Pride Month & Beyond: LGBTQIA+ Representation in South Asian Cinema

Bombay Talkies brought together four highly esteemed Bollywood directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, showcasing the transformative influence of cinema. Released on May 3, 2013, coinciding with the centenary of Indian cinema, this anthology marked a new chapter in contemporary filmmaking. The film comprised four distinct stories: Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh by Karan Johar, Star by Dibakar Banerjee, Sheila Ki Jawaani by Zoya Akhtar, and Murabba by Anurag Kashyap. Two of the segments in Bombay Talkies focus on themes of homosexual acceptance and gender identity in India, topics that have been under discussion since our class viewing of Dostana. These films approach these complex and sensitive issues in distinct ways.

Aligarh tells the story of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a Marathi professor and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at Aligarh Muslim University. He was suspended on moral grounds, with the story beginning with a significant breach of his privacy by intruders who filmed him in intimate moments with a rickshaw puller. Rajkummar Rao shines as Deepu Sebastian, authentically portraying the lively Malayali journalist settled in Delhi and forming a genuine bond with the professor. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a remarkable performance as the subdued professor, conveying his struggles with conviction through his gestures, speech, and subtle expressions.

Kapoor and Sons follows a dysfunctional family where disagreements are frequent, but unity prevails in times of crisis. Rahul, played by Fawad Khan and Arjun Kapoor, played by Sidharth Malhotra, are two brothers with strained relationships who constantly bicker over minor issues. However, the family’s dynamics take an unexpected turn when their mother, portrayed by Rathna Pathak Shah, learns about Rahul’s relationship with his boyfriend. Rahul’s sexuality becomes a significant element in the family drama, making the movie a compelling exploration of their relationships and challenges.

Indian cinema and Bollywood have seen several LGBTQIA+ films that aimed to address the hurdles and what the community goes through in reality.

LGBTQIA+ people in South Asia face a range of challenges due to cultural norms, laws, and societal attitudes. Many countries in the region still have old laws that make same-sex relationships illegal, leading to prejudice and exclusion. However, there are positive signs too. Nepal and India, for example, have made significant legal changes. In 2018, India’s Supreme Court made a landmark decision to overturn laws against same-sex relationships. Despite this progress, discrimination continues, especially against transgender individuals. Yet, there’s a growing movement pushing for fairness and acceptance. Activist groups are working hard to improve LGBTQIA+ rights across South Asia.

The LGBTQIA+ film, My Brother Nikhil follows the journey of Nikhil Kapoor, played by Sanjay Suri, a talented state-level swimmer who his family deeply cherishes. However, everything changes when Nikhil receives a diagnosis of HIV. Despite the unwavering support from his sister Anamkika (Juhi Chawla) and boyfriend Nigel (Purab Kohli), others in his life turn their backs on him. Director Onir skillfully navigates the delicate subject matter with sensitivity and authenticity, capturing the emotional turmoil and resilience of the characters. The film’s narrative is both heart-wrenching and uplifting, offering a nuanced exploration of societal attitudes towards HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Joyland

Pakistan’s media landscape is gradually becoming more inclusive, with an increase in LGBTQIA+ and intersex representation in movies and television shows. One of the choices is Joyland, a Pakistani film that garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the story of Biba, a transgender woman making a living as a dancer in Lahore. Despite facing discrimination and violence, Biba preserves and finds love and acceptance. This powerful and uplifting film sheds light on the challenges of the trans community in Pakistan, offering a celebration of hope, friendship, and resilience.

Dostana



Dostana is a light-hearted romantic comedy that takes a humorous approach to LGBTQIA+ relationships. Set in Miami, the film follows the story of two straight men, played by John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, who pretend to be a gay couple to secure an apartment with their female roommate, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra. While Dostana received mixed reviews upon its release, John Abraham’s portrayal of Sameer was generally well-received. His chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra added to the film’s appeal, and his comedic timing brought fun to the storyline.

These films have effectively portrayed the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.