‘RRR’ Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were held last night and one of the biggest upsets was in the soundtrack category with South Indian film ‘RRR’ bagging the biggest cinematic score award of the evening for their song “Naatu Naatu” beating out Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR was an outlier when it comes to chances of winning the prize for Best Song-Motion Picture and it’s certainly natural to think that it was a long shot. With fellow nominees being Taylor Swift for her song “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro for ‘Ciao Papa’ from del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice for “Hold My Hand“ from Top Gun: Maverick and Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson for their song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This is historic on so many levels including the fact that this is the first time that a non-English South Asian film to do so.

Music director MM Keeravani accepted the award on behalf of the RRR team while the cast and crew including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli i the audience being absolutely elated by this shock of a win.

Congrats to the RRR team on this historic win!

