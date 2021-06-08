ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 44

BIPOC Representation With Raj Girn x The Sandy Lion

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

This episode of The Anokhi Uncensored Show is an exclusive invitation behind the velvet rope, into an intimate conversation between 2 women who know a thing or two about representing the South Asian community as BIPOC women . . .

Our founder RAJ GIRN chats with fashion stylist and influencer, Sandy Kaur Gill (The Sandy Lion – Esskayji) about being chosen to represent Indian heritage by Reitmans, as part of a spotlight on 7 BIPOC cultures in Canada that focuses on female representation.

The campaign is called ‘Diversity Is The Fabric Of Canada‘, where Sandy was invited to design a tee-shirt and a scarf that proudly showcases women from the villages of India. Proceeds from sales will go to Seva Food Bank, Sandy’s charity of choice.

