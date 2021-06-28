ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 45

Exclusive Chat With Karsh Kale About His New Album “Touch” x Raj Girn

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hello Friends,

This episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show has our founder Raj Girn deep dive into why music veteran Karsh Kale created his 6th album “Touch” last year in response to the global climate!

Highlights from the episode:

🎵 What last year was like for Karsh that prompted him to create “Touch”

🎵 What each song from the album represents that everyone can relate to

🎵 How the collaborations on the album came about

🎵 And a sneak peek into the next 2 albums releasing later this Summer!

