Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
Community Spotlight Nov 29, 2021
Launched in June of this year, Neeru Giri and Babita Atwal know that swiping your way to a successful relationship may not be for everyone. That’s why they decided to dive into the matchmaking space with their new venture, Click Matchmaking. Focusing on personal face-to-face consultations with a focus on finding you the one.
My Business: Click Matchmaking
City: Toronto, Canada
Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook,
Email: [email protected]
Launched: June, 2021
Founder(s): Babita Atwal and Neeru Giri
Mission Statement: We are a unique matchmaking service for professional Indo-Canadians living and working in Canada. We are passionate about helping people find their potential partner and being one step closer in their relationship goals. We know how busy life can get, which makes finding the right partner even more difficult in this swipe left digital world.
Top that off with an Indian culture, where the pressures of finding a partner can be overwhelming, regardless of whether you are single, separated or divorced with or without kids. We value the opportunity in helping professional Indo-Canadian singles who have a blend of both western and eastern values and are serious about finding a partner. If you prefer to meet potential matches who share your Indian background or are open to dating more broadly, we offer a confidential and personalized approach in helping you find someone you could click with.
Target Market: Single South Asians living and working in Canada, age 30+
What We Offer: A confidential matchmaking service to help those in our local community who are struggling to find the right partner. While the concept of matchmaking is traditional in nature, our ability to apply it in today’s world without society’s pressure is our approach.
Here’s their story:
With Click Matchmaking, we do the work, so you can meet your matches with ease. No need to spend countless hours searching through online dating profiles or meeting people who may not be authentic. Instead, our goal is for you to focus on the dating experience in finding someone you click with and know that we are with you every step of the way.
We are committed to knowing our clients. Not just on paper or digitally, but in real life through our questionnaires and many personal interactions along the way. Think of us as your dating confidante, where we create a personalized service which caters to your search criteria, provide pre-date guidance, post-date debrief and handle all communication between dates to assist and navigate next steps to avoid uncomfortable situations.
If things go well, we’ll give you some time to build your new relationship. If not, we’ll use your feedback to refine your search criteria and select new matches.We are an exclusive membership-based matchmaking service and place high importance on screening all clients to avoid disappointments. If you are tired of waiting for someone to click with, then contact us today!
All Photos Courtesy Of Click Matchmaking
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities