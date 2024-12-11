Anita Dongre to Papa Don’t Preach: Rock Your Holiday Look with South Asian Designers

If you’re looking to add some extra sparkle to your holiday wardrobe this season, you’ve come to the right place. We have a list of South Asian designers and brands that will have you sleighing at all your festivities! It’s hard to believe that the 2024 season is drawing to a close, but I suppose all good things must come to an end. With the holiday season quick on our heels, it’s important to send the year off with a fashionable bang! It’s also exciting to dress up for festive gatherings. Whether it’s a big production or a small family get-together, I’ve got you covered with some suggestions on outfits to rock at your next gathering. And, of course, I’d be remiss not to talk about accessories – no outfit is complete without a bit of razzle-dazzle to take it to the next level. From jewelled slingbacks, oversized earrings, and statement bags – we’ve got great suggestions to enhance your outfit. And, more than that, they are great conversation starters. I’m all about working smart, not hard – let your clothes do the talking for you this holiday season! So, strap in and get ready to take notes to ensure you’re looking your absolute best this holiday season!

Anita Dongre

If you’re not already a fan of the great Anita Dongre , you’re about to be. She’s got something for everyone this holiday season. For the ladies, the Festive Couture ’24 is absolutely stunning that offers up fabulous prints, colour options that cater to different tastes, dazzling embroidery, and a variety of fabrics and styles.

My personal favourite is the sequined Izar jacket and sharara set. Dongre also has a goregeous Cocktail Edit that includes similar pieces as the Festive Couture ’24 collection, along with a few other more daring selections! For the fellas, there’s a plethora of options to choose from, including Nehru jackets, which could easily be paired with a kurta or used in a crossover outfit!

If that’s not enough for you, Dongre also has some sparkly jewels for both men and women to choose from to elevate even the simplest look! Needless to say, you can’t go wrong with Dongre’s pieces – they’ll have you feeling and looking your absolute best.

Gulabo Jaipur

Saloni Panwar is the designer behind Gulabo Jaipur , which “… is inspired by the colors and prints of Rajasthan.” Ladies, if you’re looking to make a statement with bold prints and colours, I’d highly recommend checking out the Nazara collection. There are so many options to choose from – I love the use of colour, the intricacies of the embroidery work, and there’s very little effort needed to take these looks to the next level in my opinion, other than a cute pair of shoes. In addition, the Naayab collection is equally stunning with tons of gorgeous outfits to choose from. The colours and prints still vary in range in this collection, but I feel like these fits would pair well with bolder accessories or makeup looks, if that’s more your vibe! Either way, you cannot go wrong with this brand!

Label Earthen

Aside from Label Earthen’s captivating designs, I really love the narrative their brand brings to life. Priti Shekhar describes Label Earthen as “…designs [that] are deeply embedded in our roots. We celebrate the rich craftsmanship and workmanship that has been cultivated by the collective wisdom of several generations of artisans.”

One of the latest collections to be launched is Radha and I’m completely obsessed. The collection includes rich reds, greens, golds, yellows, blues, and white. It screams holiday season attire. You can easily dress any of the outfits up in this collection – they’re all so classy and timeless, so expect to turn some heads!

Meanwhile, there are also some fabulous kurtas available for the fellas to choose from. I love the variety of colours and prints available. To take your one step further, you can pair the kurta with some classy footwear and a nice watch. Don’t sleep on Label Earthen!

PAPA DON’T PREACH

I’ve saved the best for last, so you’re in for an absolute treat with this brand. Designer and Creative Director, Shubhika Sharma, of PAPA DON’T PREACH is absolutely knocking it out of the park with every piece of work she pumps out. PAPA DON’T PREACH was “…born in 2010 in the pulsating city of Mumbai, PAPA DON’T PREACH – true to its name, brought to the world an unapologetic rebellion with a sense of humour and riotous play.”

If there’s a level past obsessed, that is what I am when it comes to the You’re So Golden and Shor 2.0 collections. The You’re So Golden collection has a little something for the gals and the guys. It’s definitely a bold collection, so if you’re trying to push the envelope and do Madonna proud, this is the group of outfits to choose from.

My personal favourite in this collection are the colours used for the draped skirts and the detailed blouses that are so fun! But, there are honestly so many great options to choose from that you cannot make a bad choice. Meanwhile, the fellas have some great blazer sets to choose from, along with kurta bundi sets. Many of these designs include an ombré effect, metallic detailing, and so much more!

In addition, I think the Shor 2.0 collection is timeless – I love the ombré sarees, the mixing and matching of colours and prints with the accent blouses is seamless and simply stunning. This collection is so elegant – there’s not a single piece that has too little or too much detail.

But, that’s not all, the accessories are to die for! The jeweled bags are such great statement pieces to cap off any outfit. There are stunning women’s shoes to choose from – the colours are gorgeous, but I think the embroidery details, with little gems everywhere takes these over the top for me.

All in all, even if you don’t have anywhere to go in the near future, I’d still recommend stocking your closet with items from PAPA DON’T PREACH.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @papadontpreachbyshubhika @alannapanday