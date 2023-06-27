#ANOKHI20: Celebrating 20 Years While Honouring South Asian Empire Builders With Star-Studded Celebrity Fashion Show, Mental Health Awareness Brunch & Entertainment Gala
Breaking News Jun 27, 2023
Here is a quick recap of the 3 events which were covered by Zee TV and Getty Images:
ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY Presented By Dhalla Group Of Companies
June 16th, 2023 | Westin Toronto Airport Hotel
CEO Raj Girn started the evening by sharing the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY mandate — to celebrate and showcase 20 years of South Asian fashion, style, and beauty, based on true and pure empowerment of the Divine Feminine, in the form of Maha Lakshmi, who exemplifies these qualities. The MP for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu presented ANOKHI LIFE with a certificate celebrating the 20 year milestone. This was followed by Dr. Ruby Dhalla, CEO of the Dhalla Group of Companies delivering her presenting sponsor’s address.
ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:
The 5 honourees in the Glamour category presented By the Dhalla Group Of Companies were as follows:
Excellence in Beauty Empowerment: Neelam Verma
Excellence in Fashion: Priya Chhabria
Excellence in Fashion: Archana Kochhar
Excellence in Fashion Design: Dinesh K Ramsay
Lifetime Excellence in Fashion: Naeem Khan
The runway was filled with notable Canadian celebrities who came in from all over the country to celebrate with us! This included Ali Kazmi, Fuad Ahmed, Harjas Singh, Husein Madhavji, Neelam Verma, Nobahar Dadui, Sandy Kaur Gill and Sonia Jhas.
Guests enjoyed food by by Zauq and dessert by Cheezeco, as well as snack stations by our sponsors KFI The Indian Sauce Company and Shana Foods. Mocktails were provided by Rubicon Exotic, with cocktails provided by Five Rivers Punjabi Whisky & Blue Peacock Vodka.
*Stay tuned for our detailed recap of the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY!
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH Presented By Meridian Credit Union
June 17th, 2023 | 10am – 2pm | The Westin Toronto Airport Hotel
Raj Girn started off with sharing the ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH mandate — to normalize discussions around mental health within the South Asian community, all while sharing tips and resources, as ANOKHI did with the online ‘Circle Of Trust’ video series during May’s Mental Health Month which many prominent personalities from the South Asian community had participated in.
The goal of the event was to continue the ‘Circle Of Trust’ initiative, by sharing and learning in each other’s real life, lived experiences, to uplift and empower our lifeforce to emanate on a higher frequency, in honour of Maha Parvati Shakti.
This was followed by Sunny Sodhi, the Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer at Meridian Credit Union, delivering the presenting sponsor address for the attendees. This was then followed by a keynote by Sarah Ahmed from the Centre For Addiction And Mental Health where she presented her findings from a study done to examine the challenges South Asians experience when looking for mental health treatments and therapy.
ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:
The 5 honourees across the Beauty, Business and Entertainment categories presented
By Meridian Credit Union were as follows:
Excellence in the Art of Wellness: Thara Natalie
Excellence in Arts & Entertainment: Karen David
Excellence in Arts & Entertainment: Natasha Chandel
Excellence in Business & Politics: Dr. Ruby Dhalla
Lifetime Excellence in Beauty Arts: Tamanna Roashan
CIRCLE OF TRUST SEGMENT:
The Circle Of Trust Segment featured an energy healing session with sound bowls, meditation and Intention Setting by Thara Natalie. This set the stage for an afternoon of enlightening interactive conversations focused on various spaces while keeping the connection to mental health. The three fireside chats that took place were:
Fireside Chat #1: ‘Women In Arts & Entertainment’, Featuring Karen David And Natasha Chandel, Brought To You By Home Of Dentistry
Fireside Chat #2: ‘Women In Business & Financial Confidence, Featuring Dilys D’Cruz And Dr. Ruby Dhalla, Brought To You By Aloe Accounting And Tax Professional Corporation
Fireside Chat #3: ‘Women In The Competitive World Of Glamour’ Featuring Tamanna Roashan, Brought To You By Glow College Of Artistic Design
Throughout the course of event, Raj Girn encouraged audience members to participate in discussions, with each participant receiving a complimentary stress ball, in keeping with the mental health theme of the event.
Guests enjoyed food by by Gouda Thyme, as well as snack stations by our sponsors KFI The Indian Sauce Company and Shana Foods. Mocktails were provided by Rubicon Exotic.
*Stay tuned for our detailed recap of the ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH!
ANOKHI EMERALD BALL Presented By Dhalla Group Of Companies
June 17th, 2023 | 7pm – 1am | The Westin Toronto Airport Hotel
The Grand Finale! Raj Girn started off the festivities by sharing the ANOKHI EMERALD BALL mandate — to celebrate and showcase 20 years of South Asian arts and entertainment based on the virtues of Maha Saraswati, the Divine Goddess of music, art, and learning.
ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:
The 5 honourees in the music & entertainment industries, presented
by Dhalla Group Of Companies were as follows:
Lifetime Excellence In Music Advancement: Sammy Chand
Excellence In Music Artistry: Rhea Raj
Excellence In Music Artistry: Raghav
Excellence In Music Artistry: Rup Magon of Josh The Band
Excellence In Music Artistry: Deep Jandu
THE UNVEILING OF THE DR. NEIL DHALLA AWARD OF EXCELLENCE:
One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence. This prestigious award was presented to Mr. Jacob Arabo the founder of the global luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co.. Jacob & Co. watches have graced the wrists of global roster of A-List celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and most recently was donned by Rihanna during her iconic Superbowl Halftime Show. The Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence was presented to Arabo by Dr. Ruby Dhalla, the CEO of the Dhalla Group Of Companies. The award honours individuals who, like Dr. Neil Dhalla, embody vision, passion, and purpose in their endeavours. Mr. Arabo celebrated his maiden voyage to Canada, which was made exclusively to attend the ANOKHI Emerald Ball.
The evening was punctuated by numerous musical artists who graced the stage throughout the evening including Rhea Raj, Raghav, DJ Reshiv, Amar Dholi, Rup Magon of JoSH The Band, and a surprise appearance by Deep Jandu.
Noted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was in attendance and came up to the stage to congratulate Raj Girn and the ANOKHI Team on their 20 years of serving the South Asian community in Canada and around the world.
Guests enjoyed food by by Aunty’s Kitchen, as well as snack stations by our sponsors KFI The Indian Sauce Company and Shana Foods. Mocktails were provided by Rubicon Exotic, with cocktails provided by Five Rivers Punjabi Whisky & Blue Peacock Vodka.
*Stay tuned for our detailed recap of the ANOKHI EMERALD BALL!
Thank you to all of our #ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners! We encourage you all to check their websites (click on their names) and explore their social media!
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
IN SUPPORT OF: CENTRE FOR ADDICTION AND MENTAL HEALTH (CAMH)
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
THE ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY & BALL PRESENTED BY: DHALLA GROUP OF COMPANIES
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH PRESENTED BY: MERIDIAN CREDIT UNION
TALENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: BIOARO
GOLD SPONSOR: KEEK
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
GOLD SPONSOR: ROWENTA
GOLD SPONSOR/BROADCAST MEDIA PARTNER: ZEE TV CANADA HD
SILVER/ JUICE SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR: SHARMA SINGH IMMIGRATION SERVICES INC.
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTNER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
FRONT STAGE LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
FASHION SHOW MANAGEMENT: FEMIDA SIDI
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT, MODELS & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
DECOR PARTNER: TOP DIAMOND EVENTS & PARTY RENTALS
DECOR CONSULTING BY: CHIC LUXURY EVENTS
BAR & FLOOR WRAPS SPONSOR: PARAGON DESIGNS
AUDIO & VISUAL PARTNER: EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT
AWARD DESIGN & SHOW ANIMATIONS BY: DAN FILIP RADU 3D ANIMATION & VIDEO PRODUCTION
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #1 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: HOME OF DENTISTRY
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #2 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: ALOE ACCOUNTING AND TAX PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #3 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: GLOW COLLEGE OF ARTISTIC DESIGN
RAJ GIRN’S HAIR & MAKEUP PROVIDED BY: THE BEAUTY CONCEPT BY SHIRLEY WU
RAJ GIRN’S JEWELLERY PROVIDED BY: BANGLEZ
RAJ GIRN’S CLUTCHES PROVIDED BY: CLUTCHEEET
HAIR SPONSOR: PRIVE HAIR GALLERY
MAKEUP SPONSOR: VASANTI COSMETICS
DJ PARTNER: TORONTO DJ ACADEMY
DJ PARTNER: DJ RESHIV
BRONZE/WHISKEY SPONSOR: FIVE RIVERS PUNJABI WHISKEY
BRONZE/VODKA SPONSOR: BLUE PEACOCK VODKA
ANNIVERSARY CAKE PROVIDED BY: KATE FRASCH
PHOTO & VIDEO PARTNER: NISARGMEDIA PRODUCTIONS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
RED CARPET COVERAGE: GETTY IMAGES
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
COMMUNITY PARTNER: GTA SOUTH ASIAN MEDIA NETWORK
COMMUNITY PARTNER: SAPNA TORONTO
We Like To Thank Our Valued Sweepstakes Sponsors
ANOKHI LIFE, CLUTCHEET, EAST BOUTIQUE , KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY, MUBARAK CLUTCHES, ROWENTA, RUBICON EXOTIC, SAHIBA FASHIONS, SHANA FOODS , THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
