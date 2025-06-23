‘At The End of Kaliyuga’: Toronto’s Mythical Adventure For Curious Kids
Community Spotlight Jun 23, 2025
This summer, the Toronto Fringe Festival is set to host a theatrical experience that’s as profound as it is playful. At the End of Kaliyuga, created and performed by Indian Canadian artist Sanskruti Marathe, is not your typical children’s theatre production. It’s a vibrant, genre-blending performance that brings mythology, movement, and humor together in a cosmic courtroom where the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
Mythology Meets Modernity
Drawing from Hindu cosmology, the story unfolds at the twilight of Kaliyuga – the last age in a four-part cycle where chaos, imbalance, and disconnection reign. Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Preserver, and Shiva the Destroyer assemble to decide whether Earth is beyond saving or if it can be reborn. But At the End of Kaliyuga refuses to offer easy answers. Instead, it invites young audiences into the heart of the debate, challenging them to think critically about responsibility, compassion, and what it truly means to protect our world.
What makes this show stand out is not just its rich storytelling but the way it actively involves its audience. Children are not passive viewers; they are co-creators in this interactive journey, encouraged to ask hard questions and imagine new possibilities.
A Multidisciplinary Experience
Blending classical Bharatanatyam dance, clowning, and immersive projections, the performance transforms the stage into a vibrant, celestial space. With the playful addition of a clown nose and the sounds of traditional Indian instruments like the sitar and veena, Marathe crafts a magical atmosphere that’s as visually striking as it is emotionally resonant.
The show is presented by Cold Open Productions, a Toronto-based arts company founded by Sanskruti Marathe. The company blends South Asian traditions with contemporary performance to create bold, immersive stories that spark curiosity and connection. Known for reimagining mythology through playful, interactive theatre, Cold Open Productions is dedicated to storytelling that resonates across generations and cultures.
The Heart Behind The Show
My hope is that At the End of Kaliyuga helps children see the complexity of being a human being in a playful way,” says Marathe. “I think empathy begins when we’re allowed to see vulnerability, especially in characters who are supposed to be powerful. When kids see that even divine beings don’t always know what they’re doing, it opens a door to self-acceptance. It says, ‘It’s okay to not have all the answers. It’s okay to fail and try again.’
At the same time, I’ve planted a lot of open-ended questions in the piece about good vs. bad, about responsibility, about the consequences of inaction. These aren’t presented as lessons, but as sparks. Through humour, movement, and story, I hope the show gives young audiences tools to think deeply, feel openly, and connect with others more compassionately.
Lastly, even though it’s a kids’ show, I’m inviting adults to join in – to process our fears and emotions in these uncertain times, to indulge in childlike wonder, and to reimagine the future together.
Where To Catch It
At the End of Kaliyuga will run from July 2 to July 13, 2025, at Native Earth’s Aki Studio as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets will be available starting June 4 at fringetoronto.com.
For families, educators, and curious minds of all ages, this is more than just a show – it’s an invitation to laugh, reflect, and imagine what could come next.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Where Chokecherries & Bharatanatyam Collide: 'Takwahiminana' Premieres In Toronto Today
-
Why The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal Is the Cultural Event You Can’t Miss
-
“What If A Mother Divorced Her Dead Husband?” - 'The Roof Is Leaking' Play Explores Why
-
Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy's 'Trident Moon' Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
-
Jewelry Brand Tanishq Sparkles In The U.S. With Grand Openings In Atlanta And Seattle
-
Montreal Natyanjali: Celebrating 10 Years of Indian Classical Dance & Artistic Excellence
-
'Little Owl Stories' Celebrates South Asian Culture & Identity Through Personalized Children's Books
-
South Asian Writer/Filmmaker Forges Her Own Path In America
-
Event Alert: “Pardafash”-- A Stunning New Exhibit Is Focused On Amplifying Sikh Voices
-
EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
-
Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival
-
Event Alert: Here's Why You Must See 'Svāhā!' by Nova Bhattacharya An "Epic Pageant Of Dance, Chant, And Ritual"
-
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs
-
Flow International Creates Sustainable, Affordable & Reusable Period Underwear & Pads