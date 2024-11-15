5 Ways To Winter-Proof Your Saris & Salwar Kameez Without Losing The Luxe
Fashion Nov 15, 2024
As the holiday season is upon us, so too is the cold weather. While I tend to hibernate in the winter, there are some brave people who still like to venture out of the house to attend a holiday soiree or two. If you’re planning to don an Indian outfit, you may be dreading it as it isn’t always the warmest. Not to fret though, we’ve got you covered with some hot tips to keep you looking fabulous and feeling toasty this winter season!
My friends, I hate to be the bearer of bad news (for some people, anyway), but winter is coming. If you don’t get the reference, I forgive you, however, it doesn’t change the fact that despite colder weather being on the horizon, we don’t need to lose out on looking fabulous. We’ve got some incredible tips that will help you to winter-proof your favourite South Asian outfits so you can slay all season long.
Check out our list below for some solid advice and don’t forget to thank me later!
The Trusty Trench Coat
If you don’t have a trench coat, I highly suggest you invest in one. Not only will it keep you warm all winter long, but it completely elevates even the simplest looks, making you appear sophisticated and put together with minimal effort. As well, it’s just always so much fun to rock a trench coat! I would suggest wearing a trench coat over your Indian attire, such as if you’re wearing a sari. It’s such a vibe, and if it’s good enough for the likes of Bollywood stars like Diana Penty, it’s good enough for me!
Fabric Matters
Although I’m guilty of sacrificing warmth for fashion, nowadays, I am all about putting my comfort first so that I can enjoy myself. Therefore, if you’re looking to prioritize staying warm this winter season, it’s important to think about the fabrics you’re choosing to wear as this will help to ward off the cold from seeping in. According to Lashkaraa, choosing velvet fabric for your Indian wear is one of the best decisions you’ll make when it comes to keeping old man winter at bay! In addition, Lashkaraa explains that “velvet fabric looks beautiful when fused with ethnic crafts and embroideries like zardozi, sequin, applique, metallic threadwork and more. You can even opt for raw silk fabric as it is thicker and very rich.” In addition, wool or brocade materials may be worth considering. Not only will you look elegant as ever in these fabrics, you’ll also be way more comfortable.
Leggings For The Win!
One thing about me is that if you give me the opportunity to wear leggings, the answer will almost always be ‘yes!’ Nowadays, you kind find thicker leggings that are lined with fleece and they look exactly like pantyhose. I love to pair these thicker leggings with sweater dresses for the office. You can also wear leggings under a lehenga or a sari and paired with a gorgeous salwar kameez. As well, according to Hatkay, another great idea is “ankle-length or floor-sweeping anarkalis teamed up with leggings.” How would anyone even know?! You’ll look fabulous and you won’t be shivering all night – what could be better?!
Enter Your Crop Top Era
Major key alert: crop tops are not just for the summer. Usher in your crop top era this winter by pairing cropped long-sleeve shirts or sweaters with your favourite sari. Kosha explains that “in addition to keeping you warm, the sari-draping style will elevate your fashion quotient.” This swap is simple, but bold and with the right accessories, there’s no stopping this fashion slay!
Shawls Are In
There’s nothing I love better than an oversized scarf or shawl to wrap myself in (no matter the time of year, if I’m honest). However, when it’s colder, I’d definitely recommend trading your dupatta for a beautiful shawl – whether it’s plain or detailed, it’s a great way to stay cozy this winter while adding a great accessory to easily elevate any look without sacrificing the final product. What’s more, as explained by Lashkaraa, is that “…after learning how important shawls are in Indian dress, the designers have made big changes to the way this item looks. Gone are the days when the only acceptable colors for shawls, traditionally worn for warmth, were dark gray, black, and khaki.” With so many stunning patterns and colours to choose from, you’d be remiss not to at least give this winter-proofing accessory a try!
Summary:
Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean your love affair with Indian fashion has to end! We’ve shown you some awesome ways to stay toasty and trendy all season long. From trench coat throwdowns to the secret life of leggings, we’ve got you covered (literally!). Remember, comfort and style can go hand-in-hand, so don’t be afraid to experiment and have fun with your winter wardrobe. Now get out there and slay the season!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @deepikapadukone
Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
