Pride Month & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Representation in South Asian Cinema
Entertainment Jun 19, 2024
Pride Month serves as an annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community’s significant contributions to history, society, and cultures worldwide. It typically takes place throughout June, tracing its origins to the pivotal Stonewall Riots of June 1969. This month-long celebration stands as a testament to the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance, acknowledging the transformative impact of events like the Stonewall Riots on LGBTQIA+ rights globally.
Bombay Talkies brought together four highly esteemed Bollywood directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, showcasing the transformative influence of cinema. Released on May 3, 2013, coinciding with the centenary of Indian cinema, this anthology marked a new chapter in contemporary filmmaking. The film comprised four distinct stories: Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh by Karan Johar, Star by Dibakar Banerjee, Sheila Ki Jawaani by Zoya Akhtar, and Murabba by Anurag Kashyap. Two of the segments in Bombay Talkies focus on themes of homosexual acceptance and gender identity in India, topics that have been under discussion since our class viewing of Dostana. These films approach these complex and sensitive issues in distinct ways.
The LGBTQIA+ film, My Brother Nikhil follows the journey of Nikhil Kapoor, played by Sanjay Suri, a talented state-level swimmer who his family deeply cherishes. However, everything changes when Nikhil receives a diagnosis of HIV. Despite the unwavering support from his sister Anamkika (Juhi Chawla) and boyfriend Nigel (Purab Kohli), others in his life turn their backs on him. Director Onir skillfully navigates the delicate subject matter with sensitivity and authenticity, capturing the emotional turmoil and resilience of the characters. The film’s narrative is both heart-wrenching and uplifting, offering a nuanced exploration of societal attitudes towards HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQIA+ community in India.
Joyland
Pakistan’s media landscape is gradually becoming more inclusive, with an increase in LGBTQIA+ and intersex representation in movies and television shows. One of the choices is Joyland, a Pakistani film that garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the story of Biba, a transgender woman making a living as a dancer in Lahore. Despite facing discrimination and violence, Biba preserves and finds love and acceptance. This powerful and uplifting film sheds light on the challenges of the trans community in Pakistan, offering a celebration of hope, friendship, and resilience.
Dostana
Dostana is a light-hearted romantic comedy that takes a humorous approach to LGBTQIA+ relationships. Set in Miami, the film follows the story of two straight men, played by John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, who pretend to be a gay couple to secure an apartment with their female roommate, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra. While Dostana received mixed reviews upon its release, John Abraham’s portrayal of Sameer was generally well-received. His chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra added to the film’s appeal, and his comedic timing brought fun to the storyline.
These films have effectively portrayed the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. From ANOKHI LIFE to various other depictions, let’s celebrate Pride Month with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community!
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
