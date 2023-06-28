To kick off #ANOKHI20 with three events spanning two days, the ANOKHI Emerald Runway took place at the Westin Airport Hotel in Toronto on Friday June 16th to a sold out crowd. The evening was the premiere fashion event in the city which brought together an incredible selection of curated designs by 7 South Asian designers from India, US and Canada. Presenting their personalized curated unique interpretation of emerald (the anniversary colour), these couturiers gave the full house a spectacular presentation. Check out the key moments from the first the ANOKHI Emerald Series event, including the looks straight from the ANOKHI Emerald Runway!

The evening started with CEO Raj Girn sharing the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY mantra: to celebrate and showcase 20 years of South Asian fashion, style and beauty based on true and pure empowerment of the Divine Feminine in the form of Maha Lakshmi. The MP for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu presented ANOKHI LIFE with a certificate celebrating the 20 year milestone. This was followed by Dr. Ruby Dhalla, CEO of the Dhalla Group of Companies delivering her Presenting Sponsor’s address.

As part of the ANOKHI EMERALD SERIES, each event also was important as it was to also celebrate our ANOKHI EMERALD Honourees and that was the case for the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY where 5 designers were given that specific recognition.

ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:

The 5 honourees in the Glamour category presented By the Dhalla Group Of Companies were as follows: Excellence in Beauty Empowerment: Neelam Verma Excellence in Fashion: Priya Chhabria Excellence in Fashion: Archana Kochhar Excellence in Fashion Design: Dinesh K Ramsay Lifetime Excellence in Fashion: Naeem Khan

Dinesh K Ramsay and Neelam Verma both took to the stage to accept their honours respectively, and they both expressed how important it is to support our community noting ANOKHI’s longstanding dedication to doing. Priya Chhabria, Archana Kochchar sent in personalized video messages of thanks for their recognition while also congratulating Raj Girn and the ANOKHI team. One of the highlights of the evening was the fact that noted celebrity designer Naeem Khan presented his collection for the first time in Canada on the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY and with that sent in his own extended video message of thanks which delighted the fashion enthusiasts all in attendance.

The spirit of celebrating and honouring South Asian talent continued from the red carpet to the ramp where various Canadian notables walked the runway as showstoppers, which turned up the glam to another level. The star-studded roster included Fuad Ahmed, Nobahar Dadui, Sandy Kaur Gill, Sonya Jhas, Ali Kazmi, Husein Madhavji, Harjas Singh and Neelam Verma.

The Fashion Show

The fact that the 7 designers showcased their capsule collection for the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY gave the audience a chance to see up front the incredible designs and the respective creative visions held by each couturier. With the diversity in geography and generations, each designer stood out on their own with their own interpretation which was amazing.

Dinesh K. Ramsay

Mani Jassal

Priya Chhabria

Rivesse By Ishan Sanghvi

Navaa By Ravleen Kaur

Archana Kochhar

Naeem Khan

The fashion show concluded with Raj Girn who was also the Master of Ceremonies to walk the runway with her son Karam. It was a surprise request that the audience loved the mother son moment!

Guests enjoyed food by by Zauq and dessert by Cheezeco, as well as snack stations by our sponsors KFI The Indian Sauce Company and Shana Foods. Mocktails were provided by Rubicon Exotic, with cocktails provided by Five Rivers Punjabi Whisky & Blue Peacock Vodka.

Thank you to all of our #ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners! We encourage you all to check their websites (click on their names) and explore their social media!