Chappals To Pastels: What South Asian Designers Are Saying Is In Vogue This Summer For Men

If you haven’t refreshed your closet for summer 2025 yet, now’s the time to hit the shops and prepare yourself with all of the hottest looks from South Asian designers.

That said, this season is all about relaxed tailoring, breathable fabrics, and a bold return to pastels and prints, which are perfect for everything ranging from casual weekend hangs to fancy outdoor events. And of course, no outfit is complete without comfortable footwear and statement accessories that speak for themselves. Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or just looking for a few standout pieces, these trends (and the South Asian designers behind them) will give you the inspo you need to serve looks all summer long!