The Ultimate Guide To Transitioning South Asian Skin From Summer To Fall

Technically, summer ends in the third week of September but as the days get shorter and retailers have stocked school supplies and Halloween costumes, now is the time to start transitioning skin care so that you will be on point for pumpkin spice chai season. The key to a successful transition is to not dispose with everything you used during the spring and summer, but instead replacing certain products with thicker, softer textures, and shifting the focus to skin repair.

Cleansers – Day and Night

Cleansing is the cornerstone for great skin because the pores need to be clear to receive treatments and moisture.

Millennials, Gen Z & Gen Alpha

I follow this routine to keep my combination skin (oily nose and cheeks, and normal forehead and chin) clean:

In the morning, I use 1 tsp of a lightweight cleanser to refreshen the skin; In the evening, I use 1 tsp of a heavier cleanser to deeply cleanse my skin.

There is a school of thought that posits that when we wake-up we should just splash water on the face, because our face is not dirty and we should preserve its natural oils. I think that someone with exceptionally dry and sensitive skin would benefit from this approach because the barrier is delicate. However, during the night, our faces are exposed to dust mites and sweat. Each morning, I wake up and aside from looking a tad bleary, my skin needs a soft cleanse so that when I apply my day skin routine, the ingredients penetrate fully.

Each morning, I use the Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Face Cleanser, because this soft white, milky, lotion is easy to massage into the face. I like to lift my cheeks and work the product into the skin using circular motions to depuff my face. This cleanser delivers Cordyceps and Reishi Mushrooms, Ginger, Turmeric, and Holy Basil, along with skin-soothing Licorice Extract. If you are prone to redness, this cleanser soothes the skin, and I love that my face looks relaxed and fresh after I rinse.

Each evening, after a day of exercise, sweat, grime, and make-up, I need a more active (yet gentle) cleanser that can break through the layers. The Raeka Lather Down Purifying Indian Sarsaparilla Cleanser is an excellent option, because it deeply purifies, unclogs pores, and removes impurities. The ingredient list is impressive as it includes vitamin C which brightens the skin and sarsaparilla. The latter is a tropical vine from India that treats skin problems and detoxifies. I like pressing on the pump and a spicy-scented white foam emerges. I just one full pump to cover my face ears and neck to cleanse my face.

Gen X & Mature Skin – Rich, Comforting Cleansers

For older skin, (think the starting point of Gen X), a richer cleanser may be preferable to meet the needs of drier skin. I suggest the Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow as a practical and effective addition to the night routine. You only need to massage 1 tsp of this baby pink cream, on the face and neck and the make-up just melts away. Afterwards you can rinse your face, and it feels softs due to the mix of coconut alkanes (prevents moisture loss) and camellia oil (moisturiser). On cooler nights when the air is drier, you can also apply a thin layer and use it as an overnight mask.

Insisting on the Misting

Gen Z & Gen Alpha – Featherlight Hydration

After I cleanse my skin, I always apply an essence to soften it up and create a surface that will absorb subsequent treatments. For firmer, younger skin such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, a lightweight mist such as Summer Fridays Jet Lag™ Skin Soothing Hydration Mist is ideal because it is a glycerin rich product attracts moisture to the skin and you only need 1-2 spritzes to cover the face and neck in a fine mist. I recommend patting the kin afterwards.

Older Millennials & Gen X – Plumping, Ferment-Based Essences

For older Millennials and Gen Xers, the Estée Lauder Micro Essence Treatment Lotion Toner with Bio-Ferment is an excellent choice; I am a huge fan. I apply 1-2 pumps to my clean palms and then massage them into face using circular motion, always moving upwards. The lotion’s Postbiotic 12+ works the 98.9% Bio-Active Lactobacillus Ferment to soothe skin, soften fine lines and reduce redness. It has no fragrance and leaves my skin feeling plump.

Dark Spots be Gone!

Sunspots are inevitable if we enjoy the outdoors, and this an issue that effects people of all ages. However, with the latest generation of treatments, sunspots and its sibling discolouration can be treated and minimised with disciplined use of brightening products. It is interesting how different products employ various types of flora to treat dark spots and discolouration.

Sahajan Radiance Face Serum is inspired by centuries of Ayurvedic wisdom and brightens darkness in the face by combining Triphala (delivers the powerful vitamin C), Gotu Kola (promotes skin repair) and Hyaluronic Acid (attracts moisture). You only need to massage 2-3 droplets onto the face (avoid the eyes) and neck to benefit. Typically, a disciplined, daily use of the treatment will yield visible results in 6-8 weeks, which means you should achieve a more even skin tone by Thanksgiving.

Another effective option is the Dior Snow Essence of Light Serum. This product contains extracts from the alpine flower edelweiss which brightens. The serum leaves 5 results with regular, disciplined usage: luminosity, smoothness, reduced appearance of imperfections, mattified finished and visibly soothed skin.

If you are looking for overall brightness, try the AyurrGlow Ayurr Elixir Saffron and Rose Infused Serum for Radiant Skin. The odourless serum exits the pump as an oil and then as you massage it into the skin, it quickly disperses and leaves a glow. The three main ingredients are Saffron for brightening, licorice extract for addressing the dark spots and Niacinamide to smooth out fine lines. The serum does not leave any residue on the skin and my pores look blurred.

Textures and Smoothness

Being outdoors also tends to roughen the texture of the skin and brings into focus the unevenness in skin tone, and a quick way to treat this issue is to gently exfoliate once or twice a week, and even thrice of your skin is oily.

Gen Z & Gen Alpha – Physical Exfoliators For Thicker Skin

For younger skins (Gen Z and Gen Alpha) which tends to be thicker, a physical exfoliator is an excellent option to use at night after washing the face and neck. A physical exfoliator is a cream with natural grains or fruits acids that are gently massaged on the surface of the skin to lift away dead skin cells. Vasanti Cosmetics, classic, category defining BrightenUp! Exfoliator brought microdermabrasion into the home. It has micro-derm crystals that lifts ways dead skin cells and papaya enzymes that loosens them to leave a clarified complexion.

Older Millennials & Gen X – Gentle Liquid Exfoliation

As we move forward in time, skin tends to become thinner and even though exfoliation is necessary, it should be approached with a lighter hand. I recommend applying a few droplets of specialised toner on a cotton pad and pass it along the planes of the face and neck, after washing the face and neck. I thoroughly enjoy the Biossance Squalane + BHA Pore-Minimizing Toner because its white willowbark and caviar lime extracts gently exfoliate the skin while squalane replenishes the moisture barrier. My skin never feels tight afterwards and it feels soft.

One Bottle, Two Eyes & Three Problems Addressed

As we gently glide towards cooler temperatures, we should also address the thin skin around the eyes. My experience has taught me that there are three categories of eye contour challenges: puffiness; dark circles; and lines. Everyone has issues with all three but there is always one challenge that dominates, and for many South Asians a common main challenge is dark circles. However, as I have moved forward in time (not aging!), I find that lines under my eye socket have become more of an issue.

A champion product that all South Asian beauties should consider is the Clarins Total Eye Lift which uses a Retinol-Like Technology from the leaves of the organically grown Harungana plant whose extracts are as effective but gentler than retinol. This ingredient reduces the appearance of lines, while horse chestnut reduces dark circles, vitamin E adds luminosity, shea butter nourishes the skin and Arabica coffee reduces puffiness. This product takes on all of the challenges by harnessing the power of plants in an ecologically responsible manner.

Dream Creams

The final step to seal in the hard work and to add moisture to the skin. Depending in your skin you need a lighter texture (oily) or a heavier one (dry), and my experience is that as I have moved forward in time, I need a heavier moisturiser to keep my skin feeling plump.

Gen Z & Gen Alpha – Light, Barrier-Boosting Creams

Lion Pose® Pep Talk™ Bio-Placenta Barrier Cream with Triple Lipid Complex is designed to reduce redness and hydrate the skin. The lightweight, while gel-like cream comes packaged in a push, pump bottle, which squirts out the perfect amount of product that covers the face and neck. It contains Ceramides, Cholesterol and Fatty Acids that strengthens the skin barrier, and Glutathione and Ashwagandha that are antioxidants that protect the skin.

Older Millennials & Gen X – Rich Creams For Firmness & Radiance

A richer cream that will add brilliance without the heaviness is the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème. I love how I can massage it in completely without residue within seconds. The product addresses my top concerns such as dark spots, firmness, lines and smoothness. The jar itself is an ode to luxe and I love that it is a departure from the summer vibe and is a wonderful comfort as I leave warmer temperatures behind.

Plodding Towards Autumn

As we plod towards September, quick, little changes will ensure that that your bronzy glow will give way to afresh autumnal one. The key is to pick out what to switch because too much change can make the skin react. Additionally, some products can be used year-round and it would be wasteful to throw them out just because the season changed.

