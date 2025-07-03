Deepika Padukone Set To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star – See Her Response

On July 2nd, 2025, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its Walk of Fame Class of 2026, and among the honorees is Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, making history as the first Indian actress to receive this recognition.

Other major names joining her include Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, and Stanley Tucci in the Motion Pictures category.

The list also features Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chef Gordon Ramsay, and Robin Roberts in Television, as well as Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Lea Salonga in Live Theatre/Performance.

In Music, honorees include Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, while Shaquille O’Neal is recognized in the Sports Entertainment category.

A Rare Honour For South Asians

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of the most prestigious accolades in the entertainment world, has long celebrated some of the most influential figures in film, television, music, and more. However, South Asian representation on this iconic boulevard has been remarkably rare.

To date, only a handful of South Asians have received this honour:

Sabu Dastagir , a pioneering Indian-American actor, was the first Indian to earn a star, recognized in the 1960s for his roles in Hollywood classics like The Thief of Bagdad.

Merle Oberon , the Indian-born actress of South Asian descent, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 1960s and is recognized as the first South Asian woman to be honoured . Best known for her Oscar-nominated role in The Dark Angel (1935), Oberon’s legacy as a Hollywood pioneer is often overlooked but remains deeply significant.

Mindy Kaling, the Indian-American writer, producer, and actress, made history in February 2025 as the first South Asian woman to receive a star, honoured for her groundbreaking work in television.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming star will now etch her name among these trailblazers, further breaking barriers for South Asian women in Hollywood.

Deepika’s Global Impact

Deepika Padukone’s journey from Bollywood royalty to international icon is nothing short of extraordinary. After her cinematic debut in Om Shanti Om (2007), Deepika quickly rose to the top of the Indian film industry, becoming known for her nuanced performances in critically acclaimed films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Chhapaak.

Beyond the silver screen, Deepika is a fierce advocate for mental health through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, bravely sharing her own experiences to dismantle stigma around depression and anxiety.

Her foray into Hollywood came in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, where she starred opposite Vin Diesel and introduced herself as a formidable presence in Western action cinema. Since then, she’s continued to build a global profile, becoming a face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and serving as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika responded to this honour with the word “Gratitude”

Why This Star Matters

Deepika’s selection is far more than a personal milestone – it is a significant cultural moment. For decades, South Asian artists have struggled to find meaningful visibility in Hollywood. The Walk of Fame has, until recently, reflected this imbalance. Deepika’s recognition signals a growing shift: one that not only acknowledges international talent but also validates the contributions of Indian and South Asian artists in shaping global storytelling.

As she prepares to unveil her star in the coming year, Deepika Padukone’s achievement stands as a beacon of progress, a permanent, public symbol of what’s possible when barriers are broken and representation is expanded.

Featured Image: instagram.com/deepikapadukone/