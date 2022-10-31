Celeb Beauty Alert: We Are Obsessed With Kareena’s Holiday Beauty Look

Our latest Celeb Beauty Alert is focused on the sculptural wonder that is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She recently posted her selfie which had us drawn into her smokey kajoled eyes, slick back hair and cheekbones that can cut ice. And of course we are obsessed with this serious holiday cocktail-party inspo!

Kareena’s sharp Diwali look was everything.

Her heavily lined eyes with kaj0l stole the show. She emphasized her naturally gifted cheekbones with rosy blush.

She completed her look with slick back hair.

Three ways to get her look:

Cheeks

Flush Balm Cream Blush

Eyes

Dior 5 Eyeshadow Palette Couture Case

Hair

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

When it comes to cocktail beauty inspo for this upcoming holiday season Kareena has nailed it!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com