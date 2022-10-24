After the abrupt exit of then Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Conservative Party reunited once again to elect their new leader. This time Former Treasurer Secretary Rishi Sunak won the noble title as the Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This historical moment is for the books and for so many reasons!

After Boris Johnson’s resignation the party committee held a runoff between two of the leaders, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak back in September. The runoff was heated however Liz Truss won by a landslide.

Now with her firing of her Treasurer due to some grave economic miscalculations, Liz Truss, after just 44 days in officed tendered her resignation creating another opening for a national leader.

Even though there were sightings and speculation that Boris Johnson would come back for another chance at the top, it was Sunak’s destiny.

And we can’t ignore the fact that a South Asian becoming the Prime Minister of Britain (even though this wasn’t through a general election), still is a major historical milestone considering the country’s history of colonization.

