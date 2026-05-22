“We’re Buying the Buildings Now”: Inside ANOKHI LIFE’s Legacy Builders Event For South Asian Heritage Month

“When I founded ANOKHI LIFE in 2002, the trajectory of the South Asian community looked very different from what it does today. At the time, many of us existed on the fringes of mainstream culture, often expected to fit into narratives that didn’t fully reflect who we truly were behind closed doors.

Today, those doors have been flung wide open. South Asians are now leading, influencing, and redefining industries across the globe. Two decades ago, many of us were simply trying to break into mainstream spaces—now we are building legacies within them.

That evolution is what tonight is truly about: celebrating our community, our resilience, and the unprecedented success South Asians are achieving across industries worldwide. Every speaker taking this stage tonight is a South Asian legacy builder, and every brand, business, and activation represented here is contributing to that larger story of growth, creativity, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact.

While tonight’s audience is predominantly South Asian, we’re also grateful for the allies and supporters joining us from many different communities. We deeply value those collaborations and shared experiences as we continue amplifying our collective narrative as Canadians.” – Raj Girn