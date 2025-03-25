CBC’s First South Asian Hit Reality Show ‘Bollywed’ Enters Season 3 As The Cast Spills All In This Exclusive Interview!

Get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with Bollywed! This heartwarming CBC reality series takes you inside Chandan Fashion, the iconic bridal boutique in Toronto’s Little India. For nearly 40 years, the Singh family has been at the heart of South Asian wedding couture, crafting stunning ensembles and cherished memories. From breathtaking lehengas to heartfelt family moments, Bollywed beautifully captures the essence of fashion, family, and culture.

The show follows Kuki Singh, his wife Sarabjeet (Sarab), their children, Chandan and Chandni, and their daughter-in-law, Roop. Kuki and Sarab immigrated to Canada four decades ago with little more than a dream. In 1986, they founded Chandan Fashion, naming it after their firstborn son. Today, the boutique is a one-stop destination for bridal couture, party wear, and accessories for men and women.

I had the incredible opportunity to meet the Singh family and learn about their inspiring journey. We discussed their legacy, shared emotional moments and laughter, talked about their exciting new franchise, and recalled their unforgettable trip to India, which was filled with cherished memories. They also provided exclusive insights into what fans can expect this season!

Mehak Kapoor: Chandan Fashion has been the heart of Little India, as we all know, I think for almost 40 years. How has it kept South Asians and Canada connected to their roots while embracing modern trends?

Sarabjeet Singh: Back when we started 40 years ago, there weren’t many resources for weddings. People would come to Gerrard Street just to explore the latest trends or even the older styles; this was the only place where they could find everything they needed for weddings. It became the go-to destination for everyone starting their wedding preparations.

Mehak: I believe this is probably the largest store of its kind in North America, right?

Chandan Singh: It’s one of the biggest. It’s four floors. It’s one of the tallest, I would say for sure.

Mehak: How does Bollywed celebrate joy, drama, and traditions of Indian weddings, from dazzling lehengas to heartfelt family moments?

Chandan: I think what makes this show so special is that it offers an unprecedented glimpse not just into our family but also into South Asian culture, especially our grand, vibrant weddings. Getting clients to agree to have a full camera crew, production team, and assistant director at their weddings is not always easy. But many are either people we’ve built strong relationships with or those who genuinely want to be part of the show’s mission, to share our culture with the world.

When the cameras follow us to these weddings, viewers experience the magic firsthand. They see the intricate fashion, the outfits we’ve designed for the bride and groom coming to life on their big day. It’s one thing to see a lehenga on a hanger, but witnessing it on a bride, captured in stunning 4K or 8K, truly brings it to life. That’s what makes Bollywed shine, it’s dazzling, immersive, and filled with pure joy. I think Chandni and Roop can share more on that!

Roop Singh: Personally, what I love most is the authenticity of the couples. We work with diverse couples of all orientations, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. I love that we celebrate this diversity and ensure it’s represented on the show. It’s something that matters deeply to both them and us.

Chandni Singh: I think the show resonates because the couples we’ve enjoyed featuring are so relatable. They come from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, reflecting true inclusivity. I love that we get to celebrate, showcase, and embrace that on the show.

Mehak: Kuki Uncle and Sarab Aunty’s ‘I Do, Re-Do’ wedding is grand and emotional. How does it capture the timeless beauty and traditions of a Big Fat Indian Wedding?

Sarab: (Emotionally, with tears in her eyes) I don’t know how to explain this. It’s bringing I think 40 years back to today. You’re living 40 years. You missed that 40 years, and you brought it into today. That’s what happened.

Mehak: Every time I see you both, especially you, Uncle and Aunty, I’m reminded of my parents. Like you, they are vibrant, funny, emotional, and incredibly hardworking. The way you’ve always cared for Chandan, Chandni, and now Roop is truly beautiful.

Kuki Singh and Sarab: She was working at the store until the very last moment. That same morning, she went to the hospital. I worked until the very last day before having both kids. I hardly stayed home for 40 days, as is tradition in our culture. Moving to a new country and starting over is never easy.

Mehak: Knock on wood! I’m getting emotional because I’m not the best at this. Alright, moving on! Chandan and Kuki Uncle, I have a question for you. Managing two stores is no small task, and now, with a new location in Brampton (if I’m not mistaken, I saw it in Season 2), the challenge has only grown. Balancing both must be tough, but how do you keep things exciting while staying true to your family motto: Can’t stop, won’t stop?

Chandan: “Can’t stop, won’t stop”. That’s the Singh family motto. Let me tell you something, there were times, especially when we were filming in India, when we thought, “How can we make this even more challenging for ourselves?” Not only were we travelling to India with the entire crew, but we decided to throw in a fashion show, a wedding, a trip to the factories for buying, and of course, making time to visit our families for the first time in years. Just when we thought there was no more room in our schedule, we somehow made it all work.

It’s like a muscle, every time we push ourselves to the limit, and then take a breath, it gets stronger. Now, we’re able to juggle it all. After all the fashion shows from Season 1, Season 2, and even before that, a 25-model runway in India feels like a walk in the park. Recently, we were invited to New York Fashion Week, and one of the organizers was a bit new to the process and didn’t have everything in place, but we made it work!

At this point, we’re like, “It’s all good, everything will work out.” We’ve been through it all, so nothing really surprises or shocks us anymore. A fashion show in a different country is just another day for us now.

Chandni: I believe a lot of that mindset comes from Mom and Dad. From the very beginning, they’ve always believed that everything is possible. So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s okay to acknowledge it, feel it, and then keep moving forward. “Keep moving” is really what drives us to keep taking on more.

Roop: The new generation, we’re trying to hammer home something called self-care. Now, this is a very foreign concept to our previous generation. We’re trying. Wish us luck.

Mehak: I agree with you because my parents are just like that. Self-care is very new for them. Still, mothers don’t understand. Back in India, Sabar Aunty will understand because she’s been here and she knows the criteria of view.

Sarab: Kids are always my priority. When it comes to personal matters, I believe one must prioritize themselves first. After that, I can help lighten their burdens.

Mehak: Your journey beautifully blends Canadian life with Indian traditions. How has it inspired others to celebrate their heritage in meaningful ways?

Roop: Well, I’m gonna use an example of what you just said. Many brides come in wanting to incorporate outfits from their mothers into their weddings. This tradition is a beautiful way to pay homage to parents and elders. We repurpose these outfits, so for instance, the bride might wear her mother’s lehenga for her Maya or Mehendi ceremonies, or even use her mother’s dupatta on her wedding day. It’s a lovely tradition that I’m noticing more and more.

Mehak: Being featured in ANOKHI LIFE is a proud moment! How has this platform helped share your family’s story and shine a spotlight on South Asian fashion?

Chandan: You know Mom was just telling us before air right now that she was part of I think ANOKHI’s first magazine.

Sarab: I remember when they first came to my store to provide advertisements. I’m not sure which year that was, maybe around 2000. I think I saw a couple of them, and I ended up doing two pages of advertisements. I don’t remember which year and that was so hard.

Kuki: I think it was around 1996 or 1997, but I’m not entirely sure.

Sarab: I’ll just maybe if I look for my checks I can find it (funnily)

Roop: (All laughing) – The financial records are concrete

Mehak:Season 3 of Bollywed takes viewers to Punjab and Mumbai. What was it like revisiting Kuki Silks and launching your couture line in the Bollywood fashion scene?

Kuki: I’m so excited for the whole family to visit the Kuki Silk store for the first time. It’s a different experience, and it makes me miss my father and brother even more (sharing emotionally). After all this time, the whole family finally got to see Kuki Silk, which is now called Kuki Kurti. The name has changed slightly, but it still holds the same meaning for me.

When I visited Mumbai, it felt so different, modern, stylish, and full of new trends. But despite all the changes, Bombay still has its charm. Seeing so many children and families there, and experiencing the excitement of everyone visiting for the first time, was truly special.

Chandan and Roop: As you know, Mumbai is the fashion capital of India, with Bollywood and some of the top designers based there. Fashion is a huge part of the city’s identity, so having a fashion show there was a big deal for us. We knew that if we could make an impact in Mumbai, we had something solid. The show brought together influencers, locals, and industry people who got to see our collection on the runway. The feedback was amazing. We blended South Asian and Western styles, and designing it as a family made it even more special.

Like Frank Sinatra said, “If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere”, and Mumbai is the same. Pulling it off there felt like a huge win.

Mehak: Did you guys already open the store in Mumbai?

Roop: No, we did a fashion show there. We designed a collection! Chandni: Maybe one day I mean you’re putting ideas! Roop: You know can’t stop won’t stop motto so yeah possibly Chandan: It was a fashion show in Mumbai, a lot of people asked this, where’s your store in Mumbai and I’m like what? Roop: Maybe this could be like a season 4 storyline. Thank you thank you for putting that in our heads! Chandan: Maybe masala there right yeah! Mehak: How has preparing for Kuki and Sarab’s vow renewal brought the family closer, both personally and professionally, while navigating the challenges of wedding planning and business reinvention? Sarab: It was a huge challenge for us to manage everything together, but bringing the family together was always our top priority. When we got married 40 years ago, my husband was all alone, my family was there, but he had no one. So, this moment was just as exciting for us, to finally have our whole family together for the wedding. We went to the gurdwara, did our ardaas (prayer), had a reception, and recreated a wedding that truly reflected our journey. At the same time, we had to keep our business running, which was incredibly challenging. But with everyone’s support and the grace of God, we pulled it off beautifully. Everything worked out just the way it was meant to. Mehak: Kuki Uncle, Sarah Aunty, and of course, Chandan, Roop, and Chandni, before we wrap up, I need something special from you all. Give me a tagline, a little bit of magic, something that I can put in my article so people instantly know what Bollywed Season 3 is all about. When we talk about Season 3, what can people expect from you? The love for the show is undeniable, the audience connects with you, and they love the authenticity, the concept, and the rawness. But what’s that one thing, that one promise, that one moment they should be waiting for in Season 3? Chandan: If I had to sum up Season 3, or even the show as a whole, it’s all about family, fashion, and fun. That’s the essence of it. It’s a perfect mix of everything, family bonds, stunning fashion, and moments filled with joy. It’s a show you can watch with your kids, your parents, and even your grandparents. Roop: One little teaser about Season 3, it’s going to give you a raw, first-hand experience of India. Some so many people have never been and maybe never will go, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’re taking you there for an in-depth journey, and we hope you enjoy every moment of it. Chandni: For anyone who loves fashion and enjoys seeing how garments are made, this season offers exactly that. From initial designs and sketches to intricate embroideries and a full-on fashion show, it’s a fascinating journey showcasing the entire process. Sabar: One thing I’ve truly come to believe is that anything is possible. There was a time when my husband would travel to India alone while I stayed back with the kids, handling school, homework, business, and everything in between. The idea of all of us going together felt impossible. But now, we’ve proven that yes, it is possible. We can travel as a family, and life, business, and everything else still keeps running smoothly. It’s a reminder that sometimes, all it takes is a leap of faith. Kuki: I’m so grateful for my children, my wife, and this entire family. This was our first time going to India together, and we got to experience so much. From the rains in New Delhi to shooting in Punjab, then heading to Mumbai where it rains non-stop, it was an unforgettable adventure. But the real challenge was enduring the local train and traffic, it’s something you just have to experience! We’ve shown people the true, unfiltered India through our lens, taking in the local experience even with our Canadian-born children. It was an incredible journey, and I hope people can feel that through the show. Mehak: Oh, wow, you travelled by local train? I lived in Mumbai for a couple of years, and I was always terrified of the local trains. Chandan: Yes, we travelled by local train, showing the authentic India and we all wanted to experience it! Kuki: It’s like we brought a piece of Bollywood to our lives and our kids. The show is all about experiencing real India, from the local trains to the vibrant cities. It’s something unique, showing the real, unfiltered side of India to the world. I think people will connect with this journey. Mehak: Superb, I am so excited for the new season! Before we wrap up, let me take a quick selfie of my phone so I can tag you and share it. I just love you guys and your show! Conclusion: Watching this show has been an absolute delight for me. It’s more than just entertainment, it’s a heartwarming glimpse into a family that feels like my own. Their journey, their bond, and the way they embrace both challenges and celebrations resonate deeply. Whether it’s fashion, family, or fun, they bring it all together with authenticity and love. I can’t wait for the new season and to see where their journey takes them next! You can now easily watch Bollywed on Netflix, stream it anytime and enjoy the magic!

Photo Credits: Provided by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)