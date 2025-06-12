What We Know So Far About The Horrific Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

The Crash

Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787‑8 Dreamliner registered VT‑ANB, departed Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:38 IST for London’s Gatwick Airport.

Seconds after takeoff, it failed to climb beyond ~625 ft before descending rapidly, crashing into a residential area and a nearby medical‑college hostel in Meghani Nagar at around 13:38:50 IST. A CCTV video released shows the plane crashing seconds after take-off and subsequently getting consumed by a large fireball.

This marks the first fatal hull-loss of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (according to the Aviation Safety Network database), which has been in service since 2011.

Casualties

There were were 242 people onboard Flight A171: 230 passengers (including 11 children and 2 infants) and 12 crew members, with nationalities recorded as 169 Indians, 53 Brits, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. The Canadian victim has been identified as Mississauga-based dentist Nirali Sureshkumar Patel, who is survived by her husband and 1-year old infant who were in Canada at the time of the crash.

At least 204 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, with additional fatalities reported among hostel residents.

Confirmed by the Indian home minister Amit Shah: there is a lone survivor of the crash. British-Indian passenger Vishwashkumar Ramesh (seat 11A) was seen walking away from the crash sites with injuries, and was later rescued, hospitalized, and is in stable condition.

5 medical students have also died, with several dozen sustaining injuries, at B.J Medical College hostel struck by debris.

The death toll is expected to climb, with official number difficult to address with reports of bodies charred beyond recognition.

Crew & Communication

The flight was crewed by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal (8,200 hr veteran) and First Officer Clive Kundar (1,100 hr).

The cockpit issued a Mayday call shortly after takeoff and then lost contact with air traffic control.

Immediate Aftermath

Emergency personnel (including firefighters, CISF and military units) were deployed, and Ahmedabad airport operations were temporarily suspended.

Search and rescue efforts continue around the crash site and impacted buildings, including the BJMC medical college hostel.

Response & Inquiry

Air India CEO, Boeing, India’s DGCA, the Indian AAIB, and international bodies (UK’s AAIB, US NTSB) have launched investigations.

Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described it as a “tragic accident”, with the Tata Group offering ₹1 crore (~US $118k) compensation for each victim.

Official Reactions

Indian PM Narendra Modi : “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

Canadian PM, Mark Carney : “Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds”.

: “Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds”. UK PM Keir Starmer: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said in a statement. “I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

U.S President Donald Trump has called it “one of the worst in aviation history”, and has offered India any assistance they might need.

We will continue updating this as we receive more information on this tragic incident. Our prayers are with all affected.

Featured Image Source: EPA