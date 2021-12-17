ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 56

Disney Honoured On The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021 ft. Sascha Paladino & Mahita Penke

Hosted By Raj Girn & Hina P. Ansari

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn and Editor-In-Chief Hina P. Ansari chat with Sascha Paladino, Executive Producer of “Mira Royal Detective” and Mahita Penke, Director of Original Movies to commemorate ANOKHI LIFE’s 19th anniversary by honouring Disney on The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021.

In Part One, Raj Girn and Mahita Penke discuss Disney’s efforts in pushing forward authentic South Asian representation through their original production “Spin.”

In Part Two, Hina P. Ansari and Sascha Paladino talk about Disney’s efforts in pushing forward authentic South Asian representation through Disney’s original production “Mira, Royal Detective.”

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!