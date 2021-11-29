Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate

Launched in June of this year, Neeru Giri and Babita Atwal know that swiping your way to a successful relationship may not be for everyone. That’s why they decided to dive into the matchmaking space with their new venture, Click Matchmaking. Focusing on personal face-to-face consultations with a focus on finding you the one.

My Business: Click Matchmaking

City: Toronto, Canada

Email: [email protected]

Launched: June, 2021

Founder(s): Babita Atwal and Neeru Giri

Mission Statement: We are a unique matchmaking service for professional Indo-Canadians living and working in Canada. We are passionate about helping people find their potential partner and being one step closer in their relationship goals. We know how busy life can get, which makes finding the right partner even more difficult in this swipe left digital world.

Top that off with an Indian culture, where the pressures of finding a partner can be overwhelming, regardless of whether you are single, separated or divorced with or without kids. We value the opportunity in helping professional Indo-Canadian singles who have a blend of both western and eastern values and are serious about finding a partner. If you prefer to meet potential matches who share your Indian background or are open to dating more broadly, we offer a confidential and personalized approach in helping you find someone you could click with.

Target Market: Single South Asians living and working in Canada, age 30+

What We Offer: A confidential matchmaking service to help those in our local community who are struggling to find the right partner. While the concept of matchmaking is traditional in nature, our ability to apply it in today’s world without society’s pressure is our approach.

Here’s their story:

With Click Matchmaking, we do the work, so you can meet your matches with ease. No need to spend countless hours searching through online dating profiles or meeting people who may not be authentic. Instead, our goal is for you to focus on the dating experience in finding someone you click with and know that we are with you every step of the way.

We are committed to knowing our clients. Not just on paper or digitally, but in real life through our questionnaires and many personal interactions along the way. Think of us as your dating confidante, where we create a personalized service which caters to your search criteria, provide pre-date guidance, post-date debrief and handle all communication between dates to assist and navigate next steps to avoid uncomfortable situations.

If things go well, we’ll give you some time to build your new relationship. If not, we’ll use your feedback to refine your search criteria and select new matches.We are an exclusive membership-based matchmaking service and place high importance on screening all clients to avoid disappointments. If you are tired of waiting for someone to click with, then contact us today!

