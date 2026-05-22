“We’re Buying the Buildings Now”: Inside ANOKHI LIFE’s Legacy Builders Event For South Asian Heritage Month
Culture May 22, 2026
Legacy Builders highlights: ANOKHI LIFE celebrates South Asian influence, representation, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact.
There was an undeniable energy inside Toronto Fashion Academy on May 14, 2026, as entrepreneurs, creatives, industry leaders, media personalities, and changemakers gathered for an evening centered around one thing: legacy.
The event was hosted by our founder, Raj Girn who thoughtfully moderated three dynamic panel discussions (focused on business, glamour, and entertainment) in honour of South Asian Heritage Month, “Legacy Builders: A Masterclass On South Asians Redefining Global Influence”. It was a reflection of how dramatically the South Asian narrative has evolved over the last two decades—from fighting for visibility to actively shaping industries, culture, media, business, and global influence itself.
“When I founded ANOKHI LIFE in 2002, the trajectory of the South Asian community looked very different from what it does today. At the time, many of us existed on the fringes of mainstream culture, often expected to fit into narratives that didn’t fully reflect who we truly were behind closed doors.
Today, those doors have been flung wide open. South Asians are now leading, influencing, and redefining industries across the globe. Two decades ago, many of us were simply trying to break into mainstream spaces—now we are building legacies within them.
That evolution is what tonight is truly about: celebrating our community, our resilience, and the unprecedented success South Asians are achieving across industries worldwide. Every speaker taking this stage tonight is a South Asian legacy builder, and every brand, business, and activation represented here is contributing to that larger story of growth, creativity, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact.
While tonight’s audience is predominantly South Asian, we’re also grateful for the allies and supporters joining us from many different communities. We deeply value those collaborations and shared experiences as we continue amplifying our collective narrative as Canadians.” – Raj Girn
A major part of bringing “Legacy Builders” to life was ANOKHI LIFE’s long-standing partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy, which served as both the evening’s venue partner and collaborative force behind the experience.
Throughout the evening, several speakers acknowledged the significance of the relationship between the two organizations, with Toronto Fashion Academy founder Jason Cameron reflecting on the partnership’s longevity and shared commitment to community-building.
“We’ve had a very long-time partnership… and we’re always happy and excited to support not only the South Asian community that I’m from, but the entire support comes from leadership. Raj has always been somebody who continues bringing people together, creating opportunities, and building spaces where community and creativity can really thrive.”
Over the years, both ANOKHI LIFE and Toronto Fashion Academy have continued creating platforms that celebrate creativity, entrepreneurship, diversity, and emerging talent, making the partnership a natural fit for an event centered around legacy, representation, and community impact.
We’re Buying The Buildings Now
The evening’s first panel—BUSINESS LEGACY BUILDERS —explored entrepreneurship, reinvention, leadership, resilience, and what it truly means to create something that outlives you.
The conversation quickly evolved beyond business strategy and into something far more personal: identity, sacrifice, reinvention, and the emotional realities behind entrepreneurship.
One of the evening’s most defining moments came when Dr. Ruby Dhalla (Dhalla Group) reflected on the dramatic evolution of South Asian representation and influence in Canada over the last two decades.
“There was a time where we had to ask for a seat at the table… In 2026, the South Asian community is buying the buildings.”
The statement immediately resonated throughout the room, capturing the larger spirit of the evening itself—a shift from simply seeking visibility to actively building ownership, influence, and long-term impact across industries. Throughout the panel, Dhalla also reflected on the deeper meaning of legacy following the loss of her brother, emphasizing that true legacy is ultimately measured not by titles or material success, but by the lives you impact and the way you make people feel.
“Legacy is really about impact… and the type of lives that you touch.”
Her reflections grounded the conversation in something far deeper than business success alone: purpose, resilience, human connection, and building something meaningful that extends beyond yourself.
Jason Cameron (Toronto Fashion Academy) spoke candidly about resilience, consistency, and building community through the Toronto Fashion Academy:
“Consistency is king… If you believe in what you’re doing, eventually people will believe in it too.”
His comments resonated deeply within a room filled with entrepreneurs and creatives navigating their own evolving journeys. Cameron also emphasized the importance of community, mentorship, and staying grounded in purpose even during moments of uncertainty. Throughout the panel, he repeatedly returned to the idea that long-term success is rarely built overnight, but through persistence and belief in your vision.
He also reflected on how the Toronto Fashion Academy evolved from humble beginnings into an internationally recognized platform, a journey shaped not only by ambition, but by relationships, trust, and the “family” mentality that continues to define the organization today.
He later spoke about how some of the academy’s most difficult moments ultimately became turning points for growth, including the organization’s pivot during COVID that transformed the business into a successful event management company while still maintaining the heart and spirit of the original brand.
Roma Adil (Classico Roma) spoke candidly about the realities of entrepreneurship, expansion, and learning through failure while building Classico Roma into a recognized luxury décor brand.
“Failure is very important. If you’re not going to fail, you’re not going to learn. Every mistake teaches you something, and every challenge pushes you to evolve.”
She reflected on the risks involved in opening additional showrooms and launching a Canadian-based custom factory amid ongoing economic challenges and industry delays. At the same time, Adil emphasized the importance of continuously evolving with design trends, customer expectations, and innovation—something she credits as a major factor behind the brand’s continued growth and loyal customer base.
Throughout the discussion, she also highlighted the importance of adaptability and staying open to change within industries that are constantly shifting alongside consumer lifestyles, aesthetics, and market demands. She also discussed the importance of branding and marketing in helping businesses grow and stay competitive, noting that visibility and storytelling can become just as important as the product or service itself within today’s market.
For Asif Sajan (Masala Whiskey), legacy and branding came down to emotional connection and cultural memory.
“The biggest thing for us was: how do I make people connect and feel that connection to home? How do I create something that reminds people of moments, memories, and culture in a way that feels authentic?”
Throughout the discussion, Sajan described how storytelling became central to the creation of Masala Whiskey, particularly through flavours, branding, and experiences designed to evoke cultural familiarity and shared memories.
He also spoke about the importance of curiosity, connection, and continuously learning from others throughout the entrepreneurial journey, themes that resonated strongly within a room filled with founders, creatives, and emerging business leaders.
His reflections highlighted how modern South Asian brands are increasingly leaning into cultural authenticity rather than distancing themselves from it, embracing identity and heritage as strengths that resonate deeply with audiences both within and beyond the diaspora.
Human Connection In The Age Of AI
The second conversation of the evening—GLAMOUR LEGACY BUILDERS—explored beauty, wellness, branding, esthetics, and the rapidly evolving relationship between confidence and identity in a digital-first world.
The discussion explored everything from social media and virality to trust, authenticity, emotional wellness, and the future of beauty industries shaped increasingly by algorithms and AI.
Despite the conversation centering around industries often associated with aesthetics and image, the panel repeatedly returned to one concept: human connection.
Shirley Wu (The Beauty Concept & Shirley Wu Academy) brought emotional depth to the conversation while discussing confidence, self-image, and the deeply personal relationships she has built throughout her career in beauty and education.
“It’s not about the service… it’s giving them an experience where they feel seen and they feel heard.”
She reflected on how many women—particularly within South Asian and Asian communities—often prioritize everyone else before themselves, losing confidence and self-care in the process. Throughout the panel, Wu emphasized that beauty and glamour can become tools for emotional transformation when clients are given space to reconnect with themselves, feel understood, and rebuild confidence from within.
One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when she shared a story about a client who had been struggling deeply with mental health before seeing herself differently after a glam transformation.
“She looked at herself and said, ‘How can this girl take her life?’ … and that’s when I realized I needed to speak up.”
Her reflections reframed beauty as something far more meaningful than appearance alone, a space for healing, empowerment, and self-worth.
As conversations around AI, technology, and digital innovation surfaced throughout the panel, Dr. Harjinder Girn (Home of Dentistry) brought the discussion back to the importance of human connection and long-term trust.
“Technology will continue to evolve, but if you build a good relationship with someone, you will always have a loyal patient.”
His perspective reinforced one of the strongest recurring themes of the evening: that authenticity, relationships, and emotional intelligence remain irreplaceable even within highly modernized industries. Girn also reflected on the importance of consistency, professionalism, and patient care in building not only a successful business, but a lasting legacy rooted in trust.
Throughout the conversation, he emphasized the value of listening to patients, helping them feel comfortable, and approaching treatment collaboratively rather than transactionally. His comments highlighted how healthcare experiences today are increasingly shaped not only by innovation and technology, but by the ability to make people feel genuinely heard, understood, and cared for.
Dr. Rahul Vyas (The Glam Temple Medspa) spoke about the connection between appearance, confidence, and emotional well-being while reflecting on his journey from dermatology in India to building his practice in Canada.
“Appearance and confidence, they are connected… this is where my purpose really lies in making a huge impact in somebody’s life by the skills that I have.”
Throughout the discussion, Vyas emphasized the importance of ethical, honest, and personalized care within the aesthetics industry, particularly at a time when trends and unrealistic standards continue dominating social media conversations.
“We just make the best version of yourselves without losing your identity.”
He also reflected on the importance of building trust and long-term relationships with clients rather than approaching treatments transactionally, reinforcing the idea that confidence-driven care can have a lasting impact far beyond physical appearance alone.
Daniel Pillai (Langton PR) delivered one of the panel’s most thought-provoking conversations around the evolution of branding, PR, and digital influence in an era increasingly shaped by algorithms, virality, and audience fatigue.
“Nobody wants that beautifully perfected, curated piece of content anymore. People are craving authenticity. They want to know who you really are.”
Throughout the discussion, Pillai emphasized the importance of vulnerability, honesty, and emotional connection in building meaningful brands and communities. He also spoke candidly about overcoming imposter syndrome and learning to embrace his own identity, sharing how authenticity ultimately became one of the greatest strengths within both his personal and professional journey.
“The minute I did that, everything just started to fall into place.”
His reflections reinforced one of the evening’s strongest recurring themes: that success becomes far more sustainable when people stop trying to fit expectations and begin showing up fully as themselves.
The Stories South Asians Were Never Allowed To TellThe evening’s final panel—ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY BUILDERS—delivered some of the night’s most emotionally vulnerable and culturally layered moments.
The conversation explored representation, reinvention, identity, visibility, mental health, storytelling, and the emotional realities of surviving industries that historically left little room for South Asian voices.
Pamela Sinha brought emotional depth and honesty to the panel while discussing storytelling, trauma, representation, and the importance of creating narratives that reflect lived experiences often overlooked in mainstream entertainment.
“No one was going to write those stories for me. I had to write them myself.”
Reflecting on both her acting and writing journey, Sinha spoke about how personal experiences and challenges ultimately pushed her toward creating more authentic and emotionally truthful work. She later added:
“Sometimes you have to be your own hero.”
Her comments resonated deeply within the room, reinforcing how storytelling can become both an act of healing and a powerful form of representation for communities whose voices have historically been underrepresented within mainstream media.
Fuad Ahmed delivered one of the evening’s most vulnerable reflections while speaking about identity, representation, and the pressure many South Asians once felt to assimilate within mainstream entertainment spaces.
“Earlier in my career, I actually changed my name professionally to Gabe Gray because I thought it would make things easier… and eventually I realized you have to find your way back to your authentic self.”
His comments sparked a broader conversation around visibility, belonging, and the emotional cost of trying to fit into industries that historically offered limited representation for South Asian talent. Ahmed also reflected on growing up in Atlanta with very few South Asian figures represented in mainstream media (mainly Apu from The Simpsons), emphasizing how meaningful today’s shift in representation has become for younger generations now seeing themselves reflected more authentically on screen.
Throughout the discussion, he spoke candidly about the importance of embracing individuality rather than hiding parts of your identity in pursuit of acceptance or opportunity. His reflections resonated deeply within the room, reinforcing one of the evening’s strongest recurring themes: that authenticity itself can become a powerful form of legacy.
Devo Brown spoke candidly about authenticity, individuality, and refusing pressure to change who he was while building his career in mainstream media and radio.
“I remember being told I should probably change my name… and I said, ‘I’m not changing my name. I am who I am.’”
His reflections highlighted the importance of self-confidence and identity within industries where many racialized personalities once felt pressured to become more “palatable” to mainstream audiences. Throughout the discussion, Brown emphasized that representation matters not only on-screen and on-air, but also behind the scenes—in leadership, storytelling, and decision-making spaces that ultimately shape culture itself.
He also reflected on how much the landscape has evolved for South Asian creatives and media personalities over the years, noting that younger generations now have far more visibility and possibility than previous generations did growing up. His comments reinforced one of the evening’s strongest recurring themes: that authenticity and representation are no longer limitations, but increasingly sources of power.
DJ Fizza (Toronto DJ Academy) reflected on building a career in entertainment as a Pakistani Muslim woman within an industry that, when she first began, had very little visible representation for women like her.
“Never in a million years did I ever think I would be sitting here as a DJ being a Pakistani girl. First of all, being a Pakistan Muslim girl. Being a brown girl and just being a girl, period.”
She spoke about discovering DJ culture through friends, developing a deep love for music, and gradually realizing that she belonged in spaces traditionally dominated by men. Later in the discussion, Fizza reflected on the impact representation now has on younger South Asian girls entering creative industries.
“Looking at other little South Asian girls to see like, wow, they want to be DJs, and they actually think that they can do it.”
Throughout the panel, her comments reinforced how visibility can inspire confidence, possibility, and new pathways for future generations pursuing unconventional creative careers.
More Than A Panel Series
Beyond the conversations on stage, “Legacy Builders” unfolded as an immersive cultural experience rooted in community, collaboration, celebration, and connection.
Guests networked throughout the evening while moving through a series of curated activations designed to spotlight South Asian-led businesses, wellness experiences, beauty innovations, fashion, media, and storytelling. More than simply vendor stations, each activation reflected the larger spirit of the evening: South Asians building brands, platforms, and experiences that are redefining influence across industries.
One of the evening’s standout experiential moments included ANOKHI LIFE’s oversized magazine-cover installation, where guests stepped into their own “cover star” moment — a nod to ANOKHI’s 24-year legacy of spotlighting South Asian voices, stories, and achievements. Throughout the evening, attendees gathered around the installation capturing photos, networking, and celebrating the spirit of visibility and representation that has long defined the platform.
Below is a collection of photos from the installation.
The atmosphere itself reflected the fusion of professionalism and cultural celebration that defined the event. Guests embraced the evening’s South Asian and fusion-inspired dress theme, bringing vibrant colour, fashion, and individuality into the space while conversations flowed between creatives, founders, media personalities, entrepreneurs, and emerging professionals.
Below is a collection of photos of guests enjoying the event.
Attendees explored activations presented by ANOKHI LIFE, Home of Dentistry, Shirley Wu Academy, The Glam Temple Medspa, The Open Chest Confidence Academy, and Toronto Fashion Academy, each offering guests an opportunity to engage directly with the brands and personalities helping shape today’s South Asian entrepreneurial and creative landscape.
Adding to the immersive energy of the evening were cocktails by Masala Whiskey, mocktails by Rubicon Exotic, chai by Chaiiwala of London, lite bites by Brie & Bebe, desserts by Dipped Donuts, décor by Classico Roma, panel recording by Nisarg Media Productions, coverage by ANOKHI Uncensored with Raj Girn and Fecc Mag, and music by Toronto DJ Academy.
Below is a collection of photos of the sponsor and vendor booths.
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