tremendous success and we are now looking to expand by starting up our own website and pushing our cards all over North America and the UK.
We are blessed that so many people have loved our cards and the consistent feedback we get from all over is that they are thrilled to see such beautiful and elegant cards available to send to their loved ones on their special holidays.
What started as a local small business during the pandemic has turned into a much-loved brand that people all over the world are supporting. Our dream is to make our cards available to everyone and be the go-to for all South Asian card needs.
All Photos Courtesy Of Mubarak Cards
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
