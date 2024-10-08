Highlights Of Archie Panjabi, Neeru Bajwa & Iman Vellani At iSAFF2024

The International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) has successfully wrapped up its 2024 edition, which ran from September 25th to 29th in Surrey, British Columbia. The festival, known for celebrating the richness and diversity of South Asian cinema, attracted a wide array of cinephiles, filmmakers, and industry professionals from across the globe. With the theme “Crossroads,” this year’s festival highlighted intersectional stories and cutting-edge talent, making it a standout event in the global film community.

Held at multiple venues in Surrey, iSAFF 2024 offered a carefully curated program that included 20 World Premieres, 9 North American Premieres, and 23 Canadian Premieres. The festival showcased a diverse selection of features, short films, music videos, episodic series, and industry panels, underscoring the ever-expanding significance of South Asian storytelling on the international stage.

The festival kicked off with a Filmmakers Welcome Retreat on September 25 featuring an intimate fireside chat with Emmy-winning actress Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife, Under the Bridge). The event, a first for iSAFF, was presented in collaboration with the Geena Davis Bentonville Film Foundation and Kickstart Entertainment. On the 26th, iSAFF presented its Opening Night Film with the British Columbia Premiere of Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. This heartwarming feature, fresh from its World Premiere at TIFF, marked a promising directorial debut for Devi. Read ANOKHI’s interview with Lakshmipriya Devi here.

iSAFF hosted the Canadian premiere of the upcoming Punjabi film Shukrana, starring Neeru Bajwa, Amrit Maan and Jass Bajwa. Neeru Bajwa made an appearance at the premiere held on September 27th.

The opening night was further elevated by the Purple Carpet Gala, where industry figures, local talent, and dignitaries came together to celebrate South Asian cinema, with appearances from City of Surrey Councilors, Neeru Bajwa, Archie Panjabi, and several other prominent community leaders and influencers in the film industry.

iSAFF has earned widespread encouragement from local communities and businesses, including RBC. Martin Thibodeau, Regional President of RBC Royal Bank conveyed his support: “RBC is pleased to introduce a new RBC Film Fund program in 2025, which will provide bursaries to five different iSAFF films. Recipients will be selected based on predetermined criteria, with the goal of supporting talent and innovation within the industry. RBC is excited to provide this additional support for South Asian filmmakers.” iSAFF’s Producer, Mannu Sandhu, who has spearheaded the festival for over a decade, expressed her thoughts: “We are thrilled to see RBC’s continued support for South Asian filmmakers through the launch of the RBC Film Fund. This initiative resonates with iSAFF’s vision to champion unique perspectives and nurture the next generation of creative storytellers. Organizing a film festival is about building a bridge between creators and audiences—a space where stories come alive, where diverse voices are heard, and where communities come together to celebrate the power of storytelling. It’s a journey of passion, resilience, and belief in the transformative impact that films can have on our world.”

The festival closed on September 29th with the British Columbia Premiere of Shook, a coming-of-age Canadian feature directed by Amar Wala and starring Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna) and Amy Forsyth (CODA). The film left audiences reflecting on its poignant themes of identity, ambition, family relationships, and personal growth.

Throughout the festival, an esteemed jury comprising 13 prominent figures from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Pakistan, carefully deliberated over the films. The following films were selected as the Award Winners of iSAFF 2024:

● Excellence In Feature Filmmaking: Boong (Dir. Lakshmipriya Devi)

○ Honorable Mention: The Glassworker (Dir. Usman Riaz)

● Excellence In Documentary Filmmaking: Agent of Happiness (Dir. Arun Bhattarai & Dorottya Zurbó)

○ Honorable Mention: This is TMI (Dir. Subarna Das & Vidushi Gupta)

○ Honorable Mention: Wagging Tale (Dir. Samagra Shah)

● Excellence In Short Filmmaking (North America): Kumar Kumar (Dir. Kiran Koshy)

○ Honorable Mention: Flight 182 (Dir. Rippin Sindher)

● Excellence In Short Filmmaking (International): If (Dir. Tathagata Gosh)

○ Honorable Mention: Night Queen (Dir. Naireeta Dasgupta)

● Sher Vancouver Award For Best LGBTQ+ Film: Amma’s Pride (Dir. Shiva Krish)

In addition to screenings, iSAFF 2024 featured an expanded industry program designed to offer filmmakers tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of cinema. Highlights included “Pathbreaking Actors,” an in-depth conversation with Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, How I Met Your Father), Parvesh Cheena (Frasier, Barbershop), Behzad Dabu (How To Get Away With Murder), Mouzam Makkar (The Vampire Diaries, SEAL Team), a workshop focused on distribution strategies for filmmakers, and an exciting panel on the influence of fashion in cinema. This year also marked the return of iSAFF’s partnership with the South Asian Film Festival of America (SAFFA), which co-presented a curated block of short films under the title “It’s A Bold World,” spotlighting queer and female South Asian characters breaking stereotypes.

Overall, iSAFF 2024 cemented its place as a key platform for South Asian talent, storytelling, and industry innovation, fostering a community of filmmakers and film lovers who continue to push the boundaries of cinematic expression.

For more information about the festival please visit iSAFF’S Official Website.

Link to photos: Dropbox Link

Credit: PAARULL COMMUNICATIONS LTD