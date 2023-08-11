Tamannaah Bhatia has been dominating our feeds as of late with her viral dance number for her latest film “Jailer”. The “Kaavaalaa” hook step queen has been busy promoting her latest project and in this stunning Falguni Shane Peacock fringe number she has stopped us in our tracks! Check out the details on this incredible reiteration of the sari right here!

Tamannaah Bhatia gave the contemporary sari a modern twist as she began promotions of her highly-anticipated film Jailer.

For the launch of the film’s song, the actor wore a fiery red sari from designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

The pre-draped sari had a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, and embellished of sequins, beads and tassels.

We can’t wait to see what other trends she sports next!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com