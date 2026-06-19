Beauty / CAN YOGA MAKE YOU MORE BEAUTIFUL? Here’s What 18 Years Of Practice Taught Me

CAN YOGA MAKE YOU MORE BEAUTIFUL? Here’s What 18 Years Of Practice Taught Me

Beauty Jun 18, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Meena Khan | Beauty Editor

Author

Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE