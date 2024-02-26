These Bronzers Are Perfect For Your Wintery Brown Skin

Let’s face the undeniable truth about South Asian beauty – all shades of brown ranging from wheat to espresso are gorgeous. To ensure that the world takes notice of our skin tones while we traverse the harsh terrain of a Canadian winter, let’s employ simple tricks to add bronze and glow. After all, all shades of brown are glorious! Check out these bronzers, perfect for your brown skin!

The trick to adding bronze and glow is to first decide if you wish to look bronzed, glowy or a bit of both, because the goal of this look is to look naturally lit from within, as if the sallowness of winter bypassed you and landed on someone’s else vanity. I recommend focussing your bronze ‘n’ glow efforts on one aspect on your face, to ensure that you do not overdo it with too many products.

EYES

If your favourite feature are your eyes, remember that you have a double focus, the eyebrows and the mobile lid. The eyebrows frame the face and provides a lifting illusion of for the face. A great way to insert glow to the eye area is to swipe and blend a brightening product on the brow bone such as Benefit’s High Brow Duo Pencil (3 intensities available), because one end, has a soft brightening tip, which subtly attracts light to the area, and the other end is a soft matte shade that allows you to shape the area to create perfected arches.

The eyebrow work is best complemented with a soft, shimmery eyeshadow in a neutral tone that you can colour wash over the lid. An added to bonus to the application technique is that you evoke a modern version of the 90’s eye look, and it requires approximately 10 seconds to achieve – so you score both on beauty trend and time management.

If your eyelids are oily, I recommend a powder eyeshadow, and a great collection of shimmery nudes that stay on all day and do not crease is Clarins Ombre Skin Eyeshadow collection (4 shades: Pearly Gold, Pearly Rose Gold, Satin Mocha and Satin Taupe), because it contains organic cassava root powder which is designed to mattify the skin. I use my cleansed ring finger, tap the shadow and then tap my eyelids, until I reach the highlighted browbone (see above).

If your eyelids veer towards dryness, I recommend a cream eyeshadow such as Kulfi Zari Eyes Eyeshadow, because they are easy to apply and blend into the skin. The creamy texture means that it will not cling to dry skin and remains flexible and natural looking. I love the shades Bronze Brocade (deep champagne) and Sitara Sparkles (rose gold).

COMPLEXION

If your favourite feature is your complexion, there are a several techniques that you can use individually or combined to create a natural glow that will turn heads and necessitate neck massages.

Winter’s harshness often results in dry, dull skin, and a mere layer of face cream is insufficient when we walk face first into an Arctic blast. The trick to maintaining plump, soft skin is to layer products that attract and retain moisture. Niacinamide has received extensive press, because it is credited with brightening dullness; it is the star ingredient in Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops. This tinted serum smells faintly of Jolly Ranchers – Watermelon flavour, and is feather light, which means that you can massage it into the skin, and it is rapidly absorbed and the scent dissipates. The skin looks instantly brighter, and there are two shades, Sun Glow which flatters deep skin tones, and the original version which is ideal for light-to-medium skin tones. The instant lift works harmoniously with subsequent skin care steps and boosts complexion cosmetic products.

If your concern is having a flawless complexion, a few droplets of foundation are ideal. When selecting a foundation, look for products that are described as illuminating, glow or sun-kissed. If you want to add glow to your complexion, Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow (36 shades) is fantastic. This buildable, medium coverage foundation provides 24-hour hydration and above all adds a gorgeous sheen to the skin that makes you look lit from within.

I am leery of products that are supposed to make me look tan because I always end up looking like a bowlful of gajar ka halwa. I am glad to report that Guerlain’s sun-kissed foundation is Guerlain Terracotta Joli Teint (4 intensities available) lifts my complexion to the sun’s rays, whilst the gajar ka halwa remains on the table. The foundation has a light floral scent that quickly dissipates, you instantly see the glow, and it sets in a few seconds. What I love is that it mimics how my skin looks after having walked outside in the early spring and does not impose a California girl look on my visage. My skin looks fresh from the start to the end of my workday.

A classic means of obtaining an instant bronze glow is using a bronzing powder, and again Guerlain delivers with it’s the Bronzing Powder (6 intensities available). Like the foundation, this powder is lightly scented, and it dissipates quickly. The powder feels like silk and does not settle in fine lines. I lightly apply the powder using a big powder brush, across the raised planes of the face, i.e. the forehead, apples of cheeks, bridge of nose and tip of chin, and I instantly look relaxed, as if I spent the day walking in the snow and caught some sun. The look does not scream St. Tropez, it whispers, Nicobar Islands.

LIPS

If you love your lips, creating bronze ‘n’glow look permits you to add much needed moisture to the delicate skin. The first question you need to answer is whether you want to create a sunny pout using a gloss or a lipstick.

If you choose gloss route, a lip oil is the best choice because you will nourish the skin while adding a shiny, lightly tinted finish. I was skeptical about lip oils because my lips have both mauve and pink tones and previously when I tried glosses the colour in the bottle never looked the same on my lips. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil (10 shades available) has converted me into a lip oil addict, because the formula which is replete with ultra-nourishing botanical oils – namely organic jojoba, hazelnut, and organic rosehip star extract oil, soothe the dryness, and the pigment is perfect! The colour in the bottle, matches what appears on my lips, and it lasts for several hours, i.e. it does not disappear, there is always a lovely stain. The shine brings the mouth into focus and I love applying a layer after yoga class, so that I look and feel cute rather than sweaty and self-conscious.

If you prefer lipstick then I recommend that you visit the CTZN Cosmetics website and get colour-matched with a Nudiversal (23 shades available), which a dual ended lip product with a nude lipstick and matching gloss. The product is formulated with mango butter, therefore even though the lipstick is matte, your lips will not shrivel, they will remain plump. I love that you can maintain the integrity of the lipstick shade by applying a matching gloss. It is a fast way to convert a lip look from work to cocktails. A nice nude, shiny lip is a great way to add glow to mouth area.

SUNNY THOUGHTS

It is tough to walk outside and evaluate if a patch of sidewalk is covered in black ice, as you approach it. The upside is that winter offers South Asian beauties an opportunity to embrace earthy, bronzy, glowy shades without the worry of sweat. You can look fresh and revived without resorting to bright pinks and yellows.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com