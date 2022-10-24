From Kamala Harris To Manish Malhotra: Celeb Diwali Parties Are Such a Vibe This Year!
Showbiz Oct 24, 2022
Marking this the first year after a few, Diwali this year had everyone ready to party. And we mean everyone! Socials was inundated with what seemed like a million parties dotting all over Bollywood but also in America, the White House held their huge Diwali party where celebs came to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Check out some of the key parties (and looks!) right here! And Happy Diwali!
Diwali parties were all the rage this season. Manish Malhotra threw what can be seen as the BIGGEST Diwali party where all of Bollywood seemed to have been there. Bhumi Padnekar, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, The Kapoor Family were among those who hosted their own bash. Check out the star-studded pics from some of the parties that lit up B-Town.
View this post on Instagram
Diwali Party Hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris
Deepica Mutyala, entrepreneur, businesswoman, and founder and CEO of Live Tinted, shared: “Diwali party no.2 hosted by madam Vice President @kamalaharris at her home. Can’t believe I’m typing this. What a time to be alive!!!”
View this post on Instagram
The Other Bashes:
The Next Gens also partied it up. Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh’s daughter) and Nysa Devgan (Kajol’s daughter) ended up twinning in golden outfits at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash on Friday.
Producer and Director Ekta Kapoor also had a party
View this post on Instagram
The Kapoors Klan Family Bash
View this post on Instagram
We love seeing everyone out and about and celebrating this festive occasion! Happy Diwali to you all!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
