Diwali Dance Fest Takes the Stage at Walt Disney World® Resort for a Second Year!

After making history in 2023, Diwali Dance Fest returned to Walt Disney World® Resort for a second year with over 300 dancers from across North America. Directed and produced by Jeanie Beri, founder of Jashn Productions, the festival of lights was celebrated through dance with 3 fun-filled days, including a special parade and a 3-hour dance showcase.

“After the success of the first Diwali Dance Fest, we knew we had to make Year 2 even bigger & better” said Jashn Productions Director, Jeanie Beri. “Celebrating the magic of Diwali was truly a dream come true. Jashn Productions is looking forward to giving the next generation of dancers more opportunities in mainstream venues & also hopes to create a sense of community & teaching the importance of inclusivity.”

The 3-day festival held from November 7th – 10th, kicked off with a special celebration at EET, an Indian inspired restaurant at Disney Springs®, by celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan. An official parade at Disney Springs® followed with dancers performing a 20-minute choreographed piece for a line of spectators including parents, supporters and guests.

The signature Dance Fest Showcase closed out the festivities, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park with 17 dance schools and performances from various regions of India including Gujarat, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh weaving elements of pop, hip-hop and classical forms of Indian dance.

Special performances were held by LA Based Bhangra & Bollywood dance company B Funk, and SA Dance Company led under the direction of Artistic Director Payal Kadakia Pujji. The evening was hosted by former Broadway star Shoba Narayan who starred as the iconic Princess Jasmine in the long running Disney hit, ALADDIN.

“Diwali Dance Fest was truly unforgettable. Seeing so many passionate Indian dancers – especially the young performers- sharing their art and heritage on an iconic stage at Walt Disney World was beyond inspiring. To watch these dancers proudly celebrate our traditions in a place that means so much to so many was both emotional and magical. It was a powerful reminder of how our culture continues to shine through the next generation, and I couldn’t be prouder to have witnessed it” – Shoba Narayan

Jashn Productions donated proceeds to the Make Me Stronger Foundation which partners with various organizations, one in particular is NMDP which works relentlessly in hopes of finding matches for patients with Blood Cancers.

Jashn Productions was created by dancers for dancers, bringing mainstream exposure and opportunities for South Asian performing artists. Jashn is led by Jeanie Beri, an award-winning South Asian American dancer with over 35 years of dance training and teaching from her New Jersey-based studio Rhythmic Arts to her various credits including Walt Disney World, NBA, and the Broadway stage!

Disney characters opened the event alongside children with special needs that were sponsored by the SKN Foundation.

In 2023 Diwali Dance Fest made history as the first ever celebration of its kind that gave children the opportunity to showcase their talent on a world-renowned platform. To learn more about Diwali Dance Fest, please visit: DIWALI DANCE FEST

Credit: Neerja PR.