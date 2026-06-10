STRAWBERRY LEGS NO MORE: How I Got My Brown Skin Summer-Ready

Learn how to tackle strawberry legs, uneven skin tone, and discolouration with exfoliation, shaving, moisturization, and simple beauty tricks for glowing summer skin.

The strawberry is the most delicious flower in the world. I love them freshly washed with cream and can never refuse a slice of strawberry shortcake… but strawberry legs are a different matter. The term refers dark or raised pores on the legs that resemble the skin and seeds of a strawberry, and the state of pores are due to ingrown hairs and clogged pores.

To get gorgeous gams, in addition to smooth arms, back and torso, regular exfoliation is key. However, texture does not reduce discolouration and unevenness, so simple tricks such as using highlighter, self-tanner and body make-up can create the illusion of all over, uniform, even skin. Read on to learn how I have prepared my brown skin for the glamour of summer.

Exfoliation: Physical Chemistry in the Shower

I espouse exfoliation as an essential part of bodily upkeep but before you start any routine, always do a patch test, and stop using the product(s) if you see any reaction. By patch test, I mean that you take a small quantity of product and apply it to a small surface area of the skin, preferably one that can be covered by clothes and observe if the skin reacts adversely.

Exfoliation is a step that can be executed physically and/or chemically, so it is important to take a gentle approach in terms of the product(s) you use, how you apply them and how often. Remember, for some people exfoliating daily and switching the methods can benefit the skin, but for others, it can make the skin red. Personally, my skin remains calm and feels soft when I use a manual scrub twice a week. For someone else, daily dry brushing suffices.

I have previously discussed the benefits of manual exfoliation using a creamy, gentle scrub such as the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub. I insist on the using creamy formulae because I shave my legs twice weekly, which is an intense exfoliation, so I need a product that lifts away dead skin cells and does not irritate healthy skin. I do not rub the scrub onto my skin, instead I massage my body using circular motions, which encourages blood flow, and allows the scrub to lift away the dead skin cells and grime.

An alternative or a complement to using a physical scrub, is using a cleansing product such as the CeraVe® Salicylic Acid Cleanser, Renewing Exfoliating Face Wash With Vitamin D for Normal Skin, Fragrance Free, whose salicylic acid unplugs pores by disintegrating the oil and grime. The product can be used on the face and body.

If you prefer plant-derived exfoliating ingredients, Rare Beauty Find Comfort Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash contains konjac jelly, a gentle exfoliant that buffs and cleanses without stripping skin of its natural moisture. I have tried this product and confirm that my skin never felt stripped and the soft scent of cashmere always relaxed me.

Another effective way to lift away dead skin cells and free ingrown hairs is to dry brush. This is a practise that you can alternative with body scrub practise. I like the Quo Wood Bath Brush Wet or Dry because the handle length permits me to access the back and the cost fits my budget. In addition to lifting away dead skin cells and freeing ingrown hairs, each stroke (go from the bottom up, outside in, always moving the brush stroke towards the heart) encourages strong circulation and the body feels revved up.

Shaving: Living On The Razor’s Edge and Within Budget

Shaving is an essential element of my body care, because I like the look of smooth legs, and with regular manual exfoliation I have been able to avoid strawberry legs. I refuse to grow out hair for waxing because it takes too long; and I prefer to save money for retirement rather than paying for laser sessions.

Shaving is economical which produces short term results, but it does not impact the rate of regrowth or the thickness of hair. By the former I mean that the cost of a razor system such as Schick Intuition is a lot less than a waxing or lasering session and the smoothness can last for 2 days, and by the latter I mean that leg hairs remain thick, even if you shave daily.

I like the Intuition system because I use one component that applies lubricant while the multiple blades remove the hair. I know that by the time the lubricant finishes that the razor is dull and I use a new cartridge. To get a smooth shave it is imperative that you have a razor with sharp blades because dull ones can tug at the skin resulting in small cuts, and the hairs can remain on the legs. The latter means that you would have to shave the area again and that can irritate the skin leaving temporary, red splotches. If you use an individual razor with a shaving cream, I recommend that you switch the razor out once every few weeks.

Moisture is a Must!

Brown skin is at its best when it gleams. Exfoliation clears the body of debris, and a good body moisturiser attracts the spotlight.

During the warmer months, I switch to light weight products that deliver on skin soothing and smoothness. I want to be able to massage it in quickly and wear my clothes without worrying that some residue is staining my clothes. My favourite body oil is the Biossance 100% Squalane Oil, because my skin responds well to its sugar cane derived squalane, and sharks (a traditional source of squalane) are not harmed. It is absorbed rapidly into my skin and leaves a lovely sheen that is dry to the touch.

If you prefer lotions, a great one to try is the Rasasara Pitta Moisturising Milk. The lotion, which is described as being perfect for summertime because of its cooling, hydrating effects, contains organic ingredients that have a track moisture to hydrate and soothe: chamomile water, aloe concentrate, almond, calendula, rose hip, peppermint, rosemary and sandalwood. The product is described as being suited for pitta skin, but the ingredients are so gentle that vatas and kaphas should not miss out!

Discoloration and Quick Fixes

I have been embarrassed by, and resented deeply, my discoloured elbows and knees. Their darkness breaks the visual line of my limbs and makes them look shorter. It frustrates me because the actual shape of my legs and my arms are decent but when a dark circle breaks the visual line, the shape is lost.

Once could argue that self-acceptance is the way to go but in the short days of summer, sometimes you just want to flex and show off the limbs.

I have developed three methods of distraction and illusion that have helped me to deal with discolouration on various parts of the body. The first is to use specialised body make-up such as the MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation (30 shades available).

I always physically exfoliate the skin because you want the foundation to cover the discolouration and not cake onto dead skin cells. I apply a few droplets of foundation onto a dry sponge and then I dab on a thin layer and wait for it to set. I may apply a second layer but usually I avoid this step because if you apply too much make-up on an area where the other parts are foundation-free, it could look obvious that you are covering up something. After the foundation I use the same sponge and dab on a touch of powder that matches the foundation. Again, only a few grams suffice, because you need to set the foundation, but not draw attention to the area. The end effect is that my elbows and knees look naturally lighter, but it will never fully meld with the rest of the skin colour in the limbs. I am satisfied with the result and always feel more confident afterwards.

I also believe in the power of self-tanner to create a more even overall colour and to downplay lighter scars. My face, neck and forearms are significantly darker than my arms come spring, because they are always exposed during the winter, and my legs look ghostly pale in comparison. To ensure that I will have an overall even brown colour, on the day that I exfoliate, I moisturise and then apply a self-tanner such as the Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel. Its effect appears within four hours and since the product is a gel it is easy to spread over arms, legs, and torso. I feel like a golden goddess once the colour develops, and my legs look like seamless extensions of the rest of body from a colour perspective. Moreover, my legs look particularly smooth because the follicles are muted and my skin looks even.

Body Love

Summer is the best season for brown skin because the sun brings out the warmth of our tones. Exfoliation and moisturisation are essential to optimise brown skin beauty. If you have discolouration it is your option to cover it up and if you cover it up, use a light hand, because the goal is to have an effect that blends into the surrounding skin.

Suggested Reading:

Grey Hair, Don’t Care: A South Asian Guide To Going “Greyt” Gracefully