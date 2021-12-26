ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 59

Sonia Jhas & Romy Gill Honoured On The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021!

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn chats with Sonia Jhas, award-winning Mindset and Wellness Coach and Romy Gill, British/Indian chef, food writer, author, and broadcaster, to commemorate ANOKHI LIFE’s 19th anniversary.

Raj Girn and Sonia Jhas talk about her personal and professional philosophies when it comes to advocacy & living a personally-driven, authentic life.

Raj Girn and Romy Gill talk about her personal and professional philosophies when it comes to advocacy.

