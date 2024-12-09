Roshni Media’s Much-Anticipated TIA Awards Gala Gets Ready To Take Over NYC!

RAYWA Foundation, with its roots in Roshni Media, proudly announces the highly anticipated TIA (The Inspirational Achievers) Awards Gala to take place on December 14th, 2024.

Initially founded by Roshni Media to honor the achievements of Indian individuals in the United States, the platform expanded to celebrate excellence across North America and has now evolved into a global recognition of achievers from diverse backgrounds.

This year’s event marks the 25th anniversary of celebrating diversity worldwide and will be held at the iconic The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, in New York City.

Hosted by the RAYWA Autism Foundation, the gala will honor exceptional individuals through award ceremonies, interspersed with captivating live entertainment.

As Roshni Media’s initiatives now fold into the RAYWA Foundation, this gala reflects the enduring legacy of celebrating diversity and inclusion while supporting RAYWA’s mission to empower neurodiverse youth and foster a more inclusive society.

EVENT DETAILS:

TIA Awards

Date: December 14, 2024

Location: The Taj Pierre Hotel, New York City

➡️ BUY TICKETS HERE (tables and individual tickets available for purchase) ⬅️

Honorees Include:

1. Lifetime Achievement Awards

• Alan Cumming -Actor, Author, and Activist

• Princess Diya Kumari – Philanthropist and Politician

• Tonino Lamborghini – Luxury Brand Innovator

2. Corporate Leadership Excellence

• Saul Van Buerden – Head of Consumer & Small Business Banking, Wells Fargo

• Dennis Mathew – CEO, Altice USA

• Chiro Aikat – Executive Vice President, Mastercard

• Ashu Rathor – Partner, EY

3. Philanthropy and Community Impact

• Robin Ganzert – President & CEO, American Humane

• Parekh Family Foundation – Philanthropic Organization

• Mayor Neena Singh – Mayor of Montgomery Township

• Raju Sethi – Media Entrepreneur

• Dr. Rajendra Bansal – Philanthropist and Healthcare Entrepreneur

4. Innovation and Entrepreneurship

• Sunil Bagaria – Founder & President, GDB International

• Bobby Garg – Branding Expert in the Liquor Industry

• Greg Reid – Author, Speaker, and Entrepreneur

5. Healthcare and Science Leadership

• Dr. Julie Russak – Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder, Russak Dermatology Clinic

• Chirag Patel – Chief Strategy Officer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

• Dr. Satheesh Kathula – Oncologist and Philanthropist

6. Arts and Culture Excellence

• Claudia Wells- Actress and Philanthropist

• Rhea Raj – Singer and Songwriter

• Ashfer Biju – Executive Chef, The Pierre Hotel

• Namratha Prashanth – Winery Expert, Italy

“The TIA Awards Gala, founded in 2012, celebrates extraordinary individuals whose stories of perseverance, overcoming challenges, and redefining success inspire us all. It’s a platform that goes beyond diversity, shining a light on journeys that transform setbacks into achievements and drive meaningful change,” says Manee Kamboj, Founder of TIA Awards and Co-Founder & CEO of RAYWA Foundation. “This year, we are proud to unveil the RAYWA coffee table book, showcasing the inspiring journeys of trailblazers who drive change and inclusivity,” adds Dr. Rashmee Sharma, Co-Founder of RAYWA Foundation and author of the Roshni coffee table books.

Both the gala and the book embody the RAYWA Foundation’s mission to empower neurodiverse youth and champion equity for all. Built on the TIA Awards’ legacy, this event highlights the profound impact of celebrating diversity and fostering meaningful change.

Highlights from previous TIA Awards Gala:

We had the opportunity to chat with the The RAYWA Team on this wonderful initiative:

1. What is the primary goal of the TIA Awards Gala?

The TIA Awards Gala founded by Manee Kamboj, is a distinguished celebration of visionary leaders, recognizing their extraordinary achievements and presenting them with awards that honor their resilience, innovation, and contributions to society. It is a platform for showcasing the impact of individuals who have not only excelled in their fields but also inspired others through their journeys of success and social responsibility.

This year, the gala will also feature the launch of the Roshni limited edition coffee table book on visionary leaders, authored by Dr. Rashmee Sharma. This exclusive edition will spotlight some of our previous honorees who were recognized with TIA Awards and/or featured in earlier editions of the Roshni series. The book reflects the gala’s ethos by highlighting exceptional individuals whose stories exemplify perseverance and transformative impact.

In addition to celebrating leadership, the TIA Awards Gala benefits the RAYWA Foundation(founded by Dr Rashmee Sharma and Ms. Manee Kamboj) by raising funds to support its mission of creating resources and opportunities for neurodiverse youth. The proceeds contribute to bridging gaps in advocacy, education, and vocational support, ensuring these individuals can find sustainable life opportunities and thrive in inclusive as well as supportive environments.

2. How has the event evolved over the past 25 years?

Roshni Media, founded by Dr. Rashmee Sharma, began as a pioneering platform to celebrate diversity and inclusion through the acclaimed Roshni coffee table books. These books highlighted inspirational stories of South Asian individuals, showcasing their resilience, leadership, and contributions to society. With a focus on raising awareness about underrepresented communities, Roshni Media became a beacon for celebrating diversity in its many forms.

As the platform gained momentum, it became clear that the mission could extend even further to address broader challenges faced by underrepresented groups. This evolution was catalyzed by Manee Kamboj, founder of the TIA Awards Gala, whose leadership brought a new dimension to Roshni Media. Recognizing the opportunity to create even greater impact, Manee partnered with Dr. Rashmee to expand the platform’s scope. Together, they aligned their efforts to include advocacy for neurodiverse youth, blending Roshni Media’s original mission with a commitment to addressing the unique needs of individuals with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia.

This transformative collaboration led to the birth of the RAYWA Foundation, which transcends the original focus of Roshni Media to champion both diversity awareness and neurodiversity inclusion. The TIA Awards Gala, under the RAYWA umbrella, has become a global platform to celebrate visionary leaders while raising funds to support neurodiverse youth. Today, RAYWA embodies the spirit of its founding organization while embracing a broader mission: to bridge gaps in resources, create awareness, and advocate for inclusive opportunities for all.

Through this journey, Roshni Media has grown from a storytelling platform to a movement for advocacy and change, unified by the shared vision of its founders to inspire, empower, and transform lives.

3. Can you elaborate on the RAYWA Foundation’s mission and vision?

The RAYWA Foundation is dedicated to bridging the gap for neurodiverse youth, particularly those with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia. Its mission focuses on raising awareness, providing lifelong resources, and fostering vocational and educational opportunities. The foundation envisions a world where neurodiverse individuals are celebrated for their unique abilities and empowered to lead fulfilling lives through sustainable support systems and inclusive communities. By advocating for equity and opportunity, RAYWA aims to create a global impact that aligns with the values of the TIA Awards Gala.

4. How do the honorees embody the values and goals of the RAYWA Foundation?

The honorees of the TIA Awards Gala represent resilience, innovation, and the ability to overcome challenges—qualities that align closely with the values of the RAYWA Foundation. They serve as role models who inspire others to embrace diversity and inclusion, reflecting the foundation’s mission of empowering individuals to thrive despite obstacles. By recognizing leaders who champion social responsibility, the gala celebrates not just success but also the commitment to creating a more inclusive world, a goal that lies at the heart of RAYWA’s vision.

5. What specific programs and initiatives is the foundation currently working on to support neurodiverse youth?

The RAYWA Foundation is fundamentally an advocacy organization committed to creating awareness about neurodiversity and bridging the gaps in resources available to neurodiverse youth. Our mission is to serve as the vital step that connects individuals and families to opportunities, tools, and support they need to thrive.

Key initiatives include:

• Vocational and Life Skills Training Connections: We introduce neurodiverse youth to leading organizations specializing in vocational training, such as Project SEARCH, Autism Speaks Workforce Development Program, and Specialisterne. These organizations provide specialized programs that prepare individuals for meaningful employment and financial independence. The foundation’s role is to bridge the gap by connecting youth to these resources and ensuring they have access to tailored opportunities.

• Awareness and Advocacy Campaigns: Educating communities, schools, and workplaces about neurodiversity to foster inclusion and acceptance. Our campaigns aim to highlight the potential of neurodiverse individuals and advocate for policies and practices that bridge gaps in existing systems.

• Resource Connection Programs: Collaborating with schools, businesses, and community organizations to link neurodiverse youth and their families with the tools and networks needed to support their growth and development.

Looking ahead, the RAYWA Foundation is working on the One World Home initiative, a visionary program that will provide lifelong mentorship for neurodiverse individuals through an ambassador network. This initiative aims to address the long-term concerns of families by offering sustained support and celebrating the unique talents of neurodiverse youth. The foundation’s collaborative approach ensures that neurodiverse individuals are celebrated, supported, and empowered to realize their full potential in inclusive communities and workplaces.

6. What is the inspiration behind the Roshni coffee table book, and what stories and insights can readers expect to find in the book?

The Roshni coffee table book series was born out of Dr. Rashmee Sharma’s vision to elevate the identity and accomplishments of the Indian community in the United States. While teaching at Washington University in Seattle, Dr. Rashmee observed a significant lack of awareness about the contributions of Indian Americans among her peers and students. For many, knowledge about India was limited to figures like Mahatma Gandhi or stereotypes of India as a land of elephants and snake charmers.

Realizing the pressing need to broaden this narrative, Dr. Rashmee set out to curate a series of books that would highlight the extraordinary achievements of Indians who exemplify success, resilience, and values that extend far beyond these limited perceptions. The Roshni books bring to life inspiring stories of individuals who have not only broken barriers but have also shaped industries, communities, and global perspectives.

Readers can expect heartfelt narratives of visionaries, changemakers, and trailblazers who represent the vast contributions of the Indian diaspora to the world. The series reflects Dr. Rashmee’s commitment to publicizing and uplifting the identity of India

n Americans and ensuring that their stories are celebrated on a global stage.

7. What are the long-term plans for the TIA Awards Gala, and how does the foundation envision the event evolving in the coming years?

The TIA Awards Gala aims to continue expanding its global footprint by recognizing a

broader array of inspirational leaders and amplifying its philanthropic impact. As a fundraising platform for the RAYWA Foundation, the gala will enhance its initiatives to support neurodiverse youth and create sustainable opportunities for their growth.

In the coming years, the foundation envisions the TIA Awards Gala evolving into a global hub for advocacy, collaboration, and innovation, driving awareness and support for neurodiversity while celebrating changemakers who embody resilience and inclusivity.