ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 71

Being Pregnant & The Law: What’s Really Happening

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI chats with Afsha Malik from The National Advocates For Pregnant Women, an American organization that — among their other services — track the criminalization and prosecution of pregnant women.. Afsha sheds light on how the American justice system has been weaponized against pregnant women (mostly Black and Brown), those who seek abortion and those who have tragically experienced pregnancy loss.

Here’s what they discussed:

🔴 The Heartbeat Bill and other legislation put forth by politicians (who are usually male and white), as part of their greater desire to control women’s reproductive rights.

🔴 The shocking legal cases where pregnant women have been charged and jailed for losing their babies.

🔴 How such monitoring and prosecution of Black and Brown pregnant women has been used as a tool for white supremacy.

