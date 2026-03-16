The Biggest South Asian Moments At The 2026 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night returned in full glamour and cinematic celebration as the 98th Academy Awards unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night, honouring the most outstanding achievements in global filmmaking. The 2026 Oscars delivered a mix of historic wins, emotional speeches, and standout storytelling, reflecting the evolving landscape of contemporary cinema.

The night’s biggest triumph belonged to One Battle After Another, which dominated the ceremony by winning Best Picture and multiple additional awards including Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson and Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Sinners emerged as another major force of the evening, earning Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan along with accolades for Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Cinematography. Jessie Buckley secured the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Hamnet, while Amy Madigan and Sean Penn took home the supporting acting honours for Weapons and One Battle After Another, respectively.

Beyond the awards themselves, the Oscars red carpet once again became a global cultural moment. This year saw a notable presence of South Asian talent, entrepreneurs, and creators attending the ceremony and surrounding celebrations—from actors and filmmakers to influential cultural figures shaping conversations across industries. Their presence highlighted the growing visibility of South Asian voices within the global entertainment ecosystem, both on and off the screen.

Here are the South Asian personalities who brought star power, style, and significant milestones to the 2026 Academy Awards.