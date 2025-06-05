Beauty Beyond Earth: This South Asian Founder Is Taking Skincare Into Space

Beauty inspired the vastness of space and made to withstand the harshest of conditions is a unique combination of concepts that birthed Ready Set Jet Beauty, founded by South Asian innovator and entrepreneur, Shalini Vadhera.

When Shalini Vadhera says she’s breaking glass ceilings, she’s not kidding – her beauty and wellness brand Ready Set Jet is officially the first beauty brand certified for space travel (which also happens to be South Asian and female-founded!). Yes, actual space. On June 10th, 2025, the brand’s signature Beauty Batons will blast off aboard the Axiom4 Space Mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket, sharing the journey with Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and none other than Commander Peggy Whitson – the most decorated female astronaut in history. Over the course of the 16-day mission, these travel-ready skincare essentials will be put to the ultimate test, exposed to microgravity and cosmic radiation. Once back on Earth, the flown products will undergo official evaluation, earning their place as the world’s first-ever Space-Certified™ beauty collection. Because what’s more high-performance than skincare proven to work in space?

But let’s rewind. Vadhera isn’t new to the beauty game. With over 20 years of experience, she’s a global powerhouse who’s created cult-favourite products sold everywhere from Sephora to CVS, written a best-selling book (Passport to Beauty), and scooped up accolades like the Mahatma Gandhi Award at the UK House of Lords and the Jewel of India Award.

She’s also the first South Asian woman to crash the mainstream beauty media party – and stay. Now, she’s launching skincare formulas into orbit (aboard a SpaceX rocket, no less), where they’ll be tested under microgravity and extreme radiation. Why? Because if they can survive space, they can handle your red-eye flights, stress breakouts, and climate chaos. With biotech-meets-ancient-wisdom at the core of her formulations, Vadhera is proving that South Asian beauty isn’t just trend-worthy, it’s future-proof.

In this far-ranging interview, Shalini explains her connection to the stars and how she is using groundbreaking science and the ancient wisdom to help women become Venuses in their own right.

Ready Set Jet . . . Origin Story

MEENA: What is your connection to space?

SHALINI: My connection to space has always been deeply personal and spiritual. I’ve long been fascinated by both astronomy and astrology – the science of the stars, the phases of the moon, the power of the sun and the stories they tell.

MEENA: Your passion for the stars is clear, how did this passion manifest itself in your research for Ready Set Jet Beauty?

SHALINI: As a global formulator, I’ve spent over two decades exploring ancient rituals rooted in the Earth. Now, I’m expanding that journey beyond our planet – marrying ancestral wisdom with futuristic innovation and proving that beauty is not only skin deep, it’s universal. Going to space is the ultimate metaphor for that: limitless potential, resilience, and transformation.

MEENA: When you were formulating the products, did you have certain personal challenges in mind?

SHALINI: Ready Set Jet was born out of my own beauty challenges – and the same ones I’ve heard from women around the world for the past 20 years. Like so many of us, I’m constantly on the go, juggling travel, meetings, and life at full speed. I don’t have time for a 10-step routine, I don’t want products that leak in my bag, and I definitely don’t want to stand in a store trying to choose from 88 foundation shades to match my skin tone.

MEENA: In your formulation journey, what was your priority?

SHALINI: I created Ready Set Jet to simplify beauty without sacrificing performance. The products are waterless, mess-free, lightweight, and multifunctional – designed to work anywhere I am.

MEENA: What market research did you perform to ensure that Ready Set Jet Beauty answered not only your challenges but those of others?

SHALINI: I always start by listening: What are women asking for? What do I need in my routine that isn’t being offered? And then I go into the lab to bring those solutions to life, using global beauty rituals and smart, innovative formulations. This brand is as much for me as it is for every woman who’s navigating life on the move and wants beauty that keeps up.

Is Testing In Space Relevant For Earthbound Beauties?

MEENA: Ready Set Jet Beauty states: “Space is one of the harshest environments imaginable: no gravity, no atmospheric protection, extreme radiation and temperature shifts. If Ready Set Jet’s skincare can protect the skin there, imagine what it can do here. These formulas are being tested in the most extreme conditions to validate what consumers on Earth truly need—reliable, effective, and future-forward skincare that goes beyond the surface.” How is skin care testing in conditions in space are relevant to what people deal with on Earth? For example, how does a lack of gravity affect the skin and how would that be relevant to what people must deal with in a gravity-filled environment?

SHALINI: Space is the ultimate testing ground. It has the most extreme environmental conditions. With no gravity, no atmospheric protection, and intense radiation and temperature fluctuations, the skin is pushed to its absolute limits. In zero gravity, fluids shift toward the face, causing puffiness and altered circulation. Skin becomes thinner, more sensitive, and loses elasticity faster due to reduced cell turnover and increased oxidative stress. Essentially, aging accelerates in space in due time.

MEENA: Earth has some harsh conditions which range from Canada’s winters, India’s monsoons to the unrelenting humidity of Singapore. How does Ready Set Jet Beauty respond to the realities of Earth?

SHALINI: When I formulated the Beauty Batons, I knew we would be distributing these products globally in different climates, heavily polluted cities and to women who were hitting the age that their skin was starting to change from hormones. Ready Set Jet’s formulas were built to perform and protect the skin in those environments, and now validating this in space and learning how the formulas perform in those extreme environments validates how they’re more than capable of supporting the skin here on Earth, especially for women dealing with environmental stressors, blue light, pollution, hormonal shifts, and fast-paced, high-stress lifestyles.

Because they’re anhydrous (waterless) and climate adaptable and in a solid state, our formulas don’t spill, freeze, or evaporate – making them ideal for zero-gravity conditions. That alone eliminates a huge category of skincare from going to space. But beyond just safety, our batons are designed to actively support the skin in these extreme environments, deeply hydrating, reducing inflammation, and helping maintain skin resilience when the barrier is compromised by things like radiation and fluid shifts in microgravity.

On Earth, those same benefits translate into high-performance skincare for real-life stressors, pollution, travel, hormonal changes, and more. So while the product behaves differently depending on the environment, the certification proves its ability to perform under the harshest conditions – and that gives our customers confidence in its performance here on Earth.

MEENA: The products are noted as “Space-inspired hydration systems, tested for efficacy under high stress and climate change conditions.” When we think of climate change we think unpredictable weather, flooding… etc. Could you please explain how Ready Set Jet products perform under climate change conditions?

SHALINI: Absolutely. When we talk about “climate change conditions,” we’re referring to the increasingly unpredictable environments our skin is exposed to, from scorching heat and humidity to freezing temperatures and pollution-heavy urban air. Ready Set Jet products are designed to be climate-adaptable, meaning they work effectively whether you’re in the dry heat of the desert, high-altitude cold, or muggy tropical conditions. That is why they travel so well. Not only are they compact, they support your skin wherever you go.

Because our formulas are waterless and concentrated, they don’t evaporate or break down easily, making them more stable and effective across extreme climates. The hydration systems we use are based on ancient beauty rituals but enhanced with modern biotech enhanced blends to ensure your skin stays nourished, protected, and resilient.

At the same time, I’m deeply committed to sustainability. Being waterless means we reduce our water footprint – a critical factor as water scarcity becomes a growing global concern. We’re also vegan, cruelty-free, and use sustainable ingredients and packaging to ensure we’re not just protecting skin, but honouring the planet too.

MEENA: Is space the final testing frontier for beauty products?

SHALINI: For me, this is more than innovation – it’s the next frontier in skincare. After 20 years of research into global beauty rituals and time-tested ancient wisdom, I’m now validating those insights through modern science and biotechnology. Testing in space allows me to prove that our heritage-based ingredients and performance-driven formulations aren’t just beautiful stories – they’re truly effective in the most demanding conditions imaginable. What we learn up there has the power to elevate beauty and wellness for every woman down here.

MEENA: “The brand’s solid-state beauty batons passed every benchmark required for human-rated payloads and are officially registered in the AstroCertify database and on the Axiom-4 mission manifest.” What does this sentence mean? Does it mean that Ready Set Jet products will perform equally well on Earth and in space?

SHALINI: This is more about the performance in space versus how the products will perform exactly the same in space and on Earth, it means they’ve met incredibly strict standards to even be allowed on a human spaceflight. Most skincare products would never pass that bar. Ready Set Jet’s beauty batons were rigorously evaluated by space flight specialists, engineers, and scientists and certified as safe, stable, and effective in the unique environment of space – specifically in microgravity, where traditional formulations can’t function properly.

MEENA: I have read that Golden Seaweed is an ingredient that withstands UV stress. Does this seaweed contain an SPF? Does it withstand UVA and UVB? How does it work with traditional SPF products?

SHALINI: Golden Seaweed does not function as a traditional sunscreen and does not contain an SPF value, so while we cannot claim it offers SPF protection, what makes this ingredient so powerful is its ability to help support the skin’s natural defense system against environmental aggressors, including UV-related stress.

Scientifically, Golden Seaweed is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help reduce oxidative stress caused by UV exposure. When the skin is exposed to UVA or UVB rays, free radicals are generated (these are the aging factors!) – this is what accelerates aging, inflammation, and skin damage. Golden Seaweed helps neutralize those free radicals, soothe inflammation, and reinforce the skin barrier.

In that way, it complements traditional SPF products by helping extend and support the skin’s resilience when used alongside them. Think of it like a bodyguard working alongside your sunscreen: it doesn’t block UV rays itself, but it helps your skin bounce back and stay strong when it’s under stress from sun exposure, pollution, or even blue light. Like what a primer does for your skin and makeup.

MEENA: I note that Tony Potts has been an integral part of the team; are Ready Set Jet products usable for both men and women?

SHALINI: Yes they are. We have a lot of men who use our products. All skin no matter your gender needs protection, hydration and nourishment, the Batons bring the skin care that every skin needs. Men love the hydrate and glow Beauty Baton and many men will use the waterless scrub to get a closer shave. For Tony specifically who is on camera, he loves the ease and simplicity of how quick the waterless cleanser works to remove his makeup with a swipe on, massage and wipe with tissue. And before his makeup artist applies his make up for camera he loves the blurring primer to prep his skin and blur out any pores and fine lines.

We are working on a men’s specific product based on the feedback we have received on the “extra” men are looking for.

Will We Jet Set To Wellness?

MEENA: Wellness is part of the brand’s mission, with “Sensorial design, created to anchor self-care through shape, texture, and routine — even in zero gravity.” Can you explain how the shape and texture of the products creates a pleasant sensation during use? Is there a scent in the products?

SHALINI: Wellness has always been at the heart of everything I’ve created. I believe beauty is more than skin deep – it’s how you feel while you’re using a product, not just the results afterward. That’s why sensorial design plays such a key role in Ready Set Jet.

The shape of our beauty batons is intentionally round and ergonomic, designed to glide over the skin effortlessly. In microgravity, our smooth, waterless solid textures offers a tactile ritual that brings comfort, ease, and pleasure even when you’re floating in space. On Earth, that same solid format helps slow you down for a mindful moment of self-care – no spills, no mess, no frustration on pumps and liquids spilling – just a seamless experience.

The textures are carefully crafted to melt on contact with skin—creating a luxurious transition like our Cleanse and Prime Beauty Baton that goes from solid to serum or balm that triggers a feel-good response in the brain. This ties directly into the emerging science of neurocosmetics, where we’re looking at how product touch, scent, and application affect the brain’s emotional and stress responses.

We’re incredibly proud to have our Impact Investor Hazleen Ahmad, Deputy CEO Institute of Neurodiversity Global and Applied Neuroscience Researcher, and part of our research team, guiding us as we bring more neuroscience into our formulations. This means developing beauty products that not only perform on the skin but also promote emotional wellness, calm the nervous system, and create a full inner-and-outer wellness experience. The brand is built for all of us juggling fast paced busy lifestyles that can be stressful. We want to honor true self care through beauty by finding ways to address inner beauty as much as outer.

As for scent—our products are unscented or lightly scented with natural, non-sensitizing ingredients inspired by global rituals. It’s subtle but intentional, helping create a moment of escape, even in the most hectic environments. You can see on our packaging as well, we have moments of escape and zen by having photos of destinations that immediately activate your imagination and wanderlust.

Musings About The Stars And Visiting Them

MEENA: In your extensive research on space what is the most interesting thing that you have discovered regarding the impact of space on skin?

SHALINI: One of the most fascinating discoveries is how dramatically space accelerates what we already see happening to our skin here on Earth, just at a much faster pace. In microgravity, the skin becomes thinner, drier, more sensitive, and more prone to inflammation. Circulation slows, and the skin barrier weakens. Collagen breakdown speeds up, and hydration levels plummet.

I guess what really struck me is how similar that is to what women face daily on Earth when they’re stressed, sleep-deprived, overexposed to blue light, or living in extreme climates. It’s not just an astronaut problem – it’s a modern-day woman problem. Especially when we get so caught up in day to day life that we forget to take care of ourselves. The skin doesn’t lie. It remembers every fight, every flight.

Space gives us is a way to study all of this under pressure and validate which ingredients and formulations can actually support the skin when it’s compromised. This is what excites me most – bringing together ancient global wisdom and cutting-edge science to build skincare that isn’t just about beauty, but about true skin resilience and the more I learn it becomes more about how do we extend the life of the skin. How do we make it impactful but simple in taking care of ourselves?

MEENA: What are your thoughts on the Blue Origin flight? Do you think that this type of activity helps or hinders the cause of space exploration?

SHALINI: Here’s where you’re going to get a peek into my value system – I think the Blue Origin flight was a powerful moment – especially seeing women come together to make history. Our entire Pass The Baton impact initiative is built around the mission of uniting women to do big things and support and mentor each other to achieve these incredible goals and opportunities. I liked that it showed the world that space is no longer just a government endeavour, it’s within reach, and the privatization of space is accelerating quickly. That in itself is incredibly exciting.

At the same time, I believe space should be approached with reverence. We have a responsibility to protect it from the same mistakes we’ve made on Earth – pollution, overconsumption, and disregard for sustainability. My hope is that as space becomes more commercial, we don’t lose sight of its purity and the incredible opportunities it offers for learning, healing, and innovation.

Personally, I would have loved to see more emphasis on science and STEM in the Blue Origin mission given that it was such a massive win in bringing these women together, especially as a way to inspire everyday women and young girls to see themselves in this new frontier. Space is filled with potential, not just for exploration, but for transformation. I really feel that we need to make sure we’re using this moment to think big and lift up the next generation to be scientists, engineers, explorers – and yes, even beauty founders pushing innovation in orbit.

I’m mixed on this as it’s a thrilling time, but I really feel that we have a responsibility and must move forward with purpose, intention, impact and deep respect.

Ready Set Jet – Fun Q&A Round!

MEENA: Below are quick, fun questions to help people to get to know you:

Star Trek or Star Wars (pick one): Gosh I really love both. Star Trek was my after school escape, Star Wars was a big part of my summer vacations and we would buy movie passes to watch all the Star Wars movies – great memories!

Favourite planet: Venus of course! A fierce love filled planet that represents beauty and feminine energy, sensuality, sense of self – It’s everything

Favourite constellation: God I feel like the Phoenix constellation sums up my journey as a solo female founder through much of my career. The challenges, the losses, the reinvention and the rise.

What is your star sign: Leo of course!

Favourite alien from TV or movies: I grew up with ET so I have a soft spot for him but I also love Baby Yoda! I have a dog that looks as adorable as Baby Yoda!

Most inspiring astronaut: Peggy Whitson – she’s the OG! And one of the most decorated female astronauts in history. AND she just happens to be our commander on the Axiom 4 Mission our products are on heading to the ISS on June 10th!

In your opinion what does space exploration mean for humanity: I really see space exploration as the next frontier for healing, learning, innovation and what has surprised me the most is how everyone all the space companies and international space agencies while they may have competitive ideas, missions and products they understand that this is for humanity and have an incredibly amazing collaborative spirit in working together.

Both Ready Set Jet Beauty and Shalini are inspiring because they bring the start to our vanity, in a tangible way, namely thoughtfully developed products that have been tested vigorously. It is refreshing to see science at the forefront and clearly with each swipe of a Ready Set Jet product we are closer to the stars!

