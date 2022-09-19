Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
Breaking News Sep 19, 2022
The longest living Monarch in Commonwealth history has been laid to rest after days-long excursion from Scotland’s Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace in London. Capping off with a regal state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Here are all the details of her Majesty’s final journey.
It has been years in the making. The inevitable transition from Queen to King.
With over 2000 in attendance including over 500 dignitaries from around the world, hundreds of thousands who lined up to pay their last respects to their Monarch for 4 days prior with two vigils held first by Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Anne, then with her grandchildren the time had come for the final journey.
The country and the entire Commonwealth paused for a few hours to say goodbye to HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
The funeral procession took place at Westminster Abbey. The last state funeral for a non royal was that of Winston Churchill. The last royal funeral procession was for a monarch King George II in 1760. In 1997 Lady Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest here.
The bell at Westminster Abbey in Note D rung once every minute for 96 minutes.
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, on Monday, Sept. 19, will end an official mourning period that began with her death on Sept. 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.
The Queen was moved from Westminster Hall where she lay in state to Westminster Abbey via gun carriage with King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew right behind on foot. They were then followed by Prince William The newly appointed Prince of Wales and Prince Harry.
The hour long ceremony followed by another ceremony at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor.
International media broadcasted the funeral live with Modi declaring today as an official day of mourning. Various channels regardless of political ideology on aired the procession.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in attendance however India’s newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu is in attendance. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also in attendance along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and US President Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden. Due to scheduling conflicts as well as capacity, Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama will be invited to a special ceremony in Washington DC.
Those who spoke at the procession included the Liz Truss, the newly elected Prime Minister of Britain, who the Queen held the last sitting with.
This is an extraordinary as now there are 2 more kings in succession, His Royal Highness William Prince of Wales and his son Prince George. There won’t be another queen for couple of generations.
The funeral was concluded with a rendition “God Save The King” with tears in the eyes of King Charles III. Where he was not just a King but a son saying goodbye to his mother.
The procession than made its way from Westminster Abbey down the Mall and to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s affection for Canada her most visited country in the Commonwealth by including a team of 4 RCMP members on horses which led the entire procession towards Wellington Arch which would then start her next journey to Windsor where she would be laid to rest next to her husband the late Prince Phillip.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.emirateswoman.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
