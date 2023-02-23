Deepika Padukone Comes Up Roses In Stunning Floral Frock

One of the strongest trends to come out so far is the embrace of florals and Deepika Padukone jumped right in for her “Pathaan” presser wearing a stunning floral midi-dress by Gauri & Nainika that had us taking a double take. There is nothing quite like being covered in roses and we are so ready for this style inspo! Check out the full look here!

To celebrate the success of her recent film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone stunned in a floral ensemble. With the record-breaking film, we just had to hone in on her impeccable style that has all the promises of Spring!

She looked radiant in a gorgeous red floral midi dress that boasted a plunging neckline from designer brand Gauri & Nainika. This vintage vibe is brilliant and we love the colourful palette. Simply cheerful!

Deepika always stuns in floral motifs, and the billowy silhouette added to her radiant and feminine look. This is truly the best style inspo for Spring!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com