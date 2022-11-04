ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 74

Chat With Former Miss Canada Neelam Verma

In this episode, our founder Raj Girn chats with former Miss Canada, Neelam Verma, who shares some never before anecdotes from her incredible journey as the first South Asian to be helmed the crown to represent Canada in the Miss Universe pageant.

After making it into the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant, the world was her oyster, and she had a choice to enter Hollywood or Bollywood. As an Indian girl at heart, she chose Bollywood!

What happened there that led her on a whirlwind journey around the world as a celebrated TV host, and why she walked away from it all to redefine her life (leading to her founding Integrity Dating, which recently launched on the Mindvalley app no less), is revealed in this episode.

