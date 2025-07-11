From Dragons To Desi Romance: 13 South Asian Books Heating Up Summer 2025

Summer 2025 is about to sizzle, and not just because of the rising temperatures. From mystical dream realms to scandalous yoga retreats, forbidden romances to dragon-filled bakeries, this season’s South Asian books are bringing the heat across every genre imaginable.

Whether you’re craving high-stakes fantasy, swoon-worthy romance, or historical fiction that grips your soul, these 13 reads promise adventure, heart, and more than a little magic. So grab your favourite iced chai, find a shady spot, and get ready to dive into stories that will transport you far beyond your beach towel, each one bursting with the vibrant diversity and storytelling brilliance of South Asian voices today.

‘The Namaste Club’ by Asha Elias

Author: Asha Elias | Release Date: July 1, 2025 | Genre: Fiction, Suspense, Satire

Just a little inland from Florida’s glittery Treasure Coast is the Namaste Club, a dreamy yoga retreat wrapped in palms, peaceful lakes, and a heavy dose of curated calm. Shakti, the sun-kissed influencer behind it all, hosts wellness weekends for Miami’s exhausted (but very well-dressed) women. This one’s called Transcendence Week, and the guest list is… colourful. There’s Indira, newly rich post-divorce, Jessica, her best friend trying to remember who she was before marriage, Barbara, quiet for now but not for long, Carol Anne, lying low after a questionable decision back in Vero Beach, and Daniel, the yoga apprentice with a man bun and a fan club. Oh, and Bubba, the resident twelve-foot alligator, who may or may not steal the show before the week’s out. Not everyone’s going to leave enlightened, but they’ll definitely leave changed.

Why You’ll Love It: Think emotional baggage, spa robes, and a little drama by the lake. Perfect if you love your fiction with heart, wit, and a touch of chaos.

‘Tariq & The Nightmare Kingdom’ by Sarwat Chadda

Author: Sarwat Chadda | Release Date: July 3, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

In the epic conclusion to The Spiritstone Saga, Tariq, now a renowned seer, is summoned by the king and queen of Cernun when their daughter falls into a mysterious, unshakable sleep. To save her, he must journey into the dreamworld itself, where monsters roam and the echoes of darkness stretch far beyond the princess’s mind. With Livia and Artos by his side, Tariq must find the final spiritstone and harness its ancient magic before the shadows spilling from her dreams consume not just the north, but the entire world.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re drawn to rich worlds, timeless quests, and heart-deep friendships, this one’s for you. A blend of classic fantasy and myth with a message that feels right for now, it’s a story about courage, connection, and the power of protecting what matters.

‘Sabrena Swept Away’ by Karuna Riazi

Author: Karuna Riazi | Release Date: July 8, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

Sabrena’s father always said their family descended from the legendary sailor Sinbad, and the sea? Well, it’s always felt a little too familiar. She’s spent her life trying to be the perfect daughter, fitting into a world where expectations are high and adventure is something you read about, not live. But when the sea finally calls her name, it doesn’t whisper, it sweeps her away into a world of jinn, queens, and stories spun by Scheherazade herself. There, Sabrena discovers a tale that’s unfinished, a history that’s forgotten her, and a future that’s waiting to be claimed. Nothing is as it seems – not even Sinbad’s legacy – and if she wants to make it home, she’ll have to write her own story.

Why You’ll Love It: A gorgeous, layered adventure that weaves mythology, magic, and heart. Perfect for readers who love brave girls, twisty tales, and that moment when the story world turns out to be real. If you’ve ever felt torn between who you’re expected to be and who you really are, Sabrena’s journey will speak to you.

‘A Thread Of Light’ by Neema Shah

Author: Neema Shah | Release Date: July 10, 2025 | Genre: Historical Fiction

London, 1941. As bombs fall from the sky and the city holds its breath, two women are fighting battles of their own. Ruby, a lonely air raid warden with secrets she’s not ready to name, is pulled into the orbit of the India Forum, a quiet but determined resistance group fighting for India’s freedom from British rule. There, she meets Satyajit, sharp, distant, and impossible to ignore, and finds herself caught between what she believes and what her heart wants. Across the city, Kitty, a lawyer who left everything behind in Bombay for love, is helping Indian soldiers resist conscription, while watching her marriage slip through her fingers. As Ruby and Kitty’s paths cross and danger edges closer, each must decide how far she’s willing to go, for justice, for freedom, and for the people she loves.

Why You’ll Love It: A moving, layered historical novel about love, resistance, and identity in a world on fire. Perfect for readers who love untold histories, complex women, and stories where the personal is deeply political.

‘A Witch’s Guide To Magical Inn’ Keeping by Sangu Mandanna

Author: Sangu Mandanna | Release Date: July 15, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

Sera Swan used to be one of Britain’s most powerful witches, until she resurrected her great-aunt Jasmine (recently deceased), lost most of her magic, and got kicked out of her Guild. Now she’s reluctantly running an enchanted inn in Lancashire, managing eccentric guests, keeping a semi-villainous talking fox in check, and quietly mourning the magic she thought was gone for good. Then comes Luke Larsen, a handsome but frosty magical historian who has zero interest in inn drama, until he doesn’t. As winter deepens, Luke and Sera find themselves tangled up in a spell that might just restore what was lost. Between dodging the Guild and unexpected sparks flying, Sera learns that sometimes the most powerful magic is the family you choose.

Why You’ll Love It: If you adore quirky characters, a touch of romance, and a sprinkle of magic with plenty of humour, this one’s for you. It’s warm, whimsical, and full of heart, perfect for anyone who believes that second chances (and talking foxes) really do exist.

‘Hit Me With Your Best Charm’ by Lilie Vale

Author: Lilie Vale | Release Date: July 15, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

The town of Prior’s End is a little magical, a little superstitious, and famous for three things: its charming Fall Festival, a secretive wishing well deep in the woods, and Nova Marwood’s missing hiker father. Every year without him, it’s easier for Nova to pretend she doesn’t believe in magic, or in the feelings she has for Kiara, the luckiest girl in town and, inconveniently, the thief of every crush Nova’s ever had. When Nova accidentally casts a hex on Kiara at the festival, a string of bad luck follows, putting Kiara’s safety on the line. With Kiara’s exes-turned-best-friends on a desperate quest for the wishing well, only Nova can lead the way. But to save Kiara, and maybe find her dad, Nova will have to believe in something far more powerful than magic: herself.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re a fan of heartfelt friendships, slow-burn crushes, and small-town magic with a twist, this story will charm you from start to finish. It’s about finding courage, embracing the unknown, and discovering that sometimes believing in yourself is the greatest magic of all.

‘Her Soul For A Crown’ by Alysha Rameera

Author: Alysha Rameera | Release Date: August 12, 2025 | Genre: High Fantasy

For fans of Sarah J. Maas, Scarlett St. Clair, and Tasha Suri’s The Jasmine Throne, this epic romantasy draws deeply from Sri Lankan mythology to tell the story of Anula Ramanayake, a fierce orphan with a deadly gift for poisons and a burning thirst for revenge. Orphaned when her village was destroyed by endless war and forsaken by the gods, Anula’s plan was simple: marry the raja, poison him, and claim the throne for her people. But when a coup shatters everything, she makes a desperate bargain, selling her soul to Reeri, the Blood Yakka, a cursed god thirsting for power and vengeance of his own. Bound by fate and ambition, their uneasy alliance will change the course of war, love, and the very heavens themselves.

Why You’ll Love It: If you crave complex characters, intoxicating slow-burn romance, and lush, myth-soaked worldbuilding, this story will pull you in and never let go. It’s a fierce, unforgettable tale of power, sacrifice, and the dangerous edges where love and ambition collide.

‘Tall Water’ by SJ Sindu

Author: SJ Sindu | Release Date: August 12, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Graphic Novel

This coming-of-age graphic novel follows Nimmi, a sixteen-year-old determined to reconnect with her long-lost mother in Sri Lanka amid the chaos of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Despite a loving but overprotective father who insists Sri Lanka is too dangerous, Nimmi feels a pull she can’t ignore, especially after a haunting dream in which her mother calls to her. When Nimmi shows up at the airport determined to go, her father can’t turn her away, and together they navigate a war-torn island filled with checkpoints, soldiers, and uncertainty. But just after Christmas, disaster strikes, and as the tsunami sweeps through the land, Nimmi’s search for her mother becomes a journey toward discovering her own strength and resilience.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re drawn to stories of family, courage, and self-discovery set against real-world history, this graphic novel offers a powerful, emotional journey told with honesty and heart. It’s about finding your way home, even when everything feels broken.

‘Saving Face’ by Mansi Shah

Author: Mansi Shah | Release Date: August 12, 2025 | Genre: Romance

​​People love a rags-to-riches story but hate an immigrant who lied her way to the top. Ami Shah is on the cusp of major success, her skincare brand, Amala, is about to be snapped up by a Fortune 500 giant, and she’s just been nominated for the prestigious ChangeMaker Award. The only problem? Ami Shah doesn’t exist. Twenty years ago, orphan Monica Joseph stole the identity of a wealthy classmate and built her entire life on that lie. For two decades, she’s managed to stay hidden, until a determined young journalist decides to write the first full profile on her. Now, with everything at risk, Monica must return to the place, and the past, she swore she’d never face again. Home.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re drawn to stories about identity, secrets, and what it really means to belong, this novel will grip you from start to finish. It’s a tense, heartfelt exploration of ambition, survival, and the cost of reinventing yourself.

‘My Soul, A Shining Tree’ by Jamila Gavin

Author: Jamila Gavin | Release Date: August 14, 2025 | Genre: Children’s Fiction

From Jamila Gavin, bestselling and award-winning author of Coram Boy and The Wheel of Surya, comes a stunning and heartbreaking novel based on the true story of Khudadad Khan, the Indian WWI gunner and Victoria Cross recipient. Told through the eyes of four voices, Lotte, a Belgian farmgirl caught in the crossfire; Ernst, a young German soldier whose dreams of glory have shattered; Khudadad Khan, the brave gunner fighting for the British Army; and the ancient walnut tree that silently shelters them all, this is a deeply moving story of courage, loss, and the unlikely connections that bind us in war.

Why You’ll Love It: For readers who appreciate richly layered historical fiction with multiple perspectives, this novel offers both intimate human stories and sweeping wartime drama. It’s a tribute to bravery, resilience, and the quiet strength found in the most unexpected places.

‘The Baby Dragon Bakery’ by A. T. Qureshi

Author: A. T. Qureshi | Release Date: August 28, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

Lavinia’s life is pretty magical, literally. She’s got a loving family (and a baby dragon who’s basically the cutest pet ever), a spot at university training to be a magical animal vet, and a part-time gig at the enchanting Baby Dragon Café. The only thing missing? Theo, her best friend and local baker, who might just be her one true love. They’re perfectly mismatched in the best way, he’s sweet, she’s salty, and they’ve been inseparable forever. So when Lavinia finally makes a move, Theo pulls away, leaving her wondering if their friendship is up in flames, or if he’s just figuring out what he really wants.

Why You’ll Love It: If you adore slow-burn romance, quirky magical worlds, and friendships that might just be more than friends, this story will charm you completely. It’s sweet, funny, and full of heart, and maybe even a little dragon fire.

‘Honey & Heat’ by Aurora Palit

Author: Aurora Palit | Release Date: September 16, 2025 | Genre: Romance

She’s known as the Ice Princess. He’s got a reputation for melting hearts… except hers. Cynthia Kumar is used to winning, she’s driven, competitive, and ready to take over her father’s multimillion-dollar empire. So imagine her shock when the successor is not her, but her one-night stand, Rohit Patel. Rohit can’t believe his luck: a fresh start, a career on track, and maybe even love, if only Cynthia didn’t seem determined to freeze him out. When Kumar Constructions hits a rough patch, the two rivals are forced to team up to save the company. But as sparks fly between boardrooms and banter, Cynthia and Rohit have to choose what really matters: climbing the ladder or taking a chance on each other.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’re a fan of sizzling workplace chemistry, playful rivalry, and smart, swoony romance with heart, this one’s a total win. It’s fast-paced, fun, and full of the kind of tension that keeps you turning pages late into the night.

‘A Steeping of Blood’ by Hafsah Faizal

Author: Hafsah Faizal | Release Date: September 23, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy

The epic finale to Hafsah Faizal’s #1 bestselling A Tempest of Tea duology, this gritty fantasy follows Arthie Casimir and her ragtag crew as they face their darkest hour. White Roaring is sharpening its fangs after a night of bloodshed that left the city shattered. With the press silenced, the public demanding justice, and vampires on the brink, the Ram’s announcement of a celebration only stokes the tension. Arthie, still haunted and barely holding it together, has no time for grief or love, but both are crashing into her life anyway. To survive, she must rally her broken crew, confront old ghosts, and fight one last battle in the heart of Ceylan.

Why You’ll Love It: If you crave fierce antiheroes, high-stakes heists, and dark, seductive worldbuilding, this sequel will keep you hooked until the final, breathtaking page. Perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo’s Six of Crows and anyone who loves their fantasy with a bite.

No matter what kind of literary escape you’re after this summer, these South Asian books have you covered, with a dash of chaos, a sprinkle of magic, and a full-blown emotional storm. From fierce heroines and charming rogues to forgotten histories and fantastical futures, each story invites you to lose yourself and maybe even find something new along the way. So go ahead, let these pages sweep you off to another world. Just don’t blame us if you forget to come back. Happy reading!

