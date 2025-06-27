Chappals To Pastels: What South Asian Designers Are Saying Is In Vogue This Summer For Men

If you haven’t refreshed your closet for summer 2025 yet, now’s the time to hit the shops and prepare yourself with all of the hottest looks from South Asian designers.
That said, this season is all about relaxed tailoring, breathable fabrics, and a bold return to pastels and prints, which are perfect for everything ranging from casual weekend hangs to fancy outdoor events. And of course, no outfit is complete without comfortable footwear and statement accessories that speak for themselves. Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or just looking for a few standout pieces, these trends (and the South Asian designers behind them) will give you the inspo you need to serve looks all summer long!
Relaxed Tailoring Is Key
Relaxed tailoring is on trend this summer. It’s all about silhouettes and layering your look, while maximizing style and comfort.
I love the relaxed vibes this look gives off effortlessly. Whether it’s a warm day or a cooler evening, this outfit can easily adapt!
I’m obsessed with these fits – they’re regal without even trying!
Breathable Fabrics Are a Must
Lightweight materials like linen, cotton, and mesh keep you cool, but have you looking sizzling and fresh all summer long!
I love this linen shirt that will be sure to keep you looking relaxed and cool all summer long. The cute little flowers add a little flair that I love as well!
This lightweight cotton shirt will have you looking cool and feeling even cooler!
Pastels & Prints Are In
Pastels and playful patterns are taking over. I love the subtle pop of colour pastels provide, and prints let you stand out with minimal effort!
I love the use of pastels and print in both of these fits. Super casual, but both tops can totally be dressed up, should the occasion call for it!
I’m totally here for this pastel and the floral print. You could easily dress this up or down, depending on your vibe, with very little effort!
Comfortable Footwear
This summer, it’s all about comfortable and breathable footwear that adds a little razzle-dazzle to your outfit!
I love these black shikari chappals. They let your feet breathe, they can kick your relaxed fit to the next level, and I love the shine!
These sandals are a classic for the summertime! You cannot go wrong, no matter the occasion, with these puppies!
Statement Accessories You’ll Love
You’ll never hear any complaints from me when it comes to accessorizing your fit! From oversized bags, statement jewelry, or standout sunglasses, this summer, being bold is totally encouraged.
Big bags are in this season! I love this one as you can use it for the days when you’re heading to the office or for an evening out!
I really adore this statement necklace – from the colours to the pearls, it can do no wrong! You can easily add this to any look to kick it up a notch!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @taruntahiliani