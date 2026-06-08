FROM CANNES TO TRIBECA: Box Office Guru Media Launches New Production Arm & Expands Programming
Community Spotlight Jun 08, 2026
Box Office Guru Media wraps its successful South Asians at Cannes initiative, launches a new production arm, and expands its programming with upcoming events at Tribeca.
Box Office Guru Media (BOGM) is building on a successful run at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with the launch of its upcoming “South Asians at Tribeca” programming, continuing its efforts to create opportunities, visibility, and community for South Asian creatives across the global entertainment industry.
Following a series of events and activations at Cannes and Marche du Film, BOGM is now preparing a slate of programming for the 2026 Tribeca Festival, bringing together filmmakers, executives, artists, producers, and emerging voices from across the industry.
Building Connections At Cannes
During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and Marche du Film, Box Office Guru Media collaborated with RecDek, South Stack Studios, Lotus Visual Productions, RASA Film Group, and Khan & Kumar Media to host a Bollywood Happy Hour activation that brought together members of the international film community.
The Cannes programming also included networking events, a pitch session at The Impact Lounge, industry conversations, and strategic meetings focused on expanding South Asian storytelling and collaboration opportunities across film, television, and emerging media formats.
A New Production Arm Is Announced
During the Women in Film x Box Office Guru Media breakfast, BOGM announced the launch of its new vertical production arm.
The new division will focus on developing and producing short-form vertical content designed for the next generation of digital entertainment platforms and audiences.
The announcement marked a significant addition to the company’s growing portfolio of initiatives aimed at supporting creators and exploring new forms of storytelling.
South Asians At Tribeca
Building on the momentum from Cannes, Box Office Guru Media is now preparing a series of activations under the “South Asians at Tribeca” banner.
The upcoming programming will include partnerships with Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Epicenter, Islamic Scholarship Fund, and South Asian House.
Among the featured events is a collaborative mixer hosted at Sundaram Tagore Gallery, bringing together filmmakers, creatives, executives, and emerging voices for an evening of networking and community building.
The event will also feature filmmakers Sneha Mehta and Teddy Stern of Sneddy, who will present a teaser of their short film, Getar Hero, which is premiering at Tribeca.
Another upcoming event is a breakfast with Epicenter celebrating South Asian documentary filmmakers participating in the festival, including Habiba Nosheen and Mohammed Ali Naqvi.
A Conversation On Documentary Storytelling
As part of the Tribeca programming, Gitesh Pandya will moderate a featured panel at the Tribeca Untold Stories Lounge titled Unfiltered Truths: South Asian Voices in Documentary Film.
Taking place on June 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the AT&T Untold Stories Lounge at Spring Street Studios, the panel will explore how South Asian documentary filmmakers bring personal, political, and cultural stories to life on screen.
Featured participants include Mohammed Ali Naqvi, director of Hanging By a Wire, and Habiba Nosheen, director of The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony.
Looking Ahead
“Cannes was an incredible opportunity to bring together so many different parts of the South Asian creative community in one space,” said Rohi Mirza Pandya. “We’re excited to continue building that momentum at Tribeca through meaningful conversations, collaborations, and new opportunities for creators.”
Looking ahead, Box Office Guru Media plans to continue expanding its festival and market presence through curated events, branded activations, strategic partnerships, and creator-focused programming designed to amplify South Asian voices in entertainment worldwide.
Photos provided by Box Office Guru Media
Suggested Reading:
The First Ever South Asian House At SXSW Made All Sorts Of History
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