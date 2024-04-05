Review: Monkey Man – Dev Patel Sets the Screen Ablaze with Electrifying Action

When we reminisce about our childhood, we often recall various aspects such as our youth’s antics, our parents’ guidance, and how they instilled religious teachings and practices in us. Beyond these, there are additional memories that resonate with us. Not everyone experiences a blissful childhood; some endure tumultuous upbringings that shape them in chaotic ways, leading to a topsy-turvy life. As a result of traumatic experiences in childhood, we may find ourselves becoming volatile towards situations and people, infused with a desire for revenge. This can make us emotionally resilient, enabling us to confront obstacles uniquely.

Our Features Editor – Entertainment, Mehak Kapoor, attended an advanced press screening of the film and gives us her review below.

South Asian-British actor Dev Patel shines in Monkey Man, a film that marks his impressive debut as a writer and director. Backed by producer Jordan Peele, Patel delivers a captivating performance in this revenge action thriller set amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, fictionally called, Yatana. Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as an unnamed fighter, credited as ‘ The Kid’. In the ring, he unravels a gorilla mask and participates in fights arranged by a dubious promoter played by Sharlto Copley, all in pursuit of monetary gain. The film cleverly intertwines themes of payback and nationalism, offering a fresh and engaging perspective. The portrayal of the lead character is both intense and dynamic, showcasing his versatility as an actor. His mastery of martial arts adds depth to the action sequences, while moments of vulnerability reveal the complexity of his character. The actor-turned-director portrays a character known as Bobby, a pseudonym inspired by a brand of bleach. Raised by his single mother in the forest, Bobby was enchanted by the stories and teachings of the Hindu Deity, Lord Hanuman, God known for knowledge, bravery, and loyalty. However, what follows is the journey of this young man seeking justice for his mother’s murder. While this premise may seem familiar, the blending of action sequences with Patel’s captivating performance injects freshness into each scene, keeping the audience engaged and on the edge of their seats. Despite frequent defeats and the additional incentive of payment for shedding blood, the Kid stays undeterred. Despite his unassuming appearance and scarred hands, Patel skillfully utilizes his expressive eyes to convey the character’s unwavering determination. This young man is propelled by a singular objective, resolute in his pursuit despite the challenges he faces. His fighting style resembled that of Lord Hanuman battling Ravana in the Ramayana. The character’s ultimate goal is to unleash devastating vengeance upon those who wronged him and his mother.

In the movie, different interpretations of the Ramayana unfold, emphasizing the triumph of righteousness over injustice and the complicated power dynamics within human and societal realms. The brutal murder of Bobby’s mother, portrayed by Adithi Kalkunte, serves as a pivotal moment in shaping the film’s storyline.

Additionally, the film delves into significant sociopolitical issues, shedding light on the manipulation tactics employed by religious imposters and Hindu superpatriots. These themes are likely to resonate with individuals possessing critical thinking abilities, irrespective of their cultural background.

Monkey Man transcends the typical action movie genre, delving into thought-provoking themes of identity and justice. Dev Patel’s directorial vision and talent breathe life into this narrative, elevating it beyond comparisons to films like John Wick. Patel’s debut film makes a strong case for his skill in delivering gripping and intense storytelling within the action genre. The film is distributed by Universal Pictures and has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association. This rating is due to its illustration of intense bloody violence, frequent strong language, scenes containing sexual content and nudity, and depiction of drug use.

Monkey Man is slated for release by Universal Pictures on April 5, 2024, coinciding with the premiere of the horror prequel The First Omen, produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. The film features a star-studded cast including Sharlto Copley as Tiger, Vipin Sharma as Alpha, Adithi Kalkunte as Neela, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sita, Ashwini Kaleskar as Queenie, Sikandar Kher as Rana, and Makarand Deshpande as Baba Shakti.

My Ratings: 4/5